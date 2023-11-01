Modern Cafe 862 Western Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Established in 1933, The Modern Cafe is your answer for a great neighborhood bar with great food, cold beer, great cocktails to come hang with your friends! Located in the Allegheny West area of Pittsburgh's North Side, not far from Acrisure Stadium.
862 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
