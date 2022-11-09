Stoneface Brewing Co Tasting Room

Rum Barrel Wild Ale

$15.00

Brewed in 2020, we took our brown base ale, and aged it in our @NortheastBarrelCompany French foeder for 1 year with house culture. This wild ale is then transferred to rum barrels for an additional 6 months. Tart and transforming: sour plum skin, dried dark fruit, ​molasses, and caramel. Rum Barrel Wild Ale finishes with a four month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.