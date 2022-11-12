Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roulay Downtown Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

107 W Short St

Lexington, KY 40507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tapas

Oysters

$12.00

Charbroiled oysters

$15.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab

$9.00

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Karaage

$12.00

Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

Korean Taco

$13.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$19.00

Nua Yang(Grilled Ribeye)

$19.00

Hamachi Kama

$19.00

Fries

$4.00

Siu Mai

$9.00

Entrée

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

Kee Mao

$15.00

Pad KaPow

$15.00

Pad See-Ew

$15.00

Pad Thai

$15.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Tom Kah

$13.00

Tom Yum

$13.00

Tonkatsu

$15.00

Thai Panang Curry

$13.00

Thai Green Curry

$13.00

Chicken Tenders / Fries (Kids)

$7.00

Side of Fried Rice

$7.00

Basil fried rice

$14.00

Pineapple fried rice

$14.00

Pad cashews

$13.00

Dessert

Beignets

$8.00

Green tea ice cream

$4.00

Pineapple coconut ice cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 W Short St, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Roulay image
Roulay image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
367 W Short St Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Bar - 200 west main street
orange starNo Reviews
200 west main street lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Lexington* - N&N Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
135 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Senor Chimi's - Senor Chimi
orange starNo Reviews
404 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Trindy's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Vine Street STE 200 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston