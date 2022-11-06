- Home
- Long Beach
- Sapporo
Sapporo
No reviews yet
5735 E. Pacific Coast Hwy
LONG BEACH, CA 90803
Popular Items
Signature Menu
Crunch Onion Albacore
5 pcs thin sliced seared albacore sashimi and crunch onion with ponzu and soy mustard.
Dirty Tuna
5pcs, kesblue fin tuna sashimi with jalapeno crunched fried onion seaweed flakes
Halibut Carpaccio
5pcs Halibut with Yuzu Olive Sauce and Lemon Squeeze
Kanpachi Carpaccio
5pcs, Thin sliced amberjack sashimi topped with shio leave
Madai Carpaccio
5pcs Thinly sliced seabream with yuzu kosho, serverd with chef ponzu
Salmon Blue Crab
5 pcs fresh salmon with real blue crab, avocado and truffle ponzu.
Truffle Salmon
5pcs, sliced salmon truffle paste truffle oil , sliced tomato, sea salt
Yellowtail Jalapeno
5pcs fresh yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno cilantro
Yellowtail Sunrise
5pcs thin sliced yellowtail sashimi with house special salsa.
Tempura Roll
Black Spider Roll
In: soft shell crab, avocado, gobo, crab, cucumber, kaiware, out: unagi, bonito flakes.
Butterfly Roll
In: shrimp tempura, peanut butter Out: crab, avocado, eel & spicy mayo
Calamari Tempura Roll
In: calamari tempura, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, out: calamari tempura, eel sauce.
Caliente
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, spicy tuna in soy paper, out: seared albacore, jalapeno, salsa.
Crazy Tempura California Roll
In: krab avocado cucumber, out: tempura crunch, eel sauce & spicy mayo, masago.
Crispy Scallop Roll
In: crabmeat avocado , Out: deep fried scallop spicy mayo eel sauce
Energy Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, out: unagi, avocado, eel sauce.
Fantasy Roll
In: spicy tuna shrimp tempura cucumber , Out: avocado spicy mayo
Godzilla Roll
In: unagi tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: unagi tempura, spicy tuna, soy paper, crunch eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Golden Tiger Roll
In: avocado cream cheese shrimp tempura (deep fried whole roll) Out: spicy crab spicy mayo eel sauce
Hot & Hot Roll
In: jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, out: avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Hot Night Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: spicy tuna, eel sauce.
Hungry Roll
In: spicy albacore, shrimp tempura, cucumber, out: shred crab, popcorn shrimp, spicy albacore, avocado, crunch, honey mustard & eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago.
Jalapeno Tempura Roll
In: jalapeno tempura spicy tuna avocado Out: crunch powder eel spicy mayo sauce
Lady In Red Roll
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: spicy albacore, avocado, crunch onion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Long Beach Roll
In: crab, salmon tempura, out: salmon, albacore, spicy tuna, spicy eel sauce.
Monster Roll
In: coconut shrimp tempura, avocado, out: salmon tempura, soft shell crab, honey mustard, eel sauce.
Niko Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.
Prince Roll
in shrimp tempura spicy crabmeat avocado , out tuna salmon
Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll
In: avocado spicy tuna Out: rock shrimp tempura sweet chill sauce
Sando Roll
In: crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado , Out:eel sauce, spicy mayo, soy paper
Shrimp Tempura Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
In: spicy tuna avocado Out: whole deep fried spicy mayo eel sauce
Spider Roll
In: soft shell crab, crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo kaiware, out: crunch, masago, eel sauce.
Super Crunch Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, out: tiger shrimp, avocado, crunch eel sauce.
Tornado Roll
In: spicy tuna, crab, avocado, asparagus, out: crispy shredded potato with soy paper, honey mustard, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Vegas Roll
In: salmon crab avocado cream cheese Out: whole deep fried eel sauce
Vegetable Tempura Roll
In: veggie tempura(broccoli, onion, carrot, green bean kabacha, sweet potato) Out: crunch powder eel sauce
Poke Bowl
Truffle Salmon Poke
fresh bakka salmon, cucumber, onion, avocado, green onion, masago and seaweed salad mixed with truffle poke dressing on bed sushi rice
Traditional Tuna Poke
blue fin tuna, cucumber, onion, fruikake, green onion and masago ,mix with sesame oil poke dressing seaweed salad, avocado ,crabmeat on bed sushi rice
Yellowtail Poke
fresh yellowtail, cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro avocado, seaweed salad,, mixed with spicy ponzu on bed of sushi rice
Sapporo Special
Bora Bora
in: spicy tuna scallop, asparagus, avocado, Out: blue fin tuna
Ex Girlfriend Roll
Inside krab, spicy tuna, and in soy paper. Outside tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and sesame dressing.
