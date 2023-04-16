Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosedale Barbeque

600 Southwest Blvd

Kansas City, KS 66103

Popular Items

Combo Sandwich
Side of Fries
Pound of Fries

Main

Sandwiches

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Traditional chopped style beef, sliced smoked ham, or sliced smoked pork on white (wheat or rye available on request) 1/4 pound Deluxe- Larger Sandwich 1/3 pound on bun.

Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Sliced Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Lean Beef Sandwich

$9.49

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Burnt End Sandwich

$10.59

Beef Burnt Ends served on a bun

Combo Sandwich

$9.59

Any two sliced meats

Belt Buster Sandwich on Bun

$11.79

Any three meats

Single Slider Sandwich

$4.15

Small Individual Slider Size Sandwich choice of beef, turkey, ham, pork, or pulled chicken

Fish Sandwich

$4.15

Panko breaded Pollock Fish Fillet

Chili on a Bun

$5.50

Our version of a sloppy joe made with our famous chili

Fried Sides

Side of Fries

$3.89

Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Single Size

Pound of Fries

Pound of Fries

$7.77

Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Serves 2-3

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.59

Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Cheese and our famous chili

Fried Mushrooms

$5.19+

Fried Sweet Corn Nugget

$5.19+

Fried Spicy Corn Nuggets

$5.19+

Fried Jalapeno Bottlecaps

$5.19

Breaded Sliced Red and Green Jalapenos Fried to Golden Crispy Yumminess

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.19+

Fried Breaded Macaroni and Cheese

Onion Rings

$5.19+

Single Size Fried Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.19+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.19

Tots

$5.19+
Not Your Average Tot-Chos

Not Your Average Tot-Chos

$10.00

Your choice of fries, or tots topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken, chili, or burnt ends, jalapeno bottlecaps, shredded cheese, and finished off with a smoky fire roasted tomato salsa, ranch, and sauce mix.

Fried Cauliflower

$5.19

Fried Spicy Green Beans

$5.19

Fried Okra

$5.19+

Jalapeño Popper Cream Cheese

$5.19+

Onion straws

$5.19+

fried pickles ( coins)

$5.19+

Ribs/Slabs

Slab

$24.89

A full slab of our famous smoked pork spare ribs ( approximate 12-14 bones) serves 2-4.

Slab & a Half

$36.89

A full slab of our famous smoked pork spare ribs plus a long end portion ( serves 4-5)

Long End

$12.69

A five bone portion of or famous smoked pork spare ribs.

Short End

$14.59

A seven bone portion of our famous smoked pork spare ribs. The shorter, flatter portion of a slab. These tend to be leaner.

3 bones

$8.50

Specials

Slab Special

$21.29

Wednesday Special

Lenten Special Basa Fish Filet Sandwich

$8.95

Breaded Basa Filet on Bun

Lenten Special Basa Fish Filet Dinner

$13.25

A breaded basa fillet served with fries, and slaw.

Lenten Special Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.25

7 pieces of fried shrimp served with fries, slaw, and hushpuppies

Dinner Platters

Single Meat Dinner Platter

$12.89

(choice of Chopped Smoked Brisket, Ham, Turkey, Pulled or Sliced Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Sausage) Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Burnt Ends Dinner Platter

$17.79

Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Combo Dinner Platter

$16.29

Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Belt Buster Dinner Platter

$18.89

Choice of three meats. Beef, Ham, Turkey, Pulled or Sliced Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Sausage)Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Long End Dinner Platter

$17.29

A five bone portion of pork spare ribs served with sides) the longer portion, they tend to be a bit fattier and meatierServed with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Short End Dinner Platter

$19.79

A seven bone portion of pork spare ribs served with sides, the shorter, flatter portion of a slab. Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Deluxe Combo Dinner Platter

$24.59

Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Chicken Dinner

$13.29

(Half Smoked Chicken) Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or O rings

Flying Pig Dinner Platter

$17.69

Half of a Smoked Chicken plus three rib bones )Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings

Standard Sides

Coleslaw

Traditional Potato Salad

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni Pasta Salad

Nitty Gritties ( We made it spicy! Yellow corn grits,

Out of stock

Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.69

Whole Chicken

$16.98

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey or Chicken Strips, cream cheese jalapenos, and a sweet breaded fried peach sandwiched between two waffles. Served with a side of mikes hot honey. Allow an extra 10minutes for the prep of this absurd bird!
Pig Pen Sandwich

Pig Pen Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of pulled pork, beef, turkey, or pulled chicken topped with fajita peppers, pepper jack cheese, fried onion straws, and fried jalapeno bottle caps on bun.

