Sushi NiNi
117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A
Round Rock, TX 78664
Popular Items
Appetizers
Avocado Bomb
Baked avocado stuffed with spicy crab & masago topped with spicy house sauce
Edamame
Steamed green soy beans
Gyoza (6)
Fried dumplings
Combination Tempura
Vegetables & shrimp tempura
Vegetable Tempura App
Shrimp Tempura (4) App
Tempura fried shrimp
Spring Roll (3)
Fried egg rolls
Chicken Karaage
Japanese fried chicken bites
Agedashi Tofu (4)
Fried tofu with bonito flakes & dry seaweed, served with tempura sauce
Baby Octopus Skewers (2)
Fried Calamari
Tempura fried squid with house dipping sauce
Fried Ika Geso
Fried squid tentacles
Fried Oyster (6)
Served with katsu sauce
Green Mussel Appetizer (4)
Grilled mussels with masago, kani, sushi rice, avocado, house sauce & scallions
Hamachi Kama
*warning: contains fish bones* Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese topped with special spicy house sauce
Korokke
Japanese fried potato cakes served with katsu sauce
Sake Kama
*warning: contains fish bones* Grilled salmon collar, served with ponzu sauce
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Tempura fried soft shell crab
Tako Yaki (4)
Octopus (tako) balls topped with special house sauce, dry seaweed & bonito flakes
Tempura Kani Sticks (4)
Tempura crab sticks served with spicy mayo and spicy eel sauce
Teriyaki Wings (6)
Choice of regular or spicy
Yakitori(2)
Grilled chicken skewers
Beef Tataki
Seared beef with spicy ponzu, cilantro sauce, roasted garlic & scallions
Hamachi Heaven
Yellowtail sashimi with sliced jalapeno & spicy ponzu sauce with masago
Mount Fuji
Avocado, sushi rice, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy crab, spicy tuna, crab mix & tobiko with wasabi mayo
Sashimi Sampler (8pc)
Chef’s choice of fish
Sushi Sampler (5pc)
Chef’s choice of fish
Tuna Tartare App
Spicy chopped tuna served with crispy chips & avocado topped with cilantro sauce and scallions
Tuna Tataki
Seared pepper tuna with ponzu sauce, roasted garlic & scallions
Soup & Salad
Entrée
E1 Chicken Katsu Don
Panko breaded fried chicken on rice with combo tempura served with mayo & katsu sauce
E2 Veggie Teriyaki Don
Grilled veggie on rice with combo tempura
E3 Fish Katsu Don
Panko breaded fried fish filet on rice with combo tempura served with mayo & katsu sauce
E4 Chicken Teriyaki Don
Grilled chicken on rice with combo tempura
E5 Unagi Don
Grilled eel on rice with combo tempura
E6 Beef Teriyaki Don
Grilled beef on rice with combo tempura
E7 Salmon Teriyaki Don
Grilled salmon on rice with combo tempura
E8 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Served with side of rice
E9 Tempura Udon Soup
Shrimp & vegetable tempura noodle soup
E10 Chicken Teriyaki Udon
Grilled chicken & veggie with udon noodles
E11 Chicken Udon Soup
Tender chicken with udon noodle soup
E12 Sushi Dinner
Chef’s choice of 6pc sushi & California roll
E13 Sashimi Dinner
Chef’s choice of 15pc assorted sashimi
E14 Sushi & Sashimi Dinner
Chef’s choice of 5pc sushi and 10pc sashimi
E15 Tri-Color Sushi or Sashimi
3pc tuna, 3pc salmon & 3pc yellowtail
E16 Maki Combo (3 rolls)
California, spicy tuna & salmon avocado roll
E17 Chirashi
12pc chef’s choice of fish
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Spider Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Unagi Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy scallop & avocado
Negi Toro Hand Roll
Chopped fatty tuna with scallions, tobiko & kizami wasabi
Octopus hand roll
Octopus with cucumber
Nigiri (with rice)
Albacore nigiri
bincho
Salmon nigiri
sake
Tuna nigiri (Maguro)
maguro
Red Snapper nigiri
tai
Super White Tuna nigiri (Escalor)
escalor
Smoked Salmon nigiri
Grilled Eel nigiri (Unagi)
unagi
Yellowtail nigiri (Hamachi)
hamachi
Crab Stick nigiri
kani
Fatty Salmon nigiri
sake toro
Fatty Yellowtail nigiri
hamachi toro
Seared tuna nigiri
Egg Omelet nigiri (Tamago)
tamago
Flying Roe nigiri (Tobiko)
tobiko
Octopus nigiri
tako
Salmon Roe nigiri (Ikura)
ikura
Scallop nigiri
hotate
Seared Beef nigiri
Shrimp nigiri
ebi
Smelt Egg nigiri (Masago)
masago
Snow Crab nigiri
zuwaigani
Spicy Scallop nigiri
