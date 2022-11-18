Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Popular Items

Bowl - GF
Roti (Dahlpuri)
Plantains GF

Main Meals

Bowl - GF

Bowl - GF

$12.00

Choose a coconut rice, Kale salad with a tangy curry vinaigrette or 50/50. Top with all your favorite fillings.

Kids Rice Bowl

$6.00Out of stock
Roti (Dahlpuri)

Roti (Dahlpuri)

$16.00

Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00
Daily Special - Calypso Rice with Creole Tempeh - GF

Daily Special - Calypso Rice with Creole Tempeh - GF

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet and tangy rice cooked with colorful sweet peppers, with pineapple bits. Served with Creole Tempeh and a seasonal salad

Daily Sides

Pineapple Chow GF

Pineapple Chow GF

$5.00

Pineapple Chow (well there are actually lots of chow's but pineapple is my favorite) is one of Trinidads favorite street snacks. It chopped up fresh sweet pineapple, mixed with shadobeni, and salted to taste. Makes any day a sunshine day.

Spicy Slaw

$5.00

Mango Chutney With Plantain Chips

$5.00Out of stock
Side of Coconut Rice

Side of Coconut Rice

$3.00

This coconut rice is done a bit differently but just as delicious. Typically, you would bring the water to a boil first before adding the rice, but for coconut rice you bring the milk, water, and rice all to a boil together. The finished product is a bit more sticky but full of flavor.

Side of Curry Channa (chickpeas) and potato

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Okra

$5.00

Side of Pumpkin Choka

$5.00
Spicy Pickled Veggies

Spicy Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Pickled Veggies with a hint of spice. Carrots, cucumber, peppers, onions, and cauliflower.

Side of Spinach

$5.00Out of stock
Zaboca Salad with Plantain chips

Zaboca Salad with Plantain chips

$7.00Out of stock

A Trinidadian version of guacamole served with plantain chips.

Plantains GF

Plantains GF

$5.00

The greatest attribute of plantains, notwithstanding their deliciousness, lies in their versatility; we can enjoy them at any stage, from green to ripe. But when they are eaten ripe is when I believe they are most delicious. In Trinidad they are usually fried but we bake them and they are just as good.

Cranberry Kale Salad

$5.00

Pastries

Vegan cookies

Vegan cookies

$3.00

Variety of freshly baked cookies made in house. You can choose the one you want when you pick up.

Mini Cassava Pone GF

$1.50Out of stock
Vegan Apple Pie

Vegan Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Sorrel

Sorrel

$3.00
Angostura Lemon Lime Bitters

Angostura Lemon Lime Bitters

$3.00
Barrett's Ginger Beer

Barrett's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Trini Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Seamoss Gel

Seamoss Gel

$15.00Out of stock

16 oz of Seamoss gel. Add to smoothies, drinks, or eat by itself. 1 Tbl a day gives you all the vitamins and nutrients for the day. Will last a month in the fridge.

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sorrel make at home kit

$7.00

Makes one Gallon of Sorrel.

Apple J

Apple J

$3.00

Peardrax

$3.00

Smoothies and Punches

Mango

$6.00

Pineapple Coconut

$6.00

Sea Moss Punch

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Mango Pasion Fruit

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trinidadian Vegan Restaurant

Location

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

