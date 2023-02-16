Sushi Nikkei
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chef Eduardo Chang Ogata brings Peruvian flavors and elements to traditional Japanese Sushi. Sushi Nikkei on Bixby Knolls received Michelin recognition on 2022.
Location
3819 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807
