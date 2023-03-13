Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sen Cafe

5750 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Beverages

Beverages

Espresso

$2.00

Iced americano

$3.00

Iced cappucino

$6.00

Iced latte

$6.00

Large Americano

$4.00

Large Cappuccino

$8.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large Latte

$9.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Our signature espresso with a splash of frothy steamed milk.

Medium Americano

$3.00

Medium Cappuccino

$6.00

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Medium Latte

$7.00

Small Americano

$2.00

Our signature espresso with water

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Our signature espresso with frothy steamed milk.

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Small Latte

$4.00

Our signature espresso with steamed whole milk.

Protein Shakes

Strawberry Banana

$14.00

Strawberries, bananas, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Flaxseed and Almond milk

PB Banana

$14.00

Banana, Peanut butter, Maca, Vegan Chocolate Protein and Almond Milk

Blueberry Strawberry

$20.00

Blueberries, Strawberries, Dates, Almond butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein and Almond milk

Cold Brew Banana

$16.00

Banana, Dates, Almond Butter, Flaxseed, Cacao Nibs, Coffee, Vegan Chocolate Protein and Almond Milk

Specialty Espresso Beverages

Iced Almond Milk Mocha

$7.00

Iced Black and White Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Caramel Cappucino

$7.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$7.00

Iced Hazelnut Oat Milk Latte

$7.00

Iced Honey Oat Milk Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$7.00

Large Almond Milk Mocha

$11.00

Large Black and White Cappuccino

$9.00

Large Caramel Cappuccino

$12.00

Large Caramel Macchiato

$10.00

Large Cinnamon Almond Milk Vanilla Latte

$11.00

Large Hazelnut Mocha

$10.00

Large Hazelnut Oat Milk Latte

$10.00

Large Honey Oat Milk Latte

$10.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$10.00

Large White Chocolate Latte

$10.00

Medium Almond Milk Mocha

$8.00

Medium Black and White Cappuccino

$7.00

Medium Caramel Cappuccino

$9.00

Medium Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Medium Cinnamon Almond Milk Vanilla Latte

$8.00

Medium Hazelnut Mocha

$7.00

Medium Hazelnut Oat Milk Latte

$8.00

Medium Honey Oat Milk Latte

$8.00

Medium Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Medium White Chocolate Latte

$7.00

Small Almond Milk Mocha

$5.00

Small Black and White Cappuccino

$5.00

Small Caramel Cappuccino

$6.00

Small Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Small Cinnamon Almond Milk Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Small Hazelnut Mocha

$5.00

Small Hazelnut Oat Milk Latte

$5.00

Small Honey Oat Milk Macchiato

$5.00

Small Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Small White Chocolate latte

$5.00

Tea

Earl Grey

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Bergamot Black Tea

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

Small Decaf Hot Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.00

Medium Decaf Hot Coffee

$3.50

Large Decaf Hot Coffee

$4.00

Food

Breakfast Items

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Coconut Chia Pudding

$8.50

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate croissant

$6.00

Strawberry and Cheese Danish

$6.00

Overnight oats

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Frittata

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$8.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Small plates

Almonds and olives

$10.00

Cheese plate

$45.00

Charcuterie plate

$45.00

Cheese and charcuterie board

$45.00

Soup of the day

$10.00

Sandwich

Tuna

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Avocado toast

$15.00

Prosciutto

$20.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$18.00

Salad

Buffalo Mozz Salad

$18.00

Caesar

$13.50

Arugula

$13.50

Mixed Greens

$13.50

Small Side Salad

$7.50

Sides

Chicken Salad Side

$7.00

Tuna Salad Side

$7.00

Salmon Side

$15.00

Chicken Breast Side

$10.00

Prosciutto

$8.00

Grab n Go

Still Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Italian Soda

Green Juice

$11.00

Orange Juice

$11.00

Watermelon Juice

$11.00

Bomb Shot

$8.00

Ginger Lemon Shot

$6.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Limonata Sparkling Water

$5.00

Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$5.00

Orange and Prickly Pear Sparkling Water

$5.00

Niagra Employee Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

5750 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