Holy Crab
In: Blue Crab, Avocado, Asparagus , Out: Salmon, Krab with Soy Paperm Yuzu Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Yuzu Sauce
Pink Lady
In: Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Avocado, Spicy Paste , Out: Wrapped with Salmon, Mango, Jalapeno, Soy Mustard, Hot Sauce
Sushi Blossom
Inside krab. Outside tuna, salmon, yellowtail 2 pcs each, scallion with soy mustard, and masago.
Truffle Tuna
In: Avocado, Asparagus, Krab, with Soy Paper, Out: Blue Fin Tuna with Kijami Wasabi, Truffle Oil, Garlic Ponzu, Lemon Pepper
Miso Glazed Black Cod
Miso marinated black cod on bed of sushi rice
Chirashi Bowl
Assorted fresh sashimi on bed of sushi rice.
Unaju
Unagi Bowl
Kunoichi Sushi
12 pcs assorted chef choice sushi
Sapporo Sashimi
12 pcs assorted chef choice
Ichiban Sashimi
18 pcs assorted chef choice
Orion Sashimi
25 pcs assorted chef choice
Sushi A
5 pieces sushi and 1 choice california roll or spicy tuna
Sushi B
6pcs sushi and special roll
Salad
Fusion Roll
Avocado Roll
Blue Crab Roll
California Roll
Crab Stick Roll
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Cucumber Roll
Fresh Water Eel Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Rice Roll
Fusion HAND Roll
Avocado Roll H
Blue Crab Roll H
California Roll H
Crab Stick Roll H
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll H
Cucumber Roll H
Fresh Water Eel Roll H
Philadelphia Roll H
Salmon Roll H
Salmon Skin Roll H
Scallop Roll H
Shrimp Roll H
Spicy Albacore Roll H
Spicy California Roll H
Spicy Salmon Roll H
Spicy Scallop Roll H
Spicy Tuna Roll H
Tuna Roll H
Veggie Roll H
Yellowtail Roll H
Sushi
Blue Fin Tuna SU
Hon maguro.
Salmon SU
Sake.
Japanese Yellowtail SU
Hamachi.
Fatty Yellowtail SU
Hamachi toro.
Fatty Tuna SU
Maguro Toro
Seared Albacore SU
Bincho maguro.
Halibut SU
Hirame.
Red Sea Bream SU
Ma dai.
Black Sea Bream SU
Kuro dai.
Amber Jack SU
Kanpachi
Mackerel SU
Saba.
Spanish Mackerel SU
Fresh Water Eel SU
Unagi
Octopus SU
Tako.
Squid SU
Ika
Snow Crab Leg SU
Kani.
Shrimp SU
Ebi
House-Made Egg SU
Tamago
Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop SU
Hotate.
Salmon Egg SU
Ikura.
Bay Scallop SU
Kaibashira.
Smelt Egg SU
Masago.
Sweet Shrimp SU
Amaebi
UNI SU
Fresh Wasabi
Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna SA
Hon maguro.
Salmon SA
Sake.
Japanese Yellowtail SA
Hamachi.
Fatty Yellowtail SA
Hamachi toro.
Fatty Tuna SA
Maguro Toro
Seared Albacore SA
Bincho maguro.
Halibut SA
Hirame.
Red Sea Bream SA
Ma dai.
Black Sea Bream SA
Kuro dai.
Amber Jack SA
Kanpachi
Mackerel SA
Saba.
Spanishi Mackerel SA
Aji.
Fresh Water Eel SA
Unagi
Octopus SA
Tako.
UNI SA
Chef Special Rolls (TOGO TOGO)
911 Roll
In: spicy tuna cucumber cilantro , Out: seaweed spicy crab jalapeno spicy mayo
Aloha Roll
In: spicy tuna, mango, soy paper, out: avocado, baked pineapple, masago, scallion, ponzu and honey mustard.
B.S.C.R.
In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked scallop, masago, scallion, eel sauce.
Baja California
in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber cilantro, out: yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu dressing.
Baked Salmon Roll
In: crabmeat avocado , Out: baked salmon crunch powder eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
In: baked fresh water eel, krab, cucumber, out: avocado, eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
in: crabmeat avocado out: fresh water ell avocado
Fire Cracker Roll
In: spicy crab bay scallop avocado , Out: seaweed spicy salmon crunch powder spicy mayo eel sauce
Frightened Geisha
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: seared salmon, masago, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Hawaiian Roll
In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, crab, out: cucumber, ponzu sauce.
House Roll
In: crab avocado cream cheese , Out: seaweed crab on top crunch powder spicy mayo eel sauce
Mexican Roll
In: crab, cucumber, cilantro, onion, out: spicy tuna, albacore, jalapeno, spicy soy mustard sauce.
Play Boy Roll
In: spicy crab cucumber asparagus , Out: seaweed salmon shrimp avocado rayu soy mustard
Protein Roll
In: salmon, crab, asparagus, unagi, out: cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and honey mustard.
Rainbow Roll
In: crab, avocado, cucumber, out: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp.
Red Dragon Roll
In: salmon, mango, avocado, out: spicy tuna, shrimp, masago, scallion.
Red Samurai
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: tuna, avocado, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu dressing.
Rockstar Roll
In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked crawfish, masago, scallion, eel sauce.
Salmon Special Roll
In: Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber , Out: Spicy Salmon, Creamy Spicy Ponzu
Sapporo Roll
in spicy tuna avocado ,out albacore yellow tail
Snow White Roll
In: fresh salmon cream cheese avocado , Out: baked crabmeat eel sauce
Spicy Baked Salmon Roll
In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked spicy salmon, crawfish, scallion, masago, eel sauce.
Spicy Caterpillar Roll
In: spicy crab cucumber , Out: seaweed avocado spicy mayo
Sweet Dream Roll
In: crab meat, Avocado, Out: Cream Cheese W/ Baked 8pcs, Eel Sauce
The Moon Roll
In: spicy albacore cucumber , Out: seared albacore red onion on top spicy ponzu
Washington Roll
In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: salmon.
Yummy Roll
In: Crab meat avocado out:spicy tuna and fresh salmon
Zen Roll
In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber in soy paper, out: avocado, spicy wasabi sauce.
Small Dish
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly deep fried tofu with yuzu sauce (Japanese citrus).
Baked Mussels
Baked New Zealand mussels with miso mayo sauce.
Calamari Ring
Lightly fried calamari with two different sauces.
Chicken Cutlet
Deep fried tender juicy chicken/pork covered with bread crumbs.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken w/hawaiian style house made teriyaki sauce
Spicy Pork
Creamy Jalapeno
Lightly fried with spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese in jalapeno.
Crispy Rice W/Spicy Tuna
4 pieces creamy spicy tuna spicy mayo & eel sauce on top of buttered crispy rice.
Disco Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp with two different dipping sauces.
Edamame
Sauted Edamame w/Salted
Fried Beef Gyoza
6 pieces. Beef dumpling with sweet & sour soy sauce.
Grilled Pork & Chicken Gyoza
Grilled Pork&Chicken Gyoza with sweet & sour soy sauce.
Pork Cutlet
Sesame Chicken
Marinated in sesame garlic sauce and lightly fried.
Shishito Pepper
Pan fried shishito pepper with house special sauce.
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed Shrimp Dimsum w/ soy vineger sauce
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Whole Piece of fried soft shell crab
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Pan fried soy bean with chopped fresh garlic and chili pepper.
spicy garlic green bean
green bean with garlic red pepper house sweet sauce
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Fried Chicken w/sweet & spicy sauce
Tako Yaki
5 pieces Lightly fried wheat cakes filled with diced octopus with mayo and house special sauce.
Tempura
Tofu Nugget
Salmon Collar
Yellowtail Collar
Bento Combo
Japanese Udon
Side Order
Beverage
Beer
Sake
HOT Sake
Purple Haze
Plum Fizz
Flavor SOJU
SOJU
Hakutsuru Draft Sake (300ml)
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (375ml)
Full-bodied, pleasantly sweet and complex flavor with a smooth texture.
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori (300ml)
The Creamy sake passes through a mesh and it is coarsely filtered. It has a refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and smooth aftertastes.
Kikusui
Strawberry Nigori(300ml)
The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Strawberry Flavor.
Pineapple Nigori (300ml)
The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Pineapple Flavor.
Yuki Sake (375ml)
Plum Sake(300ml)
Rich plum flavors, without being too sugary sweet, and balanced with a hint of almond
Kurosawa (300ml)
Boasts a natural Kimono flavor, which is full-bodied and earthy, yet light. It is exquisitely balanced and masterfully brewed as the almighty sake.
Otokoyama
KUBOTA
Onikoroshi (720ml)
Wine
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
5735 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, LONG BEACH, CA 90803