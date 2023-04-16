- Home
Rosedale Barbeque
600 Southwest Blvd
Kansas City, KS 66103
Popular Items
Main
Sandwiches
Chopped Beef Sandwich
Traditional chopped style beef, sliced smoked ham, or sliced smoked pork on white (wheat or rye available on request) 1/4 pound Deluxe- Larger Sandwich 1/3 pound on bun.
Ham Sandwich
Sliced Pork Sandwich
Lean Beef Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Burnt End Sandwich
Beef Burnt Ends served on a bun
Combo Sandwich
Any two sliced meats
Belt Buster Sandwich on Bun
Any three meats
Single Slider Sandwich
Small Individual Slider Size Sandwich choice of beef, turkey, ham, pork, or pulled chicken
Fish Sandwich
Panko breaded Pollock Fish Fillet
Chili on a Bun
Our version of a sloppy joe made with our famous chili
Fried Sides
Side of Fries
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Single Size
Pound of Fries
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Serves 2-3
Chili Cheese Fries
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Topped with Cheese and our famous chili
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Sweet Corn Nugget
Fried Spicy Corn Nuggets
Fried Jalapeno Bottlecaps
Breaded Sliced Red and Green Jalapenos Fried to Golden Crispy Yumminess
Mac and Cheese Bites
Fried Breaded Macaroni and Cheese
Onion Rings
Single Size Fried Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes
Tots
Not Your Average Tot-Chos
Your choice of fries, or tots topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken, chili, or burnt ends, jalapeno bottlecaps, shredded cheese, and finished off with a smoky fire roasted tomato salsa, ranch, and sauce mix.
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Spicy Green Beans
Fried Okra
Jalapeño Popper Cream Cheese
Onion straws
fried pickles ( coins)
Ribs/Slabs
Slab
A full slab of our famous smoked pork spare ribs ( approximate 12-14 bones) serves 2-4.
Slab & a Half
A full slab of our famous smoked pork spare ribs plus a long end portion ( serves 4-5)
Long End
A five bone portion of or famous smoked pork spare ribs.
Short End
A seven bone portion of our famous smoked pork spare ribs. The shorter, flatter portion of a slab. These tend to be leaner.
3 bones
Specials
Slab Special
Wednesday Special
Lenten Special Basa Fish Filet Sandwich
Breaded Basa Filet on Bun
Lenten Special Basa Fish Filet Dinner
A breaded basa fillet served with fries, and slaw.
Lenten Special Fried Shrimp Dinner
7 pieces of fried shrimp served with fries, slaw, and hushpuppies
Dinner Platters
Single Meat Dinner Platter
(choice of Chopped Smoked Brisket, Ham, Turkey, Pulled or Sliced Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Sausage) Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Burnt Ends Dinner Platter
Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Combo Dinner Platter
Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Belt Buster Dinner Platter
Choice of three meats. Beef, Ham, Turkey, Pulled or Sliced Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Sausage)Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Long End Dinner Platter
A five bone portion of pork spare ribs served with sides) the longer portion, they tend to be a bit fattier and meatierServed with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Short End Dinner Platter
A seven bone portion of pork spare ribs served with sides, the shorter, flatter portion of a slab. Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Deluxe Combo Dinner Platter
Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Chicken Dinner
(Half Smoked Chicken) Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or O rings
Flying Pig Dinner Platter
Half of a Smoked Chicken plus three rib bones )Served with fries, beans, slaw, and bread. (substitute potato salad, mac and cheese, macaroni salad per request) Upcharge of .75 for cheesy bake $1.00 sweet potato fries or rings
Standard Sides
Specialty Sandwiches
Pig Pen Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, beef, turkey, or pulled chicken topped with fajita peppers, pepper jack cheese, fried onion straws, and fried jalapeno bottle caps on bun.
Dynamic Duo
Burnt Ends and Sausage topped with pepperjack cheese, fajita peppers, fried jalapenos, and onion straws
Baskets
Burnt Ends And Fries
Burnt Ends served with our famous crinkle cut fries
Chicken Strips and Fries
5 piece portion of chicken strips served with our famous crinkle cut fries (please allow 5-7 minutes to cook).
Slider Sandwich Sampler Basket
3 mini slider sandwiches ( choice of beef, ham, pork, turkey, or pulled chicken) served with our famous crinkle cut fries
Bones & Links
three rib bones, ½ pound sausage links and fries
Mini Corn dogs and Fries
Meat by the Pound
Kids Meals (under 12 please)
Kids Hotdog and Fries
A hotdog and fry basket
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries
A three piece portion of our chicken strips served with fries and your choice of sauce
Kids Single Slider Sandwich and Fries
A single slider with choice of turkey, beef, ham, pulled pork or turkey, served with a kids portion of fries.
Kids Mini Corndogs & Fries
A smaller version of our mini corndog and fry basket
Hot Dogs & Sausages
Hot Dog
Hot dog
Chili Dog
Hot dog topped with our famous homemade chili ( onions or cheese add on per request)
The Firehouse Sausage Sandwich
Our famous smoked kilbasa sausage topped with our famous smokehouse chili and fried onion straws. (please allow 3-5 minutes).
KC Dog
Hot dog topped with our famous burnt ends, onion straws, beans, sauce, and a pickle spear. ( please allow 3-5 minutes).
