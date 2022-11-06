Main picView gallery

Sapporo

5735 E. Pacific Coast Hwy

LONG BEACH, CA 90803

Popular Items

3 Item Combo
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Iced Green Tea

Signature Menu

Crunch Onion Albacore

$17.00

5 pcs thin sliced seared albacore sashimi and crunch onion with ponzu and soy mustard.

Dirty Tuna

$19.00

5pcs, kesblue fin tuna sashimi with jalapeno crunched fried onion seaweed flakes

Halibut Carpaccio

$20.00

5pcs Halibut with Yuzu Olive Sauce and Lemon Squeeze

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$18.00

5pcs, Thin sliced amberjack sashimi topped with shio leave

Madai Carpaccio

$18.00

5pcs Thinly sliced seabream with yuzu kosho, serverd with chef ponzu

Salmon Blue Crab

$22.00

5 pcs fresh salmon with real blue crab, avocado and truffle ponzu.

Truffle Salmon

$18.00

5pcs, sliced salmon truffle paste truffle oil , sliced tomato, sea salt

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$18.00

5pcs fresh yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno cilantro

Yellowtail Sunrise

$18.00

5pcs thin sliced yellowtail sashimi with house special salsa.

Tempura Roll

Black Spider Roll

$18.00

In: soft shell crab, avocado, gobo, crab, cucumber, kaiware, out: unagi, bonito flakes.

Butterfly Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, peanut butter Out: crab, avocado, eel & spicy mayo

Calamari Tempura Roll

$15.50

In: calamari tempura, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, out: calamari tempura, eel sauce.

Caliente

$17.50

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, spicy tuna in soy paper, out: seared albacore, jalapeno, salsa.

Crazy Tempura California Roll

$11.00

In: krab avocado cucumber, out: tempura crunch, eel sauce & spicy mayo, masago.

Crispy Scallop Roll

$14.00

In: crabmeat avocado , Out: deep fried scallop spicy mayo eel sauce

Energy Roll

$17.00

In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, out: unagi, avocado, eel sauce.

Fantasy Roll

$15.00

In: spicy tuna shrimp tempura cucumber , Out: avocado spicy mayo

Godzilla Roll

$18.00

In: unagi tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: unagi tempura, spicy tuna, soy paper, crunch eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Golden Tiger Roll

$15.00

In: avocado cream cheese shrimp tempura (deep fried whole roll) Out: spicy crab spicy mayo eel sauce

Hot & Hot Roll

$16.00

In: jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, out: avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Hot Night Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: spicy tuna, eel sauce.

Hungry Roll

$18.00

In: spicy albacore, shrimp tempura, cucumber, out: shred crab, popcorn shrimp, spicy albacore, avocado, crunch, honey mustard & eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago.

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: jalapeno tempura spicy tuna avocado Out: crunch powder eel spicy mayo sauce

Lady In Red Roll

$16.00

In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: spicy albacore, avocado, crunch onion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Long Beach Roll

$16.50

In: crab, salmon tempura, out: salmon, albacore, spicy tuna, spicy eel sauce.

Monster Roll

$17.50

In: coconut shrimp tempura, avocado, out: salmon tempura, soft shell crab, honey mustard, eel sauce.

Niko Roll

$14.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.

Prince Roll

$16.50

in shrimp tempura spicy crabmeat avocado , out tuna salmon

Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

In: avocado spicy tuna Out: rock shrimp tempura sweet chill sauce

Sando Roll

$15.00

In: crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado , Out:eel sauce, spicy mayo, soy paper

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: spicy tuna avocado Out: whole deep fried spicy mayo eel sauce

Spider Roll

$15.50

In: soft shell crab, crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo kaiware, out: crunch, masago, eel sauce.

Super Crunch Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, out: tiger shrimp, avocado, crunch eel sauce.

