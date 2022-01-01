Main picView gallery

SPiN - Boston Boston

30 Melcher Street

Boston, MA 02210

Tacos

MUSHROOM TACO

$14.00

mushroom, corn mole, roasted guajillo pepitas, salsa ranchera, cilantro (GF,V)

CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

chicken tinga, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro (GF)

STEAK TACO

$15.00

grilled steak, cotija cheese, salsa ranchera, pickled fresno, red onion and cilantro (GF)

Sandwiches

THE 617 BURGER

$18.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries

Pizza

DOUBLE MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato, shredded mozzarella, ciliengini, basil (VG)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

rustic ragout, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$18.00

goat cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, white truffle chili, fresh herbs (VG)

Desserts

CHURROS

$9.00

Guajillo chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

sea salt

BOSTON CREAM PIE

$9.00

FLUFFERNUTTER WONTONS

$8.00

Beer

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Harpoon UFO

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Nite Lite

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Jack's Abby House Lager

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Sixpoint Resin IIPA

$9.00

Tecate

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner

$8.00

BOURBON / SCOTCH

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Knobb Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$37.00Out of stock

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Woodford

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Knobb Creek

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

McCallan 12

$17.00

Macallan 18

$42.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French 75

$14.00

Green Tea Shots

$9.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mojito

$12.00

GIN

Cold River

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

Botanist

$12.00

Cold River

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Botanist

$14.00

LIQUEURS

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Ramazzoti Amaro

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Dekuyper Amaretto

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP - Shot

$16.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Chambord

$10.00

King's Ginger

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP - Drink

$18.00

Remy 1738

$20.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

RUM

Cruzan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Mount Gay Black

$9.00

Cruzan

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Mount Gay Black

$12.00

SPIN Cocktails

Curious George

$13.00

Emiliano

$14.00

Killin the Dunks~

$13.00

Marty Reisman

$15.00

Seasonal Mule

$13.00

Strawberry-Weeeee

$13.00

The Backspin

$14.00

The Lob

$13.00

The Topspin

$14.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Dobel Silver

$12.00

Dobel Reposado

$14.00

Creyente Mezcal

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Exotico

$11.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Creyente Mezcal

$15.00

Dobel Reposado

$16.00

Dobel Silver

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Exotico

$11.00

VODKA

Pinnacle

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Stoli

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$16.00

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Black Bush

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

Pendleton

$12.00

Black Bush

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Wine

Prophecy, Pinot Noir, CA

$8.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$10.00

Locations, Red Blend, CA

$13.00

Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$10.00

Justin, Cabernet, CA

$15.00Out of stock

BTL Prophecy, Pinot Noir, CA

$32.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$40.00

BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA

$52.00

BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$40.00

BTL Justin, Cabernet, CA

$60.00

William Hill, Chardonnay, CA

$10.00

Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$13.00

Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$11.00

Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$14.00

BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, CA

$40.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$52.00

BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$44.00

BTL Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$56.00

Fleur De Mer, Rose, Provence

$13.00

BTL Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Provence

$44.00

La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$11.00Out of stock

Domaine Chandon, Brut, CA

$13.00

Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA

$13.00

BTL Domaine Chandon, Brut, CA

$52.00

BTL Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA

$52.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$44.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

75 Blooms

$12.00

Autumn Dusk

$12.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.00

Everything Nice

$12.00

Flor Roja

$12.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

REDBULL

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$2.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Merch

Grey Ping Pong Ball Tee Shirt

$29.00

Navy Naked Ping Pong Tee Shirt

$29.00

Black Ping Pong Champion Tee Shirt

$29.00

Grey Crop Top Sweatshirt

$49.00

White SPIN Tee Shirt

$29.00

Black Wristband

$9.00

White Wristband

$9.00

Orange Wristband

$9.00

Black Headband

$9.00

White Headband

$9.00

Orange Headband

$9.00

Pro Paddle

$59.00

Varsity Jacket

$225.00

Black SPIN T-Shirt

$29.00

White SPIN Tank Top

$29.00

Black SPIN Tank Top

$29.00

Soo Pong Tee

$34.00

Soo Hype Hoodie

$86.00

Soo Classic Hat

$32.00

Soo Beanie

$23.00

Spin Black Beanie

$19.00

Eagle Beanie

$19.00

Naked PP Beanie

$19.00

Spin Grey Beanie

$19.00

Eagle Classic Hat

$29.00

Naked PP Truck Hat

$29.00

Court Fees

$20 HALF HOUR

$20.00

$25 HALF HOUR

$25.00

$39 HOUR

$39.00

$49 HOUR

$49.00

$50 DEPOSIT

$50.00
All hours
Sunday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday 2:00 pm - 1:00 am
30 Melcher Street, Boston, MA 02210