Dynamic Duo

$11.85

Burnt Ends and Sausage topped with pepperjack cheese, fajita peppers, fried jalapenos, and onion straws

Baskets

Burnt Ends And Fries

$13.29

Burnt Ends served with our famous crinkle cut fries

Chicken Strips and Fries

Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.89

5 piece portion of chicken strips served with our famous crinkle cut fries (please allow 5-7 minutes to cook).

Slider Sandwich Sampler Basket

$11.89

3 mini slider sandwiches ( choice of beef, ham, pork, turkey, or pulled chicken) served with our famous crinkle cut fries

Bones & Links

$17.89

three rib bones, ½ pound sausage links and fries

Mini Corn dogs and Fries

$8.89

Premium Sides

Barbequed Beans

Cheesy Potato Bake

our version of twice baked potato casserole

Meat by the Pound

Sandwich Beef by the #

$16.69

Serves 2-3

Lean Beef by #

$18.89

Serves 2-3

Ham #

$17.29

Turkey by the #

$17.29

Pulled Pork By #

$17.29

Sliced Pork by the #

$17.29

Pulled Chicken By #

$17.29

Pound Burnt Ends

$22.19

Serves 2-3

Sausage by the #

$17.29

Kids Meals (under 12 please)

Kids Hotdog and Fries

$5.00

A hotdog and fry basket

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$6.00

A three piece portion of our chicken strips served with fries and your choice of sauce

Kids Single Slider Sandwich and Fries

$5.00

A single slider with choice of turkey, beef, ham, pulled pork or turkey, served with a kids portion of fries.

Kids Mini Corndogs & Fries

$6.00

A smaller version of our mini corndog and fry basket

Hot Dogs & Sausages

All Beef Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.15

Hot dog

Chili Dog

$5.89

Hot dog topped with our famous homemade chili ( onions or cheese add on per request)

The Firehouse Sausage Sandwich

$10.15

Our famous smoked kilbasa sausage topped with our famous smokehouse chili and fried onion straws. (please allow 3-5 minutes).

KC Dog

KC Dog

$10.95

Hot dog topped with our famous burnt ends, onion straws, beans, sauce, and a pickle spear. ( please allow 3-5 minutes).

Carolina Dog

$9.85

Hot Dog topped with Pulled Pork, slaw, sauce, and dusted with rub.

Smoked Jalapeno And Cheese Sausage Sandwich

$8.55

Chili

Our Famous Chili has been known to make even a hot dog happy. Great on a hot dog, mac and cheese, or even on top of tater tots.
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.75

Pint of Chili

$8.79

Serves 2-3

Quart of Chili

$14.79

serves 4-6

Sauces and Rubs

Rosedale Barbeque Sauce Pint

$5.15

Original, or Hot and Spicy. Our sauce is made in house daily without preservatives. It is perishable and must be kept under refrigeration.

Rosedale Barbeque Sauce Quart

$9.29

Original, or Hot and Spicy. Our sauce is made in house daily without preservatives. It is perishable and must be kept under refrigeration. Glass Mini growler bottle. Bring it back for a refill, get a discount.

Divine Bovine Spice Rub

$10.59

A blend of fresh all natural ingredients. Use this dry rub on any meat your grilling, smoking, or cooking in the oven, or add to your favorite dip for an extra flavor boost.

Absurd Bird Rub

$10.59

Sprinkle, shake, or pour on your veggies, poultry, fish, and more. When your empty come get some more. A blend of fresh all natural ingredients.

Extras/Miscellaneous

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.29

Whole Spicy Pickle

$1.29

Jalapenos

$0.25

Loaf of White Bread ( makes approximately 9 sandwiches)

$2.45

Loaf of Wheat Bread (makes approximately 9 sandwiches)

$2.45

Loaf of Rye Bread (makes approximately 9 sandwiches)

$2.45

Package of 12 mini slider buns

$3.85

Package of 6 Deli Style Deluxe Buns

$3.55

Package of 8 Round Style Kaiser Buns

$4.05

Place Setting ( includes plate, napkin, fork, knife, and spoon)

$0.30

Extra sauce (barbeque, ranch, honey mustard)

$0.25

Bucket of Pickles

$42.00

Catering Pan

$0.75

Serving Spoon

$1.50

Tongs

$1.50

Bag of Potato Sticks

$1.39

Large Bag of Piggy gummy bears

$8.59

dime bread add on

$0.10

Treats/Desserts

Moon Pie

$1.29

Slice Of Pie

$4.85

Flavors vary by season

Drinks/Bar

Sodas/Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.25

Diet Lonetrail Rootbeer

$1.65

Stewart's Brand Soda

$2.35

Calypso Brand Lemonade

$2.35

Iced Tea

$2.35

Bottled Water

$1.65

Jarritos

$2.35

Bottled Sodas

$1.65

Domestic Beer Can/Bottle

Budweiser

$3.45

Bud Light

$3.45

Coors Banquet

$3.45

Coors Light

$3.45

Michelob Ultra

$3.45

Miller High Life

$3.45

Miller Lite

$3.45

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.45

Pabst Blue Ribbon (16 ounce)

