Serve 1 1000 N Lombardy St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Unique high school cafeteria!
Location
1000 N Lombardy St, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street
No Reviews
719 N. Meadow Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant