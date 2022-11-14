Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simply Fresh Mediterranean Grill

review star

No reviews yet

838 Penniman Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Medium Fattoush Salad

Pita

Add $4 For Combo (Includes Side & Drink)

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$7.50

Garlic Sauce & Pickles

Chicken Kabob Pita

$7.50Out of stock

Garlic Sauce & Pickles

Chicken Kifta Pita

$7.50

Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes & Pickles

Chicken Gyro

$7.50

Beef Shawarma Pita

$7.50

Tomato, Onion, Turnips & Tahini Sauce

Beef Kabob Pita

$7.50

Hummus, Onions & Turnips

Beef Kifta Pita

$7.50

Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce

Gyro Pita

$7.50

Onions, Tomatoes & Tzatziki Sauce

Falafel Pita

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips & Tahini Sauce

Mujadara Pita

$7.00

Village Salad & Caramelized Onions

Charbroiled Vegetable Pita

$7.00

Hummus, Pickles & Tomatoes

Hummus And Tabouli Wrap

$7.00

Grape Leaf Pita

$7.00

Salads

Medium Fattoush Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Pita Chips

Medium Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Feta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives & Pepperocini

Medium Kale Salad

$8.00

Chopped Kale, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Medium Tabouli Salad

$8.00

Parsley, Tomatoes, Onions, Mint, Cracked Wheat, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Medium Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons

Large Fattoush Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Pita Chips

Large Greek Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Feta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives & Pepperocini

Large Kale Salad

$9.50

Chopped Kale, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Large Tabouli Salad

$9.50

Parsley, Tomatoes, Onions, Mint, Cracked Wheat, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons

Medium Village Salad

$8.00

Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Large Village Salad

$9.50

Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Lemon Juice & Olive Oil Dressing

Medium Almond Rice

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Rice Pilaf, Toasted Almonds

Large Almond Rice

$9.50

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Rice Pilaf, Toasted Almonds

Platters

Select Two Sides & Pita

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Garlic Sauce, Pickles & Tomatoes

Chicken Kabob Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Garlic Sauce, Pickles & Tomatoes

Chicken Breast Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Garlic Sauce, Pickles & Tomatoes

Beef Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Onion, Tomato, Turnips & Tahini Sauce

Beef Kabob Platter

$16.00

Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce

Beef Kifta Platter

$16.00

Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Onions, Tomatoes & Tzatziki Sauce

Kids

Served with Fries & Juice Box

Kids Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.00

Served with French Fries and a juice box.

Kids Mini Shawarma

$6.00

Served with French Fries and a juice box.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with French Fries and a juice box.

Plates

Veggie Combo Plate

$14.00

Hummus, Tabouli, Grape Leaves & Falafel

Mujadara Plate

$13.00

Brown Lentils, Cracked Wheat, Caramelized Onions, Served with Village Salad

Falafel Plate

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips & Tahini Sauce

Medium Classic Hummus Plate

$7.00

Large Classic Hummus Plate

$9.00

Ghallaba Plate

$13.00

Sautéed Vegetables served over rice

Rice Bowl Plate

$10.00

Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Sauce

Veggie Grape Leaves Plate

$14.00

Tomatoes, Turnips & Tahini Sauce

Soups

Cup - Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl - Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Quart - Chicken Lemon Rice Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Cup - Crushed Lentil Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl - Crushed Lentil Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Quart - Crushed Lentil Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Bowl -

$4.00

Quart - Soup of Day

$10.00

Sides

Hummus

$3.50

Jalepeno Cilantro Hummus

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Roasted Veggies

$3.50

Salad

$3.50

Side Mujadara

$3.50

Side Chicken Shawarma

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Side Chicken Kabob

$4.50Out of stock

Side Chicken Kifta

$4.50

Side Beef Shawarma

$4.50

Side Beef Kabob

$6.00

Side Beef Kifta

$5.00

Side Gyro

$4.00

Side Grape Leaves

$7.00

Side Falafel

$6.00

Extras

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauze

$0.75

Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Pita

$1.50

Gluten Free Pita

$1.50

Spinach Pies

$2.50

Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

8oz Garlic

$3.00

8oz Pickles

$3.00

8oz Turnips

$3.00

Veggie grape leaves (per dozen)

$15.00

Baba Ghanoush

$4.00

Extra Pita

$0.50

Potato Salad

$3.25

Bag Of Pita

$3.25

Falafel (per dozen)

$12.00

Shahia Grape Leaves

$4.00

Extras

$0.50

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Baklava

$3.00

Date Bar

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Almond Cake

$3.25

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

$2.75

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$2.25

Jones

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.25

Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Burger Spot - Downtown Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 884
550 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Stellas Black Dog Tavern - 860 Fralick
orange star4.4 • 588
860 Fralick Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Arbor Brewing Company - Plymouth Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 2,823
580 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Pizza Spot
orange star4.8 • 746
437 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
306 S Main Street plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 2,823
580 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
orange star4.8 • 2,823
555 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
orange star4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
orange star4.5 • 2,055
744 Wing St Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Thai Ocha - 200 S. Main Street
orange star4.4 • 1,706
200 S. Main Street Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
The Burger Spot - Downtown Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 884
550 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston