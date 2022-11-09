Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Stoneface Brewing Co Tasting Room

74 Reviews

$$

436 Shattuck Way

Unit 6

Newington, NH 03801

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Smash Burger
Mac Smash Burger
French Onion Smash Burger

Cans 16oz-4 Packs

Buy a case of beer and enter promo code: CASE15 to get 15 % off your entire order.

Berliner w/ Raspberry

$13.00

Traditional German wheat ale that is kettle soured for a tart flavor profile and thirst quenching finish. The addition of raspberries create a subtly sweet flavor in one very refreshing beer.

Double Clip

$17.00

Double the clip. Juicy NEIPA liberally dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Columbus

Full Clip

$13.00

This juicy IPA has a hazy appearance with a light, malty backbone. English ale yeast imparts notes of peach, pear and pineapple, that are rounded out with a variety of American aroma hops. Hints of citrus and pine create a well-balanced, hop forward and slightly sweet IPA.

Half Clip

$13.00

Half the Clip. Session NEIPA featuring Citra, Mosaic Cryo, Simcoe, Idaho 7 Cryo, and Columbus hops. Notes of ripe stonefruit and citrus peel throughout.

IPA

$13.00

This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.

Lifted

$17.00Out of stock

New England IPA featuring Citra, Bru-1-Cryo, Bru-1, and Sultana hops. Notes of caramelized pineapple, apricot, and orange zest

Porter

$11.00

Classic porter utilizing dark malts impart coffee and chocolate notes.

Pressure Drop

$17.00

Delicate NEIPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, and Strata hops. Crushable and dank with notes of sweet tropical fruits and citrus peel.⠀

Entirely Necessary Specifics

$20.00

Rich barleywine featuring Spring Harvest Very Dark Maple Syrup (Barrington, NH) and a myriad of English malts. Notes of molasses, dark dried fruits, and maple candies. Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Magnanimous Brewing.

Juxtapossed: Citra + Waimea

$16.00Out of stock

New England Pale Ale featuring Citra and Waimea hops. Notes of tangerine peel and grapefruit.

Quadruple Clip

$19.00

Cans 16oz

Berliner Weisse w/ Raspberry Can

$3.25

Double Clip Can

$4.25

Full Clip Can

$3.25

Half Clip Can

$3.25

IPA Can

$3.25

Lifted Can

$4.25Out of stock

Porter Can

$2.75

Pressure Drop Can

$4.25

Entirely Necessary Specifics Can

$5.00

Juxtapossed: Citra + Waimea Can

$4.00Out of stock

Quadruple Clip Can

$4.75

500 ML Bottles

Pretty Much Exactly

$15.00

American imperial stout, reminiscent of black strap molasses

Long Story

$15.00

This Foeder-aged sour red, aged one year in oak with our house culture then rested for an additional 7 months in Tom Cat Gin barrels. Bottle conditioned for many, many months.

Let it Grow

$15.00

Wild Ale fermented out in oak barrels with our house brettanomyces culture for 6 months. The ale is then accented with a dash of pink peppercorn before bottling. Notes of pineapple and tropical fruits, with slight phenols and white pepper. Dry and drinkable. Bottle conditioned for many, many months.

Syrah Barrel Wild Ale

$15.00

Dark sour ale aged in our Ex-Cognac foeder for 1 year with house culture; this wild ale is then transferred to Syrah barrels for an additional 8 months. Rich and evolving: jammy dark fruits, black peppercorn, smoked oak, soft tannins Syrah Barrel Wild Ale finishes with a three month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Elixir: Cherry Cinnamon Vanilla

$15.00

Foeder aged for one year and conditioned on sweet & tart cherries for an additional three months; this wild ale finishes with a final infusion of Tahitian vanilla and Vietnamese cinnamon. Sweet and sour with bright acidity and warm spice: cherry pie. Elixir Cherry Cinnamon Vanilla finished with a ​four-month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Imperial Oatmeal Stout

$14.00

Double Mashed. Overnight boil. Tons of oats. Lush imperial stout with notes of dark cocoa, chicory, and leather.

Plum Wild Ale

$15.00

Sour brown ale aged in oak for one year, then re-fermented on plum for an additional three months. Plum imparts notes of juicy dark fruits, with mild tannins. Sweet & tart: fruit leather, mild funk Plum Wild Ale finishes with a four month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Barleywine 2022

$14.00

Big, American Barley Wine: double mashed, 16-hour boil. Sticky with notes of molasses, date, and dried fig. Evolving as it warms: as always, enjoy at a cellar temperature of 50-55 degrees.