Tornado Roll

$17.50

In: spicy tuna, crab, avocado, asparagus, out: crispy shredded potato with soy paper, honey mustard, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Vegas Roll

$12.50

In: salmon crab avocado cream cheese Out: whole deep fried eel sauce

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: veggie tempura(broccoli, onion, carrot, green bean kabacha, sweet potato) Out: crunch powder eel sauce

Poke Bowl

Truffle Salmon Poke

$18.00

fresh bakka salmon, cucumber, onion, avocado, green onion, masago and seaweed salad mixed with truffle poke dressing on bed sushi rice

Traditional Tuna Poke

$18.00

blue fin tuna, cucumber, onion, fruikake, green onion and masago ,mix with sesame oil poke dressing seaweed salad, avocado ,crabmeat on bed sushi rice

Yellowtail Poke

$18.00

fresh yellowtail, cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro avocado, seaweed salad,, mixed with spicy ponzu on bed of sushi rice

Sapporo Special

Bora Bora

$20.00

in: spicy tuna scallop, asparagus, avocado, Out: blue fin tuna

Ex Girlfriend Roll

$20.00

Inside krab, spicy tuna, and in soy paper. Outside tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and sesame dressing.

Holy Crab

$20.00

In: Blue Crab, Avocado, Asparagus , Out: Salmon, Krab with Soy Paperm Yuzu Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Yuzu Sauce

Pink Lady

$20.00

In: Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Avocado, Spicy Paste , Out: Wrapped with Salmon, Mango, Jalapeno, Soy Mustard, Hot Sauce

Sushi Blossom

$20.00

Inside krab. Outside tuna, salmon, yellowtail 2 pcs each, scallion with soy mustard, and masago.

Truffle Tuna

$22.00

In: Avocado, Asparagus, Krab, with Soy Paper, Out: Blue Fin Tuna with Kijami Wasabi, Truffle Oil, Garlic Ponzu, Lemon Pepper

Miso Glazed Black Cod

$22.00

Miso marinated black cod on bed of sushi rice

Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Assorted fresh sashimi on bed of sushi rice.

Unaju

$28.00

Unagi Bowl

Kunoichi Sushi

$38.00

12 pcs assorted chef choice sushi

Sapporo Sashimi

$32.00

12 pcs assorted chef choice

Ichiban Sashimi

$48.00

18 pcs assorted chef choice

Orion Sashimi

$60.00

25 pcs assorted chef choice

Sushi A

$20.00

5 pieces sushi and 1 choice california roll or spicy tuna

Sushi B

$35.00

6pcs sushi and special roll

Salad

Crab Salad

$16.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$7.50

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.00

Sashimi Salad

$17.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Salad

$16.00

Fusion Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Blue Crab Roll

$11.00

California Roll

$6.50

Crab Stick Roll

$6.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.75

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$6.75

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Scallop Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$6.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$6.75

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.75

Rice Roll

$3.00

Fusion HAND Roll

Avocado Roll H

$6.50

Blue Crab Roll H

$11.00

California Roll H

$6.50

Crab Stick Roll H

$6.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll H

$7.75

Cucumber Roll H

$5.50

Fresh Water Eel Roll H

$8.00

Philadelphia Roll H

$9.00

Salmon Roll H

$6.75

Salmon Skin Roll H

$6.50

Scallop Roll H

$6.50

Shrimp Roll H

$6.00

Spicy Albacore Roll H

$7.00

Spicy California Roll H

$6.75

Spicy Salmon Roll H

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll H

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll H

$7.50

Tuna Roll H

$6.75

Veggie Roll H

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll H

$6.75

Sushi

Blue Fin Tuna SU

$7.00

Hon maguro.

Salmon SU

$6.75

Sake.

Japanese Yellowtail SU

$7.00

Hamachi.

Fatty Yellowtail SU

$7.50

Hamachi toro.

Fatty Tuna SU

$17.00

Maguro Toro

Seared Albacore SU

$6.75

Bincho maguro.

Halibut SU

$7.75

Hirame.

Red Sea Bream SU

$7.25

Ma dai.

Black Sea Bream SU

$6.75

Kuro dai.

Amber Jack SU

$7.25

Kanpachi

Mackerel SU

$6.25

Saba.

Spanish Mackerel SU

$7.75

Fresh Water Eel SU

$7.00

Unagi

Octopus SU

$6.25

Tako.

Squid SU

$6.50

Ika

Snow Crab Leg SU

$6.75

Kani.

Shrimp SU

$6.00

Ebi

House-Made Egg SU

$5.50

Tamago

Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop SU

$7.00

Hotate.

Salmon Egg SU

$6.75

Ikura.

Bay Scallop SU

$5.75

Kaibashira.

Smelt Egg SU

$5.50

Masago.

Sweet Shrimp SU

$14.00

Amaebi

UNI SU

$21.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Sashimi

Blue Fin Tuna SA

$17.00

Hon maguro.

Salmon SA

$15.00

Sake.

Japanese Yellowtail SA

$16.00

Hamachi.

Fatty Yellowtail SA

$17.00

Hamachi toro.

Fatty Tuna SA

$32.00

Maguro Toro

Seared Albacore SA

$15.00

Bincho maguro.

Halibut SA

$19.00

Hirame.

Red Sea Bream SA

$18.00

Ma dai.

Black Sea Bream SA

$16.00

Kuro dai.

Amber Jack SA

$17.00

Kanpachi

Mackerel SA

$15.00

Saba.

Spanishi Mackerel SA

$19.00

Aji.

Fresh Water Eel SA

$17.00

Unagi

Octopus SA

$15.00

Tako.

UNI SA

$60.00

Chef Special Rolls (TOGO TOGO)

911 Roll

$13.50

In: spicy tuna cucumber cilantro , Out: seaweed spicy crab jalapeno spicy mayo

Aloha Roll

$16.00

In: spicy tuna, mango, soy paper, out: avocado, baked pineapple, masago, scallion, ponzu and honey mustard.

B.S.C.R.

$15.00

In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked scallop, masago, scallion, eel sauce.

Baja California

$17.50

in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber cilantro, out: yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu dressing.

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.00

In: crabmeat avocado , Out: baked salmon crunch powder eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

In: baked fresh water eel, krab, cucumber, out: avocado, eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$15.50

in: crabmeat avocado out: fresh water ell avocado

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.50

In: spicy crab bay scallop avocado , Out: seaweed spicy salmon crunch powder spicy mayo eel sauce

Frightened Geisha

$15.50

In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: seared salmon, masago, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, crab, out: cucumber, ponzu sauce.

House Roll

$13.00

In: crab avocado cream cheese , Out: seaweed crab on top crunch powder spicy mayo eel sauce

Mexican Roll

$16.50

In: crab, cucumber, cilantro, onion, out: spicy tuna, albacore, jalapeno, spicy soy mustard sauce.

Play Boy Roll

$14.50

In: spicy crab cucumber asparagus , Out: seaweed salmon shrimp avocado rayu soy mustard

Protein Roll

$16.50

In: salmon, crab, asparagus, unagi, out: cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and honey mustard.

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

In: crab, avocado, cucumber, out: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp.

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

In: salmon, mango, avocado, out: spicy tuna, shrimp, masago, scallion.

Red Samurai

$16.50

In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: tuna, avocado, jalapeno, wasabi yuzu dressing.

Rockstar Roll

$16.00

In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked crawfish, masago, scallion, eel sauce.

Salmon Special Roll

$16.00

In: Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber , Out: Spicy Salmon, Creamy Spicy Ponzu

Sapporo Roll

$16.50

in spicy tuna avocado ,out albacore yellow tail

Snow White Roll

$15.00

In: fresh salmon cream cheese avocado , Out: baked crabmeat eel sauce

Spicy Baked Salmon Roll

$16.50

In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: baked spicy salmon, crawfish, scallion, masago, eel sauce.

Spicy Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

In: spicy crab cucumber , Out: seaweed avocado spicy mayo

Sweet Dream Roll

$13.00

In: crab meat, Avocado, Out: Cream Cheese W/ Baked 8pcs, Eel Sauce

The Moon Roll

$13.50

In: spicy albacore cucumber , Out: seared albacore red onion on top spicy ponzu

Washington Roll

$15.00

In: krab, avocado, cucumber, out: salmon.

Yummy Roll

$15.50

In: Crab meat avocado out:spicy tuna and fresh salmon

Zen Roll

$17.50

In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber in soy paper, out: avocado, spicy wasabi sauce.

Tempura Roll (TOGO TOGO)

Black Spider Roll

$18.00

In: soft shell crab, avocado, gobo, crab, cucumber, kaiware, out: unagi, bonito flakes.

