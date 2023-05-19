Restaurant header imageView gallery

Screen Door Restaurant Pearl

review star

No reviews yet

1131 NW Couch St

Portland, OR 97209

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee / Tea / Milk

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda

Camellia Grove Kombucha

$6.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Homemade Cream Soda

$5.00

Root Beer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

RETAIL

Bottle House Hot Sauce

$6.00

ONLINE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

To Go Cocktails

Bottle Mimosa

Bottle Mimosa

$41.80

1 bottle of cava with oj on the side

Creole Bloody Mary To Go

Creole Bloody Mary To Go

$14.30

spicy house bloody mary mix & vodka, w/ pickled okra, olive & creole spice

Hurricane To Go

Hurricane To Go

$15.40

light & dark spiced rum w/ fresh fruit juice blend

Morning Mule To Go

Morning Mule To Go

$14.30

vodka, oj, cock & bull ginger beer, lime

Moscow Mule To Go

Moscow Mule To Go

$13.20

vodka, cock & bull ginger beer, lime

Porch Swing Lemonade To Go

Porch Swing Lemonade To Go

$14.30

vodka, house-made lemonade & rotating fruit

Red Bottles

BT Cor Cellars Momentum Red Blend, WA

$49.50

BT Disruption Cabernet Sauvignon, WA

$44.00

BT L'umami Pinot Noir, OR

$52.80

Sparkling Bottles

BT Baumard Cremant De Loire

$61.60

BT Cleto Chiarli Brut De Noir Rose, IT

$49.50

BT Kila Cava Brut, SP

$39.60

White & Rose Bottles

Andre Dezat Sancerre, FR

$55.00

L'ecole Chardonnay, OR

$61.60

Portlandia Pinot Gris, OR

$39.60

Sweet Cheeks Sauvignon Blanc, OR

$44.00

Bottled / Canned Beer

Screenbreaker IPA

$7.70
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