Carolina Dog
Hot Dog topped with Pulled Pork, slaw, sauce, and dusted with rub.
Smoked Jalapeno And Cheese Sausage Sandwich
Chili
Sauces and Rubs
Rosedale Barbeque Sauce Pint
Original, or Hot and Spicy. Our sauce is made in house daily without preservatives. It is perishable and must be kept under refrigeration.
Rosedale Barbeque Sauce Quart
Original, or Hot and Spicy. Our sauce is made in house daily without preservatives. It is perishable and must be kept under refrigeration. Glass Mini growler bottle. Bring it back for a refill, get a discount.
Divine Bovine Spice Rub
A blend of fresh all natural ingredients. Use this dry rub on any meat your grilling, smoking, or cooking in the oven, or add to your favorite dip for an extra flavor boost.
Absurd Bird Rub
Sprinkle, shake, or pour on your veggies, poultry, fish, and more. When your empty come get some more. A blend of fresh all natural ingredients.
Extras/Miscellaneous
Whole Dill Pickle
Whole Spicy Pickle
Jalapenos
Loaf of White Bread ( makes approximately 9 sandwiches)
Loaf of Wheat Bread (makes approximately 9 sandwiches)
Loaf of Rye Bread (makes approximately 9 sandwiches)
Package of 12 mini slider buns
Package of 6 Deli Style Deluxe Buns
Package of 8 Round Style Kaiser Buns
Place Setting ( includes plate, napkin, fork, knife, and spoon)
Extra sauce (barbeque, ranch, honey mustard)
Bucket of Pickles
Catering Pan
Serving Spoon
Tongs
Bag of Potato Sticks
Large Bag of Piggy gummy bears
dime bread add on
Treats/Desserts
Drinks/Bar
Sodas/Beverages
Domestic Beer Can/Bottle
Import Beer Can/Bottle
Local/Craft Beer Can & Bottle
Abita Strawberry
Bells Two Hearted
Blue Moon Belgian white
Boulevard Berry Noir
Boulevard Pale Ale
Boulevard Southwest Blvd
Boulevard Space Camper
Boulevard Tank 7
Boulevard Wheat
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale
Firetrucker Burnout Brown
Firetrucker Copper Cat Moscow Mule GF
Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale GF
Kc Bier Dunkel
Kc Bier Heff
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Belgium Honey Orange Tripel
Odell 90 Shilling Ale
Rogue Hazlenut Brown
Saugatuck Bba De Peche Monk Peach Tripel
Small Town Brewery Not Your Father's Rootbeer
Tallgrass 8-Bit IPA
Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat
Yuengling
Boulevard Dank 7
Boulevard Radler
Guiness
Cider/Cocktail/Wine Can & Bottle
Angry Orchard
Angry Orchard Rose
Boulevard Irish Ale
Cutwater Bloody Mary
Cutwater Lime Margarita
Cutwater Mango Margarita
Dark Horse Pinot Grigio
House Wine Original Red Blend
Mule 2.0 Moscow Mule
Qwirk Hard Seltzer Assorted Flavors
Rekorderlig Cider Assorted Flavors
Underwood Pinot Gris
Tall Boy 24 Ounce Cans
Retail
Merchandise, Apparel, Gift Cards
Bullshirt Tshirt
A blockprint western style Rosedale Bull print. He's ready for any bullshirt that may come his way.
Chieftain Hoodie
Rosedale's nod to our home team, this design features the divine Rosedale Chief Swine decked out whole hog for game day success, sure to be a fan favorite!
Chieftain Sticker
Chieftain Tshirt
Rosedale's nod to our home team, this design features the divine Rosedale Chief Swine decked out whole hog for game day success, sure to be a fan favorite!
Divine Bovine Sticker
Gift Card $10.00 denomination
Gift Card $100.00 denomination
Gift Card $20.00 denomination
Gift Card $25.00 denomination
Gift Card $5.00 denomination
Gift Card $50.00 denomination
Logo Sticker
Rosedale Retro Sign Hoodie
Our original logo vintage style center chest
Skyline Hoodie
The famous Rosedale BBQ sign lights up the kc skyline on this wearable keepsake. Backside reads: Until we meat again... Stay Bone-a-fide!.
Skyline Tshirt
The famous Rosedale BBQ sign lights up the the kc skyline on this wearable keepsake. Backside reads: Until we meat again... Stay Bone-a-fide!.
Smokebreak Hoodie
Rosedale Barbeque is a great place for a smoke break! This design features our sassy and divine swine in his body by brisket T. Smokin for the carnivore since 34.
Smokestack Tshirt
This design features our smokestack and sign on the back of the shirt. Rich, retro colors. Sure to be a smokin' souvenir shirt.
Buy me a Brew and Que Royals Shirt
Brown Bag Special
Catering Menu
Bark-B-Que (Dog Menu)
Bark-B-Que Dog menu
Smoked Pigs Ear
Smoked Bone
Bag of meat scraps ( fresh meat, please use within 72 hours)
PawsAbilities Natural Dog Treats. Made Locally with love by individuals with special needs.
Dog Bandanas (Over the collar scarf style )
Cow or pig butcher cut chart squeaker toy
Pig or chicken tennis ball style chew toy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
600 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103