Butterfly Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, peanut butter Out: crab, avocado, eel & spicy mayo

Calamari Tempura Roll

$15.50

In: calamari tempura, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, out: calamari tempura, eel sauce.

Caliente

$17.50

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, spicy tuna in soy paper, out: seared albacore, jalapeno, salsa.

Crazy Tempura California Roll

$11.00

In: krab avocado cucumber, out: tempura crunch, eel sauce & spicy mayo, masago.

Crispy Scallop Roll

$14.00

In: crabmeat avocado , Out: deep fried scallop spicy mayo eel sauce

Energy Roll

$17.00

In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, out: unagi, avocado, eel sauce.

Fantasy Roll

$15.00

In: spicy tuna shrimp tempura cucumber , Out: avocado spicy mayo

Godzilla Roll

$18.00

In: unagi tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: unagi tempura, spicy tuna, soy paper, crunch eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Golden Tiger Roll

$15.00

In: avocado cream cheese shrimp tempura (deep fried whole roll) Out: spicy crab spicy mayo eel sauce

Hot & Hot Roll

$16.00

In: jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, out: avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Hot Night Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: spicy tuna, eel sauce.

Hungry Roll

$18.00

In: spicy albacore, shrimp tempura, cucumber, out: shred crab, popcorn shrimp, spicy albacore, avocado, crunch, honey mustard & eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago.

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: jalapeno tempura spicy tuna avocado Out: crunch powder eel spicy mayo sauce

Lady In Red Roll

$16.00

In: spicy tuna, cucumber, out: spicy albacore, avocado, crunch onion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Long Beach Roll

$16.50

In: crab, salmon tempura, out: salmon, albacore, spicy tuna, spicy eel sauce.

Monster Roll

$17.50

In: coconut shrimp tempura, avocado, out: salmon tempura, soft shell crab, honey mustard, eel sauce.

Niko Roll

$14.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.

Prince Roll

$16.50

in shrimp tempura spicy crabmeat avocado , out tuna salmon

Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

In: avocado spicy tuna Out: rock shrimp tempura sweet chill sauce

Sando Roll

$15.00

In: crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado , Out:eel sauce, spicy mayo, soy paper

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, out: crunch, eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: spicy tuna avocado Out: whole deep fried spicy mayo eel sauce

Spider Roll

$15.50

In: soft shell crab, crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo kaiware, out: crunch, masago, eel sauce.

Super Crunch Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, out: tiger shrimp, avocado, crunch eel sauce.

Tornado Roll

$17.50

In: spicy tuna, crab, avocado, asparagus, out: crispy shredded potato with soy paper, honey mustard, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Vegas Roll

$12.50

In: salmon crab avocado cream cheese Out: whole deep fried eel sauce

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$12.00

In: veggie tempura(broccoli, onion, carrot, green bean kabacha, sweet potato) Out: crunch powder eel sauce

Small Dish

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Lightly deep fried tofu with yuzu sauce (Japanese citrus).

Baked Mussels

$9.50

Baked New Zealand mussels with miso mayo sauce.

Calamari Ring

$11.00

Lightly fried calamari with two different sauces.

Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Deep fried tender juicy chicken/pork covered with bread crumbs.

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.50

Grilled Chicken w/hawaiian style house made teriyaki sauce

Spicy Pork

$14.00

Creamy Jalapeno

$8.95

Lightly fried with spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese in jalapeno.

Crispy Rice W/Spicy Tuna

$12.00

4 pieces creamy spicy tuna spicy mayo & eel sauce on top of buttered crispy rice.

Disco Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly fried shrimp with two different dipping sauces.

Edamame

$4.95

Sauted Edamame w/Salted

Fried Beef Gyoza

$8.50

6 pieces. Beef dumpling with sweet & sour soy sauce.

Grilled Pork & Chicken Gyoza

$10.50

Grilled Pork&Chicken Gyoza with sweet & sour soy sauce.

Pork Cutlet

$13.00

Sesame Chicken

$9.50

Marinated in sesame garlic sauce and lightly fried.

Shishito Pepper

$9.50

Pan fried shishito pepper with house special sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp Dimsum w/ soy vineger sauce

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$8.95

Whole Piece of fried soft shell crab

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Pan fried soy bean with chopped fresh garlic and chili pepper.

spicy garlic green bean

$7.50

green bean with garlic red pepper house sweet sauce

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$11.00

Fried Chicken w/sweet & spicy sauce

Tako Yaki

$7.50

5 pieces Lightly fried wheat cakes filled with diced octopus with mayo and house special sauce.

Tempura

$9.50

Tofu Nugget

$8.00

Salmon Collar

$13.00

Yellowtail Collar

$15.00

Bento Combo

2 Item Combo

$16.00

3 Item Combo

$19.00

Japanese Udon

Japanese Udon

$12.00

w/Udon

$16.50+

Temp W/Udon

$18.50+

Side Order

Miso Soup S

$3.00

Miso Soup L

$12.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

No Utensils

DO NOT MAKE IT

EXTRA Sauce

$0.25

Dessert

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cram

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cram(BD)

Beverage

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Soft Drink

$3.00+

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Rasberry Iced Tea, Lemonade, Iced Black Tea, Dr Pepper, Shirley Temple

Apple Juice

$4.00

Evian

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

S,Pellegrino

$5.00

Ramune

$3.50+

Calpico

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Beer

Small

$5.95+

Bottled Beer

Large

$9.00+

Bottled Beer

Small

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Large

$10.00+

Bottled Beer

Orion

$11.00

Bottled Beer

Sake

HOT Sake

$5.50+

Purple Haze

$8.00+

Plum Fizz

$6.00

Flavor SOJU

$14.00

SOJU

$12.00

Hakutsuru Draft Sake (300ml)

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (375ml)

$17.00

Full-bodied, pleasantly sweet and complex flavor with a smooth texture.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori (300ml)

$18.00

The Creamy sake passes through a mesh and it is coarsely filtered. It has a refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and smooth aftertastes.

Kikusui

$9.00+

Strawberry Nigori(300ml)

$17.00

The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Strawberry Flavor.

Pineapple Nigori (300ml)

$17.00

The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Pineapple Flavor.

Yuki Sake (375ml)

$17.00

Plum Sake(300ml)

$16.00

Rich plum flavors, without being too sugary sweet, and balanced with a hint of almond

Kurosawa (300ml)

$18.00

Boasts a natural Kimono flavor, which is full-bodied and earthy, yet light. It is exquisitely balanced and masterfully brewed as the almighty sake.

Otokoyama

$18.00+

KUBOTA

$70.00+

Onikoroshi (720ml)

$85.95

Wine

White Wine (Glass)

$9.00+

White Wine (Bottle)

$27.00+

Red Wine (Glass)

$9.50+

Red Wine (Bottle)

$28.00+

Plum Wine (Takara)

$8.50+

Kokage

$15.00

Beer (TOGO)

Small

$5.95+

Bottled Beer

Large

$9.00+

Bottled Beer

Small

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Large

$10.00+

Bottled Beer

Orion

$11.00

Bottled Beer

Sake (TOGO)

Kikusui (300ml)

$19.00

Delicate with clean aromatics and rich salinity smooth, rooted and articulated in elegance.

Kurosawa (300ml)

$18.00

Boasts a natural Kimono flavor, which is full-bodied and earthy, yet light. It is exquisitely balanced and masterfully brewed as the almighty sake.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori (375ml)

$17.00

Full-bodied, pleasantly sweet and complex flavor with a smooth texture.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori (300ml)

$18.00

The Creamy sake passes through a mesh and it is coarsely filtered. It has a refreshing aroma, natural sweetness and smooth aftertastes.

Hakutsuru Draft Sake (300ml)

$12.00

Plum Sake(300ml)

$16.00

Rich plum flavors, without being too sugary sweet, and balanced with a hint of almond

Strawberry Nigori(300ml)

$17.00

The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Strawberry Flavor.

Pineapple Nigori (300ml)

$17.00

The sweetness and creamy texture of Ozeki Nigori Sake combined with a light, refreshing Pineapple Flavor.

Otokoyama

$18.00+

SOJU

$12.00

HOT Sake

$5.50+

HOT Sake(L)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Sushi Restaurant in town!

Location

5735 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, LONG BEACH, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

