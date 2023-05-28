A map showing the location of Pocha House 1910 Q StreetView gallery

Pocha House 1910 Q Street

review star

No reviews yet

1910 Q Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

Cocktails

Seoul Sour

$12.00

The ABG

$13.00

Mo Matcha Mo Problems

$13.00

Purple Reign Tonic

$12.00

Pink Venom

$12.00

S.E.S.ame Dreams

$12.00

Coffee In The Evening Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Food

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Bulgogi Fries

$13.00

Corn Cheese

$11.00

Hot Cheetos Corn Cheese

$12.00

Shin Ramen Deluxe

$9.00

Tteokbokki

$14.00

Fried Gizzards

$13.00

Stir Fried Gizzards

$13.00

Spicy KFC

$18.00

Soy Garlic KFC

$18.00

Galbi

$20.00

Bulgogi

$19.00

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$18.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Mandu

$10.00

Fire Booty Booldak

$23.00

Rose Pasta

$19.00

Kimchi Karbonara

$17.00

Pork Belly Salad

$17.00

Tonkatsu

$18.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Side Radish

$3.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$3.00

Kimchi Pankcake

$13.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Numb Numb Juice

$8.00

King Crispy

$7.00

Breaking Bud

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Small Terra

$7.00

Large Terra

$12.00

Small Cass

$7.00

Large Cass

$12.00

OB

$12.00

Kloud

$12.00

Truly (lemon/lime/grapefruit/citrus squeeze)

$7.00

Topo Chico (pineapple/strawberry/lemonlime/mango)

$7.00

Korean Rice Wine

Jinro Is Back

$13.00

Chum Churum

$13.00

Chamisul Original

$13.00

Chamisul Fresh

$13.00

Grape Soju

$13.00

Peach Soju

$13.00

Strawberry Soju

$13.00

Grapefruit Soju

$13.00

Baekseju

$14.00

Bokbunja Black Raspberry

$14.00

Neol Bom Premium Soju

$17.00

Neol Bom Makeoli

$16.00

Makgeoli

$14.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Liquor

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Botanist

$12.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$31.00

Clase Azul Gold

$65.00

Clase Azul

$31.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bullet

$11.00

Toki Suntory Whisky

$10.00

Nikka Coffee Whisky

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Haku Vodka

$10.00

Macallan

$18.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$40.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Don Julio 1942 Orange

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Rose

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00

Milagro

$9.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milkis-Original

$4.00

Milkis-Melon

$4.00

Milkis-Strawberry

$4.00

Milkis-Peach

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1910 Q Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