Import Beer Can/Bottle

Corona

$4.35

Guiness

$4.60

Heineken

$4.35

Modelo

$4.35

Negra Modelo

$4.35

Stella Artois

$4.35

Local/Craft Beer Can & Bottle

Abita Strawberry

$4.60

Bells Two Hearted

$4.60

Blue Moon Belgian white

$4.60

Boulevard Berry Noir

$4.60

Boulevard Pale Ale

$4.60

Boulevard Southwest Blvd

$4.80

Boulevard Space Camper

$4.60

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat

$4.60

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$4.60

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.80

Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$4.60

Firetrucker Burnout Brown

$4.80

Firetrucker Copper Cat Moscow Mule GF

$4.80

Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale GF

$4.80

Kc Bier Dunkel

$4.60

Kc Bier Heff

$4.60

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.60

New Belgium Honey Orange Tripel

$4.80

Odell 90 Shilling Ale

$4.60

Rogue Hazlenut Brown

$4.60

Saugatuck Bba De Peche Monk Peach Tripel

$4.80

Small Town Brewery Not Your Father's Rootbeer

$6.00

Tallgrass 8-Bit IPA

$4.80

Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

$4.80

Yuengling

$4.80

Boulevard Dank 7

$7.00

Boulevard Radler

$4.80

Guiness

$4.80

Cider/Cocktail/Wine Can & Bottle

Angry Orchard

$4.60

Angry Orchard Rose

$4.60

Boulevard Irish Ale

$4.60

Cutwater Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cutwater Lime Margarita

$6.00

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$6.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Wine Original Red Blend

$10.00

Mule 2.0 Moscow Mule

$6.00

Qwirk Hard Seltzer Assorted Flavors

$4.60

Rekorderlig Cider Assorted Flavors

$6.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$10.00

Tall Boy 24 Ounce Cans

Budweiser 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Miller Lite 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Michelob Ultra 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Hamms 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Bud Light 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Coors Light 24 OzTall Boy

$4.60

Busch Light 24 Oz Tall Boy

$4.60

Retail

Merchandise, Apparel, Gift Cards

Bullshirt Tshirt

$21.95

A blockprint western style Rosedale Bull print. He's ready for any bullshirt that may come his way.

Chieftain Hoodie

$51.99

Rosedale's nod to our home team, this design features the divine Rosedale Chief Swine decked out whole hog for game day success, sure to be a fan favorite!

Chieftain Sticker

$1.50

Chieftain Tshirt

$21.95

Rosedale's nod to our home team, this design features the divine Rosedale Chief Swine decked out whole hog for game day success, sure to be a fan favorite!

Divine Bovine Sticker

$1.50

Gift Card $10.00 denomination

$10.00

Gift Card $100.00 denomination

$100.00

Gift Card $20.00 denomination

$20.00

Gift Card $25.00 denomination

$25.00

Gift Card $5.00 denomination

$5.00

Gift Card $50.00 denomination

$50.00

Logo Sticker

$1.50

Rosedale Retro Sign Hoodie

$51.99

Our original logo vintage style center chest

Skyline Hoodie

$51.99

The famous Rosedale BBQ sign lights up the kc skyline on this wearable keepsake. Backside reads: Until we meat again... Stay Bone-a-fide!.

Skyline Tshirt

$21.95

The famous Rosedale BBQ sign lights up the the kc skyline on this wearable keepsake. Backside reads: Until we meat again... Stay Bone-a-fide!.

Smokebreak Hoodie

$51.99

Rosedale Barbeque is a great place for a smoke break! This design features our sassy and divine swine in his body by brisket T. Smokin for the carnivore since 34.

Smokestack Tshirt

$21.95

This design features our smokestack and sign on the back of the shirt. Rich, retro colors. Sure to be a smokin' souvenir shirt.

Buy me a Brew and Que Royals Shirt

Buy me a Brew and Que Royals Shirt

$24.95

Brown Bag Special

Brown Bag Special

$20.00

Catering Menu

spice of life

the round up

Bark-B-Que (Dog Menu)

Bark-B-Que Dog menu

Smoked Pigs Ear

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Bone

$5.00Out of stock

Bag of meat scraps ( fresh meat, please use within 72 hours)

$4.50

PawsAbilities Natural Dog Treats. Made Locally with love by individuals with special needs.

Out of stock

Dog Bandanas (Over the collar scarf style )

$15.00

Cow or pig butcher cut chart squeaker toy

$11.00

Pig or chicken tennis ball style chew toy

$5.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Until we meat again...stay Bone-A-Fide!

Website

Location

600 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Directions

