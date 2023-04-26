A map showing the location of Rolling Poppa View gallery

Rolling Poppa

review star

No reviews yet

3500 Latrobe Drive

Charlotte, NC 28211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINKS

Can Soda

$2.00

Tropical Juice

$4.00

Water

$2.00

FOOD

Burger

Da Regular

$10.00

100% Beef with American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato, on a lightly Buttered, Toasted Bun

Jerk Burger

$15.00

100% Beef covered topped with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Blackened Shrimp, Spring Mix, Red Onion and Fresh Tomato, drizzled with a homemade Aioli sauce served on a lightly Buttered, Toasted Bun

Marylander

$20.00

100% Beef topped with a Maryland style crab cake covered in a Jalapeno Cheese sauce, Spring Mix Lettuce, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato on a Toasted Buttered Bun

Chicken

(6) Jumbo Party Wing

$12.00

(6) Jumbo Party Wing W/ Fries

$15.00

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sub

$11.00

Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

Shrimp Salad Sub

$13.00

Homemade Shrimp Salad topped with Shredded lettuce, Fresh Tomato on a Lightly, Buttered Sub Roll

DAWGS

100% Beef Hot Dawg

$4.00

Sausage Dawg

$7.00

Egg Rolls

Seafood

$11.00

Crispy Eggroll stuffed with Crabmeat, Shrimp, and Cabbage Slaw. Served with a homemade Seafood sauce.

Cheesesteak

$8.00

Crispy Eggroll stuffed with 100% Beef Steak, mixed Peppers, Onions and a variety of Cheeses. Served with a homemade Spicy Mayo sauce.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

Crispy Eggroll stuffed with Chicken, mixed peppers, a variety of Cheeses, and Cabbage Slaw. Served with a homemade Teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon

$11.00

Crispy Eggroll stuffed with Fresh Seasoned Salmon, mixed vegetables. Served with a homemade Teriyaki sauce.

Hot Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

100% Beef seasoned to perfection with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms covered with a Homemade Jalapeno Cheese sauce on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

100% White meat Chicken seasoned to perfection mixed with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms covered with Provolone Cheese on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

Salmon Cheesesteak Sub

$16.00

Fresh Salmon Chopped and grilled with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Red Onion and Grilled Spinach Covered with Melted Provolone Cheese on a Lightly, Buttered Toasted Sub Roll. Drizzled with Teriyaki sauce

Sides

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Homemade Chicken Salad made with Red Onions and served with crackers.

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Homemade Shrimp Salad served with crackers.

Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

GASTONIA

DAWGS (Deep Copy)

100% Beef Hot Dawg

$4.00

Sausage Dawg

$7.00

Burger (Deep Copy)

Da Regular

$12.00

100% Beef with American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato, on a lightly Buttered, Toasted Bun

Jerk Burger

$14.00

100% Beef covered topped with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Blackened Shrimp, Spring Mix, Red Onion and Fresh Tomato, drizzled with a homemade Aioli sauce served on a lightly Buttered, Toasted Bun

Chicken (Deep Copy)

(6) Flava Party Wing w/Fries

$12.50

(6) Plain Jumbo Party w/Fries

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, drizzled with a homemade Avocado spread on a Lightly, Buttered Toasted Bun.

Sides (Deep Copy)

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Homemade Chicken Salad made with Red Onions and served with crackers.

Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Homemade Shrimp Salad served with crackers.

Poppa Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

8 inch Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

100% Beef seasoned to perfection with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms covered with a Homemade Jalapeno Cheese sauce on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

8 inch Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

100% White meat Chicken seasoned to perfection mixed with Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms covered with Provolone Cheese on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

Drinks (Deep Copy)

Can Soda

$2.00

Tropical Juice

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Cold Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Chicken Salad Sub w/Chips Can Soda

$11.00

Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a Lightly, Butter Toasted Sub Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

