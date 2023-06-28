Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pull Up Grill & BBQ

No reviews yet

2412 East Raymond Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Appetizer

Mozzarella Small

$4.00

Mozzarella Large

$8.00

Okra Small

$4.00

Okra Large

$8.00

Seasoned Fries Small

$3.00

Seasoned Fries Large

$8.00

Beef

1/2 lb Brisket

$11.00

1 lb Brisket

$22.00

Angus Dog

$6.00

Two Angus Dog

$10.00

Brisket Loaded Fries

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Burger

Single Burger

$9.00

Double Burger

$11.00

Triple Burger

$13.00

Mushroom And Swiss

$12.00

Chicken

Chicken Wings 6

$9.00

Chicken Wings 12

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Loaded Fries

$12.00

Half Chicken

$9.00

Whole Chicken

$15.00

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Desserts

Buns

$0.50

Cheese Small

$0.50

Cheese Large

$1.00

Corncake

$0.50

Mammaw's Carrot Cake

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Drinks

5 Londos 25

$25.00

Londos Flamade

$6.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

7-UP

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Fish

Catfish 3 Filets

$9.00

Perch 3 Filets

$9.00

Pork

Half Slab

$15.00

Whole Slab

$28.00

Large Rib Tips 1lb

$14.00

Small Rib Tips 1/2lb

$9.00

Pork Loaded Fries

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Red Hot

$6.00

Tenderloin

$8.00

Turkey

Turkey Burger Single

$8.00

Turkey Burger Double

$11.00

Turkey Ribs

$9.00

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Sides

Large Sides

Large Baked Beans

$6.00

Large Coleslaw

$6.00

Large Fresh Greens

$6.00

Large Green Beans

$6.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Large Potato Salad

$6.00

Large Yams

$6.00

Medium Sides

Medium Baked Beans

$3.00

Medium Coleslaw

$3.00

Medium Fresh Greens

$3.00

Medium Green Beans

$3.00

Medium Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Medium Potato Salad

$3.00

Medium Yams

$3.00

Quart Sides

Quart Baked Beans

$10.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$10.00

Quart Fresh Greens

$10.00

Quart Green Beans

$10.00

Quart Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Quart Potato Salad

$10.00

Quart Yams

$10.00

Small Sides

Small Baked Beans

$2.25

Small Coleslaw

$2.25

Small Fresh Greens

$2.25

Small Green Beans

$2.25

Small Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Small Potato Salad

$2.25

Small Yams

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2412 East Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

