Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave

Olmos Park, TX 78212

Order Again

Popular Items

Parmesan Crusted Artichokes
Small Caprese Salad
Chicken Picatta

Beverages (Copy)

Water

unsweet tea

$2.95

coke

$2.95

sprite

$2.95

diet coke

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

dr.pepper

$2.95

orange juice

$2.95

cranberry juice

$2.95

milk

$2.95

coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

club soda

$2.95

tonic

$2.95

topo

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Antipasta

3 Shrimp Alejandro Appetizer

$13.00

Parmesan Crusted Artichokes

$12.00

6 Pan Seared Mussels

$9.00

8 Pan Seared Mussels

$17.00

Trio Crostini

$16.00

Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Soup

Shrimp Bisque

$7.00

Creamy shrimp bisque with shrimp

CHeese Tortellini

$6.00

Vegtables and cheese tortellini in a chicken based broth

Salads

Small House Italian

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato w/ homemade italian dressing

House Italian Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato w/ homemade italian dressing

Small Ceasar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan chees, italian herb croutons, w/ceasar dressing

Alejandros Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan chees, italian herb croutons, w/ceasar dressing

Small Caprese Salad

$6.00

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Small Pesto Meditteranean

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced almonds, cranberries, mandarin orange segments, feta cheese and poppy seed dressing

Pesto Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced almonds, cranberries, mandarin orange segments, feta cheese and poppy seed dressing

Pizza

Italian Sausage pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, and melted mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, and melted mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, and melted mozzarella cheese

Bianco Pizza

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Basil pesto spread with artichokes, chicken, feta chees, banana peppers, and melted mozzarella

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$15.50

Beef lasagna topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$15.00

Pasta stuffed with rocotta and mascarpone cheeses topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Baked Zitti

$16.00

Penne pasta, fresh vegtables, feta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian sausage and melted mozzarella Cheese baked together

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella served over spaghetti pasta

CHeese Tortellini

$19.00

Tortellini pasta stuffed with rocotta cheese and served with basil pesto cream sauce

Portobello Parmigiana

$16.00

Marinated portobello mushroom baked with marinara and melted mozzarella served over speghetti

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Handmade ravioli stuffed with beef, parmesan and romano cheese sered with meat sauce and mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$18.00

(3) large pasta shells stuffed with spinach, portobello mushrooms, mascarpone and parmesan cheese with a tomato-alfredo sauce. Meatball or sausage option

Chicken/Pollo

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded chicken breast served with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and spaghetti pasta

Romano Crusted Chicken

$24.00

Romano crusted chicken breast served with linguine topped with lemon butter garlic sauce and capers

CHicken Marsala

$24.00

Grilled chicken with fettuccini and a creamy mushroom marsala sauce

Chicken Pesto Cilantro

$24.00

Grilled Chicken tossed with spaghetti and lemon butter cilantro pesto sauce

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

Grilled chicken lightly floured, pan seared and served with linguini, capers, and wine butter sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Grilled Chicken served with fettuccini in a creamy alfredo sauce

Pesto Chicken Chipotle

$24.00

Grilled chicken tossed with spaghetti and a creamy pesto chipotle sauce

Chicken Gorgonzola

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in a gorgonzola sauce served over fettuccini pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.00

Chicken breast fried and roasted with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and penne tossed in a white wine sauce

Pascal/Seafood

Shrimp Alejandra

$27.00

Five lightly floured, pan seared shrimp served with basil pesto pasta and lemon butter garlic sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

five grilled shrimp with fettuccini tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

Rossini alla Carbonara

$28.00

Pan seared scallops with angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy carbonara sauce

Cozze o Vongole con Linguini

$26.00

Choice of Mussels or Clams pan seared in white wine and fresh basil served with linguini

Salmon Pesto

$28.00

Grilled pesto salmon served with fettuccini tossed in a basil pesto lemon butter garlic sauce

Seafood Fettuccini

$28.00

Pan seared shrimp, scallops, mussels, and clams served with fettuccini pasta tossed in your choice of sauce

Avocado Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Salmon grilled to profection topped with avocado and melted mozzarrella served over assorted vegetables

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$28.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna, served over assorted vegetables, and topped with a balsalmin reduction

Lemon Pepper Snapper

$28.00

House seasoned Lemon Pepper Snapper served over sauteed Spinach and Asparagus topped with a lemon butter garlic sauce

Carne Rossa/red meat

Veal Picatta

$30.00Out of stock

Veal lightly floured, pan seared to profection over linguine with wine butter sauce and capers

Grilled Filet Mignon

$34.00Out of stock

8 oz. grilled filet mignon drizzled with mushroom wine sauce and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Grilled Ribeye

$34.00Out of stock

10 oz. Ribeye grilled to profection drizzled with a wine demi glaze served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Classic Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti and Lemon Butter

$18.00

Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce

$18.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

kids Choice

Kids Create Your Own

$7.00

Lunch Specials

L: Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

L: Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

L: Chicken Chipotle

$17.00

L: Chicken Marsala

$17.00

L: Romano Crusted Chicken

$17.00

L: Chicken Pesto Cilantro

$17.00

L: Shrimp Alejandra

$20.00

L: Shrimp Alla Griglia

$20.00

L: Salmon Pesto

$20.00

L:Lemon Pepper Snapper

$20.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Tea (lunch special)

Soft drink (lunch special)

Dessert (Copy)

Tarumisu

$9.95

Creme Brulee

$9.95

Godiva Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Vanilla Brandy Cake

$9.95

limoncello Cheesecake

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pesto Ristorante is owned and created by Chef Alejandro Santoyo. We are a fine dining Italian Restaurant and offer exquisite homemade traditional Italian Dishes.

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park, TX 78212

