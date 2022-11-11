Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poogan's Smokehouse

188 E Bay St

Charleston, SC 29401

Popular Items

Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Starters

Cast-Iron Cornbread

Cast-Iron Cornbread

$8.00

served with honey butter

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$14.00

pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, smokehouse slaw, hawaiian rolls

Skillet Mac & Cheese

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$10.00

country ham, smoked gouda cheese, toasted breadcrumbs, green onion

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$14.00

pulled pork or pulled chicken, pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese fondue, sour cream, corn salsa, guacamole

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

pimento cheese, ritz crackers

Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$10.00+

buttermilk ranch dressing

Sandwiches & Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

smokehouse slaw, hawaiian bun, sidewinder fries

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

smoked brisket, hawaiian bun, sidewinder fries

The Four Porksmen

The Four Porksmen

$18.00

pulled pork, smoked sausage, bacon, cheese, st. louis rib, poogan's bbq sauce, hawaiian bun, sidewinder fries

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

smokehouse slaw, hawaiian bun, sidewinder fries

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked gouda cheese, cucumbers, red onion, tomato

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00

BBQ

Smokehouse Ribs - Half Rack

$26.00

served with two sides

Smokehouse Ribs - Full Rack

$36.00

served with two sides

Smoked Pulled Pork

$18.00

served with two sides

Bone-In Smoked Chicken Quarter

$18.00

served with two sides

5 Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$22.00

served with two sides

Smoked Sausage

$18.00

served with two sides

Two-Meat Combo

$28.00

served with two sides

Three-Meat Combo

$34.00

served with two sides

The Meat Sampler

$60.00

smoked pulled pork, bone-in smoked chicken quarter, smoked sausage, smokehouse ribs, two family-style sides, hawaiian rolls, and cast-iron cornbread

Sides

Housemade Chips

$4.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.50

Buttered Broccoli

$4.50

Sidewinder Fries

$4.50

Southern-Style Potato Salad

$4.50

Smokehouse Slaw

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Country Ham Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kids

Kid's Mac and Cheese Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Pulled Chicken Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Ribs

$8.00

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

hot cast-iron chocolate chip fudge brownie, whipped cream, dark chocolate fudge sauce

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

bourbon vanilla pudding, whipped cream, bananas, nilla wafers

Non-Alcoholic

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

RC Cola

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Boylan's Red Birch Beer

$4.00

Boylan's Creme Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Orange Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Root Beer Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Spicy Ginger Ale

$4.00

Powerade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Charming without pretension, playful yet proven; a seat at Poogan’s Smokehouse is a bite into the American South.

188 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401