Rum Barrel Wild Ale

$15.00

Brewed in 2020, we took our brown base ale, and aged it in our @NortheastBarrelCompany French foeder for 1 year with house culture. This wild ale is then transferred to rum barrels for an additional 6 months. Tart and transforming: sour plum skin, dried dark fruit, ​molasses, and caramel. Rum Barrel Wild Ale finishes with a four month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Peach Wild Ale

$15.00

Golden sour ale aged in one of our foeders for one year, then re-fermented on peach for an additional three months. Notes of sweet stonefruit and tart peach fuzz. Bright & juicy: summer fruit, and mild funk Peach Sour finishes with a four month rest, conditioning in the bottle. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Brettscapades: Mosaic, Moutere, Motueka 12oz

$5.00

IPA fermented using all Brettanomyces Brux Drei yeast, featuring Mosaic, Moutere, and Motueka hops. Funky brew with massive fruit notes: overripe pineapple, candied orange peel, and lemon. Bottle conditioned for many months. *Store upright and refrigerated for 24 hours for optimal drinking enjoyment. Sediment is normal.

Salted Grisette

$13.00

Maple Rye Barleywine

$15.00

Barleywine featuring English base malts and select specialty malts: double-mashed and boiled overnight. Aged in Maple Rye Whiskey barrels and bottle conditioned for many, many months. Pronounced notes of caramelized sugars, chicory, dark plum, and hints of black peppercorn. Evolving as it warms: as always, enjoy at a cellar temperature of 50-55 degrees.

Small Plates

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Pretzel

$8.00Out of stock

Seacoast Pretzel Company Pretzel + Everything Spice + Pogo's Peppers Colonel's Mustard + Beer Cheese

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce + Sesame + Crispy Garlic + Scallion

Pierogis

$10.00Out of stock

(4) Jaju Jalapeño Cheddar Pierogi + Chipotle Chive Sour Cream + Bacon + Scallion

Brisket Poutine

$16.00Out of stock

Maine Potatoes + Bell & Goose Cheese Curd + In-house Smoked Brisket Gravy + Scallion

Shishitos

$9.00

Blistered Shishitos + Almond Romesco + Red Pepper Aioli + Crispy Garlic + Parsley **Contains Almonds**

Thai Curry Wings

$13.00

(8) Confit & Fried Chicken Wings + Red Thai Curry Sauce + Pickled Fresnos + Cilantro

Mole Wings

$13.00

(8) Confit & Fried Chicken Wings + Mole Dry Rub + Mole Sauce + Cotija + Cilantro

Handhelds

Add Hand-Cut Fries $2 / Sweet Potato Fries $3

French Onion Smash Burger

$12.00

Maine Meat Beef + Swiss + Porter Onions + Onion Rings + Black Garlic Aioli + Potato Roll

Mac Smash Burger

$11.00

Maine Meat Beef + American + Dill Pickles + Onion + Lettuce + Special Sauce + Potato Roll

OG Smash Burger

$10.00

Maine Meat Beef + American + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Potato Roll

IMPOSSIBLE French Onion

$13.00

Impossible "Meat" + Swiss + Porter Onions + Onion Rings + Black Garlic Aioli + Potato Roll

IMPOSSIBLE Mac

$12.00

Impossible "Meat" + American + Dill Pickles + Onion + Lettuce + Special Sauce + Potato Roll

IMPOSSIBLE OG

$11.00

Impossible "Meat" + American + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Potato Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Breast + Micro Mama's Spicy Kimchi + Korean BBQ + Kewpie + Potato Roll

French Dip

$14.00

Shaved Steak + Gruyere + Garlic Aioli + Au Jus + Amoroso's Roll

Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

(2) Mousam Valley Mushrooms + Pickled Onion, Radish + Cotija + Cilantro Lime Crema + Vida Corn Tortilla

Short Creek Farms x Stoneface Sausage

$14.00

Short Creek Farms Full Clip Sausage + Salsa Verde + White Onion + Cotija + Micro Cilantro + Amoroso’s Roll

Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami + Micro Mama's Zesty Ruby Red Kraut + Special Sauce + Swiss + Marbled Rye

Grilled Cheese + Soup

$13.00

Cheddar + Sourdough + Butternut Bisque + Spiced Pepitas + Fried Sage

Kids Menu

All Pint Sized meals include Fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

Craft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

Hot Dog

$8.00

Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served w/ Hand Cut Fries

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Squamscot Cola

$3.50

Squamscot Diet Cola

$3.50

Squamscot Orange Soda

$3.50

Squamscot Root Beer

$3.50

Squamscot Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Spindrift Lemon Can

$2.75

Spindrift Rasp Lime Can

$2.75

Harney & Sons Black Tea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewing beer we like to drink since 2014… and we like a lot of different beers! We feature hop-forward IPAs and pales, interesting lagers, delicious dark ales and a growing sour program. The list goes on and on.

Website

Location

436 Shattuck Way, Unit 6, Newington, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Stoneface Brewing Co image
Stoneface Brewing Co image