Squid nigiri
ika
Sweet Shrimp nigiri (Amaebi)
amaebi
Bluefin Tuna nigiri
Chu Toro nigiri
Otoro nigiri
Ankimo Nigiri
Uni (one piece per order) nigiri
Sashimi (no rice)
Albacore sashimi
Salmon sashimi
Tuna sashimi
Red Snapper sashimi
Super White Tuna sashimi (Escalor)
Smoked Salmon sashimi
Grilled Eel sashimi (Unagi)
Yellowtail sashimi
Crab Stick sashimi
Fatty Salmon sashimi
Fatty Yellowtail sashimi
Seared tuna sashimi
Egg Omelet sashimi (Tamago)
Flying Roe sashimi (Tobiko)
Octopus sashimi
Salmon Roe sashimi (Ikura)
Scallop sashimi
Seared Beef sashimi
Shrimp sashimi
Smelt Egg sashimi (Masago)
Snow Crab sashimi
Spicy Scallop sashimi
Squid sashimi
Sweet Shrimp sashimi (Amaebi)
Bluefin Tuna sashimi
Chu Toro sashimi
Otoro sashimi
Ankimo sashimi
Uni (one piece/order) sashimi
Regular Rolls
California Roll
Crab meat, avocado & cucumber
Beautiful Roll
Tuna, avocado & cream cheese
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Sake Roll
Salmon roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado with masago on top
Spicy tuna Roll
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado with masago on top
Albacore Roll
Seared albacore
Baby Dragon Roll
Grilled eel, avocado & cucumber with eel sauce
Crunchy Roll
Crab mix with tempura flakes outside
Ebi Roll
Boiled shrimp & avocado
Escalor Roll
Super white tuna
Golden California Roll
California roll with masago on top
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail roll
Kani Roll
Crab meat with spicy mayo sauce
Maguro Roll
Tuna roll
NiNi California Roll
Crab mix, avocado & cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin & cucumber topped with eel sauce
Snow Crab Roll
Snow crab & avocado
Unagi Roll
Grilled eel & cucumber with eel sauce
Specialty Rolls
Blue Moonlight
Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with salmon, spicy mayo & tempura flakes on top
Carrot Top Roll
Crab mix, salmon, cucumber & avocado topped with shredded tempura carrot, sesame mayo & eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Crab stick, cucumber with grilled eel, avocado & eel sauce on top
Cherry Blossom
Salmon & avocado inside with tuna outside in a unique flower shape topped with different flavors of tobiko and masago
Crazy Roll
4 kinds of chef’s choice of fish & avocado with Shichimi on top
Cry Baby Roll
Crab mix, tempura asparagus & avocado inside with salmon & tuna outside topped with wasabi mayo
DELUXE California
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with masago
Double Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado inside topped with seared tuna, avocado, scallion, spicy ponzu sauce & masago
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with grilled eel avocado & eel sauce
Dragonfly Roll
Spicy crab, avocado & cucumber inside with eel, avocado & tempura flakes outside topped with spicy eel sauce
Dynamite
California roll topped with spicy baked scallop, ebi, crab meat, masago & scallion with spicy eel sauce
Fiesta Roll
Crab mix, avocado & peppered tuna inside with seared white tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy ponzu w/masago, cilantro sauce, garlic & scallions on top
Fruit Roll Up
Mango, strawberry, avocado & cream cheese inside with spicy tuna & spicy eel sauce outside
Geisha Roll
Escalor, albacore, cucumber topped with red snapper, thinly sliced jalapeno, red tobiko, scallion & spicy ponzu sauce
Ginza Roll
Spicy tuna & tempura asparagus with eel & avocado with spicy eel sauce on top
Godzilla Roll
Spicy tuna, white tuna & avocado with salmon, tempura flakes & spicy mayo outside
Green Hornet
Shrimp tempura & avocado with salmon & wasabi mayo on top
Hawaiian Roll
Mango, avocado, tuna, white tuna & masago wrapped with soy paper topped with sweet miso sauce
Hot Rock
Chef’s choice of fish, avocado, cream cheese topped with spicy mayo sauce (whole roll flash-fry)
Hottie Roll
Grilled eel, cream cheese & jalapeno wrapped with seaweed (flash-fry) with avocado & spicy eel sauce in soy paper
Imperial Roll
Snow crab & shrimp inside, topped with salmon, avocado & spicy mayo
Insane Roll
Spicy scallop, jalapeno, Thai chili peppers & avocado inside with spicy crab, house spicy sauce & tempura flakes on top
Magnificent Roll
Yellowtail, tempura onion & avocado inside topped with salmon, jalapeno, cilantro sauce & spicy ponzu sauce
Mango Madness Roll
Crab mix, avocado, mango topped with salmon & mango sauce
Mangonada Roll
Spicy crab, avocado and mango topped with salmon, tuna, spicy ponzu, mango sauce, tajin & shredded chili
Negi Toro Roll
White tuna, tempura asparagus, avocado topped with mixed fatty tuna, scallion, kazami wasabi & shredded chili
NiNi Roll
Seared beef, spicy tuna & tempura asparagus topped with seared albacore, jalapeno, spicy ponzu, cilantro sauce & roasted garlic
OMG Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura asparagus & avocado with salmon, jalapeno & sesame mayo sauce on top
Open ‘Sesame’ Roll
Yellowtail, tempura sweet potato & avocado topped with tuna & sesame mayo sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon & two white fish
Red Devil Roll
Shrimp tempura & avocado with crab meat & spicy mayo outside
Rock & Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado & tempura asparagus with spicy eel sauce
Salmon Tartare Roll
Tuna, avocado & tempura onion topped with salmon tartare, cilantro sauce, scallions & shredded chili
Samurai Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura shrimp topped with spicy crab & spicy eel sauce
Smoke Stack
Seared escalor, jalapeno & avocado inside with seared tuna, salmon, Shichimi, cilantro sauce, sriracha & scallions on top
Spicy Leprechaun
Tempura smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, rolled in tempura flakes topped with avocado, spicy mayo & spicy eel sauce
Spicy Tango Roll
Crab meat, avocado & tempura asparagus topped with albacore, spicy ponzu sauce, scallions, & masago
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab tempura, crab meat, cucumber, Avocado & masago with eel sauce
Summer Roll
Four kinds of chef’s choice of fish & avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
Sweetheart Roll
Unagi, avocado & cream cheese inside, topped with fresh strawberry, unagi sauce & sweet miso sauce
Texas Roll
Seared beef, avocado & jalapeno topped with seared beef, avocado, scallions, roasted garlic & cilantro sauce
The Hulk Roll
Spicy crab, spicy tuna, jalapeno & avocado topped with wasabi mayo (whole roll flash-fry)
Tiger Eye Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & jalapeno wrapped with seaweed(flash-fry) with avocado, masago & spicy mayo in soy paper
TNT Roll
Salmon, avocado & tempura onion topped with baked mussels, kani, masago, sesame mayo, spicy eel & cilantro sauce
True Love
Shrimp tempura, sesame seaweed & four types of tobiko outside
Tuna Dynasty
Spicy salmon & tempura flakes topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & tempura flakes
Tuna Tartare Roll
Salmon, avocado & tempura onion topped with tuna tartare, cilantro sauce & scallions
VIP Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber & spicy crab topped with grilled eel, avocado, tempura flakes & spicy eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Shrimp tempura & jalapeno inside topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes & Sriracha
Vegetarian Rolls
Asparagus Roll
Tempura asparagus with eel sauce
Avocado Roll
Banagie Roll
Tempura sweet potato, zucchini & avocado topped with fresh banana, sweet miso sauce & eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
Garden Roll
Avocado, cucumber & pickled radish
Jade Roll
Avocado & cream cheese
Veggie Tempura Roll
Tempura onion & sweet potato with eel sauce
Dessert
Add sides & sauces
Side of spicy mayo
Side of eel sauce
Side of Sriracha sauce
Side of cilantro sauce
Side of sushi rice
Side of white rice
Dry seaweed (2)
Fresh wasabi
Kizami wasabi
Side of ginger dressing (salad)
Side of jalapeno
Side of ponzu sauce
Side of spicy eel sauce
Side of spicy ponzu sauce
Side of tempura sauce
Side of wasabi mayo sauce
Udon noodle (no sauce)
Side of tempura flakes
Side of sweet miso sauce
Side of teriyaki sauce
Casual venue with a menu of classic Japanese sushi dishes.
117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A, Round Rock, TX 78664