Sushi NiNi

review star

No reviews yet

117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Devil Roll
Philadelphia Roll
California Roll

Appetizers

Avocado Bomb

$6.50

Baked avocado stuffed with spicy crab & masago topped with spicy house sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed green soy beans

Gyoza (6)

$7.50

Fried dumplings

Combination Tempura

Combination Tempura

$8.99

Vegetables & shrimp tempura

Vegetable Tempura App

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura (4) App

$7.50

Tempura fried shrimp

Spring Roll (3)

$4.50

Fried egg rolls

Chicken Karaage

$7.99

Japanese fried chicken bites

Agedashi Tofu (4)

$6.99

Fried tofu with bonito flakes & dry seaweed, served with tempura sauce

Baby Octopus Skewers (2)

$7.99Out of stock
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Tempura fried squid with house dipping sauce

Fried Ika Geso

$9.99

Fried squid tentacles

Fried Oyster (6)

$9.99

Served with katsu sauce

Green Mussel Appetizer (4)

$12.99

Grilled mussels with masago, kani, sushi rice, avocado, house sauce & scallions

Hamachi Kama

$11.99

*warning: contains fish bones* Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese topped with special spicy house sauce

Korokke

$4.50

Japanese fried potato cakes served with katsu sauce

Sake Kama

$7.99

*warning: contains fish bones* Grilled salmon collar, served with ponzu sauce

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$8.50

Tempura fried soft shell crab

Tako Yaki (4)

$7.50

Octopus (tako) balls topped with special house sauce, dry seaweed & bonito flakes

Tempura Kani Sticks (4)

$6.99

Tempura crab sticks served with spicy mayo and spicy eel sauce

Teriyaki Wings (6)

$8.99

Choice of regular or spicy

Yakitori(2)

$6.50

Grilled chicken skewers

Beef Tataki

$15.99

Seared beef with spicy ponzu, cilantro sauce, roasted garlic & scallions

Hamachi Heaven

Hamachi Heaven

$15.99

Yellowtail sashimi with sliced jalapeno & spicy ponzu sauce with masago

Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji

$14.99

Avocado, sushi rice, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy crab, spicy tuna, crab mix & tobiko with wasabi mayo

Sashimi Sampler (8pc)

$17.99

Chef’s choice of fish

Sushi Sampler (5pc)

$12.99

Chef’s choice of fish

Tuna Tartare App

$15.99

Spicy chopped tuna served with crispy chips & avocado topped with cilantro sauce and scallions

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.99

Seared pepper tuna with ponzu sauce, roasted garlic & scallions

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$2.99

Traditional Japanese soy paste soup

House Salad

$3.99

Served with mayo dressing

Ginger Salad

$4.99

House salad topped with ginger dressing

Ika Salad

$5.50

Marinated squid

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Marinated assorted seaweed

Sunomono

$3.50

Entrée

E1 Chicken Katsu Don

$14.99

Panko breaded fried chicken on rice with combo tempura served with mayo & katsu sauce

E2 Veggie Teriyaki Don

$13.99

Grilled veggie on rice with combo tempura

E3 Fish Katsu Don

$14.99

Panko breaded fried fish filet on rice with combo tempura served with mayo & katsu sauce

E4 Chicken Teriyaki Don

$14.99

Grilled chicken on rice with combo tempura

E5 Unagi Don

$16.99

Grilled eel on rice with combo tempura

E6 Beef Teriyaki Don

$16.99

Grilled beef on rice with combo tempura

E7 Salmon Teriyaki Don

$16.99

Grilled salmon on rice with combo tempura

E8 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$14.99

Served with side of rice

E9 Tempura Udon Soup

$14.99

Shrimp & vegetable tempura noodle soup

E10 Chicken Teriyaki Udon

$14.99

Grilled chicken & veggie with udon noodles

E11 Chicken Udon Soup

$13.99

Tender chicken with udon noodle soup

E12 Sushi Dinner

$19.99

Chef’s choice of 6pc sushi & California roll

E13 Sashimi Dinner

$36.99

Chef’s choice of 15pc assorted sashimi

E14 Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$36.99

Chef’s choice of 5pc sushi and 10pc sashimi

E15 Tri-Color Sushi or Sashimi

$21.99

3pc tuna, 3pc salmon & 3pc yellowtail

E16 Maki Combo (3 rolls)

$20.99

California, spicy tuna & salmon avocado roll

E17 Chirashi

$29.99

12pc chef’s choice of fish

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$5.99

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.99

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.99

Spider Hand Roll

$7.99

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.99

Unagi Hand Roll

$6.99

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.99

Spicy scallop & avocado

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$8.99

Chopped fatty tuna with scallions, tobiko & kizami wasabi

Octopus hand roll

$6.99

Octopus with cucumber

Nigiri (with rice)

Albacore nigiri

$6.50

bincho

Salmon nigiri

$6.50

sake

Tuna nigiri (Maguro)

$6.99

maguro

Red Snapper nigiri

$6.50

tai

Super White Tuna nigiri (Escalor)

Super White Tuna nigiri (Escalor)

$6.50

escalor

Smoked Salmon nigiri

$6.50

Grilled Eel nigiri (Unagi)

$6.99

unagi

Yellowtail nigiri (Hamachi)

$6.99

hamachi

Crab Stick nigiri

$5.50

kani

Fatty Salmon nigiri

$6.99

sake toro

Fatty Yellowtail nigiri

$7.50

hamachi toro

Seared tuna nigiri

$7.25

Egg Omelet nigiri (Tamago)

$5.50

tamago

Flying Roe nigiri (Tobiko)

$6.99

tobiko

Octopus nigiri

$6.50

tako

Salmon Roe nigiri (Ikura)

$7.25

ikura

Scallop nigiri

$7.25

hotate

Seared Beef nigiri

$7.25

Shrimp nigiri

$5.99

ebi

Smelt Egg nigiri (Masago)

$5.99

masago

Snow Crab nigiri

$7.50

zuwaigani

Spicy Scallop nigiri

$7.75

Squid nigiri

$6.50

ika

Sweet Shrimp nigiri (Amaebi)

$9.50

amaebi

Bluefin Tuna nigiri

$8.50

Chu Toro nigiri

$12.00

Otoro nigiri

$15.00

Ankimo Nigiri

$8.00

Uni (one piece per order) nigiri

$9.00

Sashimi (no rice)

Albacore sashimi

$6.50

Salmon sashimi

$6.50

Tuna sashimi

$6.99

Red Snapper sashimi

$6.50

Super White Tuna sashimi (Escalor)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon sashimi

$6.50

Grilled Eel sashimi (Unagi)

$6.99

Yellowtail sashimi

$6.99

Crab Stick sashimi

$5.50

Fatty Salmon sashimi

$6.99

Fatty Yellowtail sashimi

$7.50

Seared tuna sashimi

$7.25

Egg Omelet sashimi (Tamago)

$5.50

Flying Roe sashimi (Tobiko)

$6.99

Octopus sashimi

$6.50

Salmon Roe sashimi (Ikura)

$7.25

Scallop sashimi

$7.25

Seared Beef sashimi

$7.25

Shrimp sashimi

$5.99

Smelt Egg sashimi (Masago)

$5.99

Snow Crab sashimi

$7.50

Spicy Scallop sashimi

$7.75

Squid sashimi

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp sashimi (Amaebi)

$9.50

Bluefin Tuna sashimi

$8.50

Chu Toro sashimi

$12.00

Otoro sashimi

$15.00

Ankimo sashimi

$8.00

Uni (one piece/order) sashimi

$9.00

Regular Rolls

California Roll

$6.50

Crab meat, avocado & cucumber

Beautiful Roll

$8.99

Tuna, avocado & cream cheese

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese

Sake Roll

$7.99

Salmon roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado with masago on top

Spicy tuna Roll

$8.50

Alaskan Roll

$8.99

Salmon, avocado with masago on top

Albacore Roll

$7.99

Seared albacore

Baby Dragon Roll

$8.99

Grilled eel, avocado & cucumber with eel sauce

Crunchy Roll

$7.99

Crab mix with tempura flakes outside

Ebi Roll

$7.99

Boiled shrimp & avocado

Escalor Roll

$7.99

Super white tuna

Golden California Roll

$7.50

California roll with masago on top

Hamachi Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail roll

Kani Roll

$6.50

Crab meat with spicy mayo sauce

Maguro Roll

$8.50

Tuna roll

NiNi California Roll

$7.99

Crab mix, avocado & cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.99

Crispy salmon skin & cucumber topped with eel sauce

Snow Crab Roll

$9.99

Snow crab & avocado

Unagi Roll

$7.99

Grilled eel & cucumber with eel sauce

Specialty Rolls

Blue Moonlight

Blue Moonlight

$11.99

Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with salmon, spicy mayo & tempura flakes on top

Carrot Top Roll

$14.50

Crab mix, salmon, cucumber & avocado topped with shredded tempura carrot, sesame mayo & eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Crab stick, cucumber with grilled eel, avocado & eel sauce on top

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$17.50

Salmon & avocado inside with tuna outside in a unique flower shape topped with different flavors of tobiko and masago

Crazy Roll

$9.50

4 kinds of chef’s choice of fish & avocado with Shichimi on top

Cry Baby Roll

$12.50

Crab mix, tempura asparagus & avocado inside with salmon & tuna outside topped with wasabi mayo

DELUXE California

$11.99

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with masago

Double Tuna Roll

Double Tuna Roll

$14.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado inside topped with seared tuna, avocado, scallion, spicy ponzu sauce & masago

Dragon Roll

$11.99

California roll topped with grilled eel avocado & eel sauce

Dragonfly Roll

$12.99

Spicy crab, avocado & cucumber inside with eel, avocado & tempura flakes outside topped with spicy eel sauce

Dynamite

$16.99

California roll topped with spicy baked scallop, ebi, crab meat, masago & scallion with spicy eel sauce

Fiesta Roll

$16.99

Crab mix, avocado & peppered tuna inside with seared white tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy ponzu w/masago, cilantro sauce, garlic & scallions on top

Fruit Roll Up

$11.99

Mango, strawberry, avocado & cream cheese inside with spicy tuna & spicy eel sauce outside

Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$15.99

Escalor, albacore, cucumber topped with red snapper, thinly sliced jalapeno, red tobiko, scallion & spicy ponzu sauce

Ginza Roll

$12.50

Spicy tuna & tempura asparagus with eel & avocado with spicy eel sauce on top

Godzilla Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna, white tuna & avocado with salmon, tempura flakes & spicy mayo outside

Green Hornet

Green Hornet

$11.99

Shrimp tempura & avocado with salmon & wasabi mayo on top

Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$16.99

Mango, avocado, tuna, white tuna & masago wrapped with soy paper topped with sweet miso sauce

Hot Rock

$11.50

Chef’s choice of fish, avocado, cream cheese topped with spicy mayo sauce (whole roll flash-fry)

Hottie Roll

Hottie Roll

$11.99

Grilled eel, cream cheese & jalapeno wrapped with seaweed (flash-fry) with avocado & spicy eel sauce in soy paper

Imperial Roll

$14.99

Snow crab & shrimp inside, topped with salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

Insane Roll

Insane Roll

$15.99

Spicy scallop, jalapeno, Thai chili peppers & avocado inside with spicy crab, house spicy sauce & tempura flakes on top

Magnificent Roll

$14.99

Yellowtail, tempura onion & avocado inside topped with salmon, jalapeno, cilantro sauce & spicy ponzu sauce

Mango Madness Roll

Mango Madness Roll

$14.99

Crab mix, avocado, mango topped with salmon & mango sauce

Mangonada Roll

$14.99

Spicy crab, avocado and mango topped with salmon, tuna, spicy ponzu, mango sauce, tajin & shredded chili

Negi Toro Roll

$17.99

White tuna, tempura asparagus, avocado topped with mixed fatty tuna, scallion, kazami wasabi & shredded chili

NiNi Roll

NiNi Roll

$14.99

Seared beef, spicy tuna & tempura asparagus topped with seared albacore, jalapeno, spicy ponzu, cilantro sauce & roasted garlic

OMG Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna, tempura asparagus & avocado with salmon, jalapeno & sesame mayo sauce on top

Open ‘Sesame’ Roll

$14.50

Yellowtail, tempura sweet potato & avocado topped with tuna & sesame mayo sauce

Rainbow Roll

$11.99

California roll topped with tuna, salmon & two white fish

Red Devil Roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura & avocado with crab meat & spicy mayo outside

Rock & Roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado & tempura asparagus with spicy eel sauce

Salmon Tartare Roll

$16.99

Tuna, avocado & tempura onion topped with salmon tartare, cilantro sauce, scallions & shredded chili

Samurai Roll

$12.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura shrimp topped with spicy crab & spicy eel sauce

Smoke Stack

Smoke Stack

$15.99

Seared escalor, jalapeno & avocado inside with seared tuna, salmon, Shichimi, cilantro sauce, sriracha & scallions on top

Spicy Leprechaun

$15.99

Tempura smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, rolled in tempura flakes topped with avocado, spicy mayo & spicy eel sauce

Spicy Tango Roll

$13.99

Crab meat, avocado & tempura asparagus topped with albacore, spicy ponzu sauce, scallions, & masago

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.99

Soft-shell crab tempura, crab meat, cucumber, Avocado & masago with eel sauce

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$16.99

Four kinds of chef’s choice of fish & avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce

Sweetheart Roll

$14.99

Unagi, avocado & cream cheese inside, topped with fresh strawberry, unagi sauce & sweet miso sauce

Texas Roll

$14.99

Seared beef, avocado & jalapeno topped with seared beef, avocado, scallions, roasted garlic & cilantro sauce

The Hulk Roll

The Hulk Roll

$12.99

Spicy crab, spicy tuna, jalapeno & avocado topped with wasabi mayo (whole roll flash-fry)

Tiger Eye Roll

$11.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & jalapeno wrapped with seaweed(flash-fry) with avocado, masago & spicy mayo in soy paper

TNT Roll

TNT Roll

$16.99

Salmon, avocado & tempura onion topped with baked mussels, kani, masago, sesame mayo, spicy eel & cilantro sauce

True Love

True Love

$16.99

Shrimp tempura, sesame seaweed & four types of tobiko outside

Tuna Dynasty

$13.99

Spicy salmon & tempura flakes topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & tempura flakes

Tuna Tartare Roll

$17.99

Salmon, avocado & tempura onion topped with tuna tartare, cilantro sauce & scallions

VIP Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & spicy crab topped with grilled eel, avocado, tempura flakes & spicy eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$11.99

Shrimp tempura & jalapeno inside topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes & Sriracha

Vegetarian Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$6.50

Tempura asparagus with eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Banagie Roll

$11.50

Tempura sweet potato, zucchini & avocado topped with fresh banana, sweet miso sauce & eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Garden Roll

$6.99

Avocado, cucumber & pickled radish

Jade Roll

$6.50

Avocado & cream cheese

Veggie Tempura Roll

$6.99

Tempura onion & sweet potato with eel sauce

Dessert

Banana Tempura Ice Cream

$6.99

Served with your choice of Japanese ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice cream wrapped in rice cake: choice of green tea,mango or red bean

Japanese Ice Cream

$3.50

Choice of green tea, mango, or red bean

Add sides & sauces

Side of spicy mayo

$0.75

Side of eel sauce

$0.75

Side of Sriracha sauce

$0.75

Side of cilantro sauce

$1.00

Side of sushi rice

$2.00

Side of white rice

$1.50

Dry seaweed (2)

$2.00

Fresh wasabi

$1.99

Kizami wasabi

$2.50

Side of ginger dressing (salad)

$1.00

Side of jalapeno

$0.75

Side of ponzu sauce

$0.75

Side of spicy eel sauce

$0.75

Side of spicy ponzu sauce

$0.75

Side of tempura sauce

$0.75

Side of wasabi mayo sauce

$0.75

Udon noodle (no sauce)

$3.50

Side of tempura flakes

$0.75

Side of sweet miso sauce

$0.75

Side of teriyaki sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual venue with a menu of classic Japanese sushi dishes.

Website

Location

117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

