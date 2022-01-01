Main picView gallery

TRESINI BAR & CUCINA

review star

No reviews yet

504 North Bethlehem Pike

Ambler, PA 19002

Order Again

Piatta & Scarpetta

Piatta

$4.50

grilled roman pizza with EVOO & seasalt

Add 2 Piatta

$2.00

Ricotta

$8.50

Mushroom n'Duja

$9.50

Stracciatella

$11.50

Beef Tartare

$16.50

Gratin

$15.00

Antipasti & Insalata

Vegetable Misto

$16.50

classic & seasonal vegetables to share

Salumi Plate

$23.50

Chefs selection of cured meats

Tresini Caesar

$13.50

charred romaine, Roman vinaigrette, parm crunchies

Yellowfin Tuna

$22.50

peperonatta & deli vinaigrette

Misticanza

$14.50

local mixed greens with EVOO & aged balsalmic

Salad feature

$15.50

Eggplant Milanese

$17.50

Caprese

$15.50

Arancini

$13.50

Supper

Chicken

$32.50

grilled organic paillard, zucchini & arugula

Garlic Shrimp

$33.50

garlic sauce, garbanzo beans and parsley

Swordfish

$37.50

sicilian salsa verde, romanesco cauliflower

Bistecca

$49.50

porcini steak sauce, charred alliums

Supper Feature

$34.50Out of stock

Pork Chop

$44.50

Dorade

$39.50

Shrimp & Spaghetti

$35.50

Contorni

Potatoes

$8.50

Beans

$8.50

Brussels

$8.50

Dolce

Tiramisu

$8.50

pudding, anisette cookies

Krimpets

$8.50

butter rum frosting, maraschino cherry , pistachio

Cannoli

$8.50

Affogato

$6.50

Gelato

$4.00

Dessert Feature

$8.50

Liquor

Ciroc Red Berry

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Kettle One Citrone

$13.00

Kettle One Oranje

$13.00

Kettle One POB

$13.00

Kiki

$10.00

Stateside

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bluecoat

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Cpt. Morgan

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Kraken Blk.

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Ron Zacapa Edicio Negro

$25.00

Myers

$11.00

Mt. Gay

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14yr

$20.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Basil Hayden's Rye

$15.00

Bow n' Blade

$18.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Candian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Peach

$11.00

Dad's Hat

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Laird's Apple Jack

$11.00

Larceny

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Screwball

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

J&B

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$30.00

Johnnie Blk.

$16.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$18.00

Johnnie Blue

$54.00

MacCallan 12yr

$22.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Oban

$22.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$50.00

Absinthe

$18.00

Amaretto di Saronna

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Cynar

$13.00

Domaine Canton

$12.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Dark

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Pama

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

RumChatta

$10.00

Sambuca Blk.

$12.00

Sambuca Wht.

$12.00

SoCo

$8.00

St.Germaine

$14.00

Beer

Levante Birra

$7.00

Levante Cloudy & Cumbersome

$8.00

Stick Man dbl. IPA

$9.00

Coors Lt.

$6.00

Miller Lt.

$6.00

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Allagash

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Mich. Ultra

$6.00

Lancaster Stout

$6.00

Shacksburry Cider

$7.00

Stateside Pineapple Seltzer

$9.00

Stateside Blk. Cherry Seltzer

$9.00

Stateside Surfside

$9.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Glass Wine

Scarpetta Rosso Draft

$9.00

Lambrusco Can

$9.00

Antico Fuoco Rosso

$12.00

Carmel Road Cab.

$13.00

Twenty Rows Cab.

$16.00

Trifula

$14.00

Planeta Nero d'Avola

$15.00

Chianti Coltibuono

$15.00

S&M Cannonau

$14.00

60 Souls P.Noir

$18.00

Casalone Super Tusc.

$14.00

Juggernaut P.Noir

$15.00

Ciliegio

$15.00

Saxenburg Guinea Fowl

$11.00

Saxenburg Shiraz

$12.00

Scarpetta Bianca Draft

$9.00

S.Run Reisling

$12.00

Antico Fuoco Moscato

$10.00

Canaletto P.Grigio

$10.00

Carmel Road Chard.

$12.00

Planeta Grillo

$14.00

Benvolio Prosecco

$10.00

Cote Mas Rose

$12.00

Bertani P.Grigio

$16.00

Yealands S.Blanc

$16.00

Coral Do Mar

$11.00

Saxenburg S.Blanc

$10.00

GoGi Chardonnay (COR)

$25.00

GoGi Erinn P.Noir (COR)

$30.00

The Vice House Cab. (COR)

$20.00

Asura Cab. (COR)

$50.00

Bottled Wine

Corkers Fee

$25.00

BTL 60 Souls Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Albino Barbaresco

$130.00

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet

$69.00

BTL Allegrini Valpolicella

$62.00

BTL Antico Fuoco Merlot

$46.00

BTL Arrowood Cabernet

$78.00

BTL Badia A Coltibuono Chianti

$58.00

BTL Bertani Amarone

$142.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$199.00

BTL Carmel Road Cab

$50.00

BTL Casalone Super Tuscan

$54.00

BTL Ciliegiolo

$60.00

BTL Donnatella Brunello

$116.00

BTL Felino

$52.00

BTL Fontanafredda Dolcetto

$68.00

BTL Hartford Ct Pinot Noir

$90.00

BTL Heritance Cabernet Sauvignon

$92.00

BTL Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$74.00

BTL Planeta Nero d'Avola

$58.00

BTL Renato Ratti Nebbiolo

$55.00

BTL Sella & Mosca Cannonau

$54.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Tommasi Amarone

$150.00

BTL Trefethen "Dragon's Tooth"

$128.00

BTL Trifula Piemonte Rosse

$54.00

BTL Tritana Montepulciano

$38.00

BTL Twenty Rows Cab

$62.00

BTL Zenato Valpolicella Ripassa

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Robert Oatley Shiraz

$55.00

BTL Bodegas Larchago Riojo

$58.00

BTL Albino Barbaresco

$130.00

BTL Giovanni Barolo

$125.00

BTL SAXENBURG SHIRAZ

$48.00

BTL Saxenburg Bordeaux Bld

$44.00

BTL Freemark Abby Merlot

$92.00

Vice Cab

$80.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Bertani Pinot Grigio

$62.00

BTL Canaletto Delle Venezie P.G

$40.00

BTL Cote Mas Rose

$60.00

BTL Diatom Unoaked Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Essence Riesling

$56.00

BTL Ferrari

$90.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$70.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL La Crema Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Luchetti Brut Rose

$62.00Out of stock

BTL Nielson Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Otella Lugana Turbiana

$45.00

BTL Planeta Grillo

$54.00

BTL Salmon Run Rielsing

$46.00

BTL SCHUG CHARD

$78.00

BTL Siduri Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Thruchard Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL VEUVE

$95.00

BTL YEALANDS S.BLANC

$62.00

BTL SAXENBURG S.BLANC

$40.00

BTL ANTICO FUOCO MOSCATO

$40.00

BTL Coral Do Mar

$44.00

1L Drafts

Bianca Draft 1L

$38.00

Rosso Draft 1L

$38.00

NA Beverages

Refill

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$5.50

Dt. Coke

$5.50

Sprite

$5.50

Reg. Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl. Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

Gingerale

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hibiscus Tonic

$6.00

Strawberry Tonic

$6.00

Turmeric Tonic

$6.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Mocktails

Fruity Mocktail

$10.00

Herbal Mocktail

$10.00

Dessert Drinks

NoNino Amaro

$16.00

Montenegro Amaro

$14.00

Lucano Amaro

$12.00

Meletti Amaro

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaro

$14.00

Tosolini Amaro

$12.00

NoNino Grappa

$17.00

Moletto Grappa

$17.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Banana Fosters O.F.

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Pineapple Express Martini

$15.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$14.00

Fronseca 10yr

$12.00

HH Drinks

HH Birra LEVANTE

$4.00

HH Cloudy & Cumbersome LEVANTE

$4.00

HH Founders Breakfast Stout

$4.00

HH Scarpetta Rosso DRFT

$5.00

HH Scarpetta Bianca DRFT

$5.00

HH Amaro Manhattan

$6.00

HH Negroni

$6.00

HH Blood Orange Blossom

$6.00

HH Winter Marg

$6.00

HH Food

HH Proscuitto

$6.00

HH Olives

$4.00

HH Artichokes

$5.00

HH Mortadella Spring Rolls

$6.00

HH Shrimp Cups

$6.00

HH Bruschetta

$6.00

HH Panelle

$5.00

HH Peppers & Prov

$4.00

Menus

Fire Piatta & Scarpetta

Fire Antipasti & Insalata

Fire Pasta

Fire Supper & Contorni

Fire Dolce

Apps

Marinated Olives PCKG

$14.00

Vegetable Antipasti PCKG

$40.00

Salumi Board PCKG

$55.00

Cheese Plate PCKG

$55.00

Mozzarella Stuffed Piatta PCKG

$20.00

Piatta Basket PCKG

$35.00

Crispy Artichokes PCKG

$18.00

Mortadella & Cheese Spring Rolls PCKG

$30.00

Spicy Chickpea & Cheese Panelle PCKG

$20.00

Calabrian Chicken Arrosticini PCKG

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

TRESINI offers Italian influenced cuisine from regionally sourced ingredients. More "rustically refined" than fine dining, we create imaginative exclusive dishes alongside modernized interpretations of classic recipes. The result balances familiar comfort food and completely new tasting experiences. Our convivial dining atmosphere encourages guests to appreciate the moment with family and friends.

Location

504 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

