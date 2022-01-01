TRESINI BAR & CUCINA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
TRESINI offers Italian influenced cuisine from regionally sourced ingredients. More "rustically refined" than fine dining, we create imaginative exclusive dishes alongside modernized interpretations of classic recipes. The result balances familiar comfort food and completely new tasting experiences. Our convivial dining atmosphere encourages guests to appreciate the moment with family and friends.
Location
504 North Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Well Crafted Beer Company - Ambler - Ambler
No Reviews
300 Brookside Ave Building 19 Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ambler
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Butler Taproom
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant