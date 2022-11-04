Restaurant header imageView gallery

TACOS EL REY 9625 S Ewing

9625 S Ewing

Chicago, IL 60617

Popular Items

Tacos
MULITAS **SPECIALTY**
Vampiros ** SPECIALITY**

El Menu

Tacos

Tacos

ASADA- AL PASTOR-CARNITAS LONGANIZA-POLLO-COSTILLA Includes: Cilantro,Onions,Rabanos,Limes & Salsas Make them Tijuana Style( Add on House Guacamole)

TACO DINNER

TACO DINNER

$13.00

Includes 3 Tacos of your choice with Cilantro & Onions,limes& Salsas. Rice & Beans as Sides. Make it Tijuana Style

Tacos Perron

Tacos Perron

$5.00

Tijuana Original in Chicago a Must Try -TACO PERRON- Includes : Flour Tortilla,Cheese shell ,choice of meat,Pot Beans,Cilantro,Onions,Guacamole,Salsas YOU HAVE TO HAVE IT!

Vampiros ** SPECIALITY**

Vampiros ** SPECIALITY**

Vampiros : Roasted Tortilla or Hand Made Tortilla with cheese topped with Cilantro,Onions, House Guacamole(Includes) Dairy. TIJUANA ORIGINAL..... TRY NOW

MULITAS **SPECIALTY**

MULITAS **SPECIALTY**

$6.00

Mulitas Tijuana Style in Chicago Originally for the Norther Mexico a pair of Hand made Torillas filled with cheese choice of meat, cilantro ,Onions,house guacamole & salsas.

Burrito TIJUANA STYLE

Burrito TIJUANA STYLE

$10.00

Burrito Tijuana Style are in Chicago Must Try❗️❗️ Includes:Pot Beans,Rice,Choice of Meat,Cilantro,Onions &. House Guacamole.

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

SPECIAL Burrito Dinner Now Available. Side:Pot Beans & Rice Burrito Includes:Pot Beans,Rice,Choice of Meat,Cilantro,Onions,House Guacamole

Torta TIJUANA STYLE

Torta TIJUANA STYLE

$8.00

Tortas Tijuana Style are one of Kind! Includes:Cheese, house guacamole choice of meat, cilantro& onions.

DINNER Torta Tijuana Style

$12.00
Quesadillas Tijuana Style

Quesadillas Tijuana Style

Quesadilla of your choice topped with Cilantro,Onion,House Guacamole.

DINNER Quesadilla Tijuana Style

DINNER Quesadilla Tijuana Style

Includes: Quesadilla of your choice topped with Cilantro,Onion,House Guacamole. Sides: Pot Beans and Rice.

REY's PAPA

REY's PAPA

$13.00

BEST SELLER. Loaded Potato with choice of meat, cilantro, onions. Includes: Flour Tortillas or Hand Made.

Carnitas Dinner

$10.00
COSTRAS DE QUESO

COSTRAS DE QUESO

Para Tomar

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.75

Flavor ability may vary

CAN SODA

CAN SODA

$2.00
Agua(Botella)

Agua(Botella)

$1.00
Horchata 16oz

Horchata 16oz

$3.50

Served as Traditional Mexico. Aguas Fresca en Bolsita

Jamaica

Jamaica

$3.50

Served as Traditional Mexico. Aguas Fresca en Bolsita

Manzanita /