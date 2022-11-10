Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scramble - 7th St.

review star

No reviews yet

9832 N. 7th St #1

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Burrito
Sunrise Sandwich
Two Eggs Any Way

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$8.79

Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50

Steak & Eggs

$18.89

6oz NY Strip, 2 eggs any way with hash browns & toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.49

Blue corn & quinoa chips, spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, 3 eggs, cheddar cheese and seasoned black beans with fresh pico de gallo

Sunrise Sandwich

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.29

Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns

Sun Up Specials

Daybreak

$9.79

Two eggs, hash browns, slice of toast & coffee (no substitutions)

Scramble Sammie

$9.29

Brioche bun, scrambled eggs, American cheese, ham with coffee, tea or soda.

On The Run

On The Run

$7.99

Cinnamon roll, pastry or bagel with coffee, tea or soda

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$12.29

English muffin, cured ham, poached eggs & creamy hollandaise

Santa Fe Benedict

Santa Fe Benedict

$12.79

Jalapeno corn bread, cured ham, poached eggs & chipotle hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$11.29

English muffin, tomato, baby spinach, poached eggs & creamy hollandaise

Tex Mex Benedict

Tex Mex Benedict

$13.79

Buttermilk biscuit, pulled pork, avocado, poached eggs, pico de gallo & creamy hollandaise

Burritos

Gringo Burrito

Gringo Burrito

$11.29

Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese

Southwest Burrito

Southwest Burrito

$12.29

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.29

Pulled pork, egg, Moneterey Jack, bell peppers, green chile sauce & queso fresca

Costa Burrito

$12.29

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo with our bacon cheese Scramble browns

Burrito Build

$12.29

Choose Any 3 Ingredients

Scrambles

Meat Lovers Scramble

$12.79

Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack

Western Scramble

$12.79

Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar

Mushroom & Bacon Scramble

$12.79

Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

California Scramble

$13.99

Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack

Monterey Scramble

$12.79

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Veggie Scramble

$12.79

Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack

Phoenix Scramble

Phoenix Scramble

$12.79

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo

Omelettes

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.79

Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack

Western Omelette

$12.79

Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar

Mushroom & Bacon Omelette

$12.79

Applewood bacon, garlic sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Monterey Omelette

Monterey Omelette

$12.79

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

California Omelette

California Omelette

$13.99

Turkey bacon, spinach, avocado & Monterey jack

Veggie Omelette

$12.79

Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack

Phoenix Omelette

Phoenix Omelette

$12.79

Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, green chiles, cheddar & pico de gallo

Omelette Build

$12.79

Choose Any 3 Ingredients

Features

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.49

Chef Brittany's Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Frosting! Made In House.

Fall Spice French Toast

Fall Spice French Toast

$13.99

Chef Brittany's Fall Spice Stuffed French Toast topped with Candied Pecans & Caramel.

Vegan

Vegan Mushroom Scramble

$12.89

Tofu scramble with sauteed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and spinach. Served with shash browns & english muffin

Vegan Veggie Scramble

$12.89

Tofu scramble with squash, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & bell peppers. Served with hash browns & english muffin

Vegan French Toast

Vegan French Toast

$11.89

French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito

$12.89

Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns

Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$11.89

French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard

Blueberry French Toast

Blueberry French Toast

$13.29

Rich blueberry & white chocolate cream cheese filling

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.29

Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup

Seasonal Berry Cakes

Seasonal Berry Cakes

$11.89

Griddled with fresh seasonal berries, topped with blueberry glaze

Chocolate Chip Cakes

$11.89

Griddled with milk chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar

Banana Pecan Cakes

Banana Pecan Cakes

$11.89

Griddled with bananas & candied pecans, topped with caramel

Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

$11.89

Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting

Rise & Shine

Oatmeal

$7.79

Topped with raisins & candied pecans

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$10.49

Sausage gravy on two fresh baked biscuits. Served with hash browns

Lox Platter

$13.79

Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$5.99

Low fat vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit & granola

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.29

Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca

Brizzas

Gouda

Gouda

$12.79

Smoked Gouda & applewood bacon

Toluca

Toluca

$12.79

Chorizo, bell peppers, Monterey jack topped w/jalapeno cream cheese

AZ Sunrise

$12.79

Turkey bacon, avocado, spinach, monterey jack & sundried tomatoes

Chicago

Chicago

$12.79

Sausage, hash browns, Monterey jack & cheddar

Alma

Alma

$12.79

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack

Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Ham

$3.49

Sausage Link

$3.99

Susage Patties

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Hash Browns

$3.29

Scramble Browns

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.49

Yogurt

$3.49

Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99

Dollar Cakes

$4.29

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$5.29

English Muffin

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$3.69

Everything Bagel

$3.69

Blueberry Muffin

$3.89

Strawberry Muffin

$3.89

Cup Oatmeal

$4.79

Cup of Berries

$3.99

Elvis Cakes

$6.29

Egg

$1.69

Maple Syrup

$1.50

Gravy

$3.49

Banana

$1.49

Hollandiase

$2.49

Chipotle Hollandaise

$2.49

Sliced Tomato

$2.49

Avocado

$1.49

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$1.49

Jalapenos

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Gluten Free Toast

$3.99

Tortilla

$2.29

Granola

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Steak

$10.99

Dressing

$0.99

Pico de gallo

$0.99

Tofu

$3.99

Kids

Kid Cakes

$6.29

Kids French Toast

$6.29

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.29

Kids Choc Chip Cakes

$6.29

Kids Vegan French Toast

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Gourmet Sammies

Green Chile Chicken

Green Chile Chicken

$12.49

Chicken breast, green chile sauce, corn relish, Monetery Jack, mayo & lettuce on a brioche bun

Hickmans Burger

Hickmans Burger

$12.79

Angus beef patty, fried egg center, American cheese, applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun

Cuban

$12.29

Pulled pork, black forest ham, deli mustard, horseradish pickle chips, swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie

Big Shroom

Big Shroom

$12.29

Roasted portabella, Swiss, avocado aioli, roasted red pepper, spinach, caramelized onion on a brioche bun

California BLT

$12.89

Turkey bacon, Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato & avocado aioli

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.49

Boars head turkey, applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a toasted hoagie

Italian

Italian

$12.49

Boars Head mortadella, hot capocollo, geno salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing, mayo, LTO on a toasted hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Butter toasted sourdough with melted American cheese

BLT

$12.89

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoagie

Dijon Ham

Dijon Ham

$12.49

Black forest ham, swiss, deli mustard, horseradish pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion

Wraps

Italian Chopped Wrap

$12.89

Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.89

Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Apple Harvest Wrap

$13.29

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Wrap

$13.29

Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing

Vegan Garden Wrap

Vegan Garden Wrap

$13.29

Portabella mushroom, cucumber, avocado, red peppers, spinach, red wine vinaigrette

Salads & Soup

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.89

Black forest ham, capocollo, geno salami, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, provolone, romaine, chipotle vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.89

Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Apple Harvest Salad

Apple Harvest Salad

$12.29

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.29

Applewood bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato & hard boiled egg, romaine, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese

Cup Soup

$4.29

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Lunch Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.89

Fruit Cup

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Vegan Side Salad

$2.89

Features

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.49

Chef Brittany's Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Frosting! Made In House.

Fall Spice French Toast

Fall Spice French Toast

$13.99

Chef Brittany's Fall Spice Stuffed French Toast topped with Candied Pecans & Caramel.

Kids

Kid Cakes

$6.29

Kids French Toast

$6.29

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.29

Kids Choc Chip Cakes

$6.29

Kids Vegan French Toast

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Espresso

Americano

$4.49

Caramel Latte

$5.69

Cappuccino

$4.49

Chai Latte

$5.89

Dirty Chai

$6.29

Latte

$5.49

Mocha

$5.69

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.89

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.89Out of stock

Single Shot

$2.49

Double Shot

$3.49

Red Eye

$5.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.69

Frozen Coffee

Dulce de Leche

$6.49

Chocolate Obsession

$6.49

Vanilla Toffee

$6.49

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Berry Berry Smoothie

$6.49

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$6.49

Peach Banana Smoothie

$6.49

ToGo Beverage

Locally Roasted Coffee - TOGO

$3.69

Iced Tea - TOGO

$3.69

Sun Orchard OJ - TOGO

$4.49

Fountain Drink - TOGO

$3.69

Cranberry - TOGO

$3.69

Red Bull - TOGO

$4.49

V8 - TOGO

$3.69

BAI - TOGO

$4.49

Gatorade - TOGO

$3.69

ROC Nitro - TOGO

$5.09

ROC Cold Brew - TOGO

$5.09

Bottled Water - TOGO

$1.99

Apple Juice - TOGO

$3.69

Vita Coco - TOGO

$4.99

Honest Kids - TOGO

$1.79

Kombucha - TOGO

$5.99

Pellegrino - TOGO

$3.69

Hot Loose Leaf Tea - TOGO

$3.69
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

IT JUST TASTES BETTER Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.

Location

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix1 - 7th street Phoenix
orange star4.2 • 92
9706 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Los Reyes De La Torta - Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
9230 N. 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
orange star5.0 • 23
8901 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
orange star4.4 • 909
8911 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
orange starNo Reviews
2149 W Dunlap Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85021
View restaurantnext
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
orange star4.7 • 403
1339 E Northern Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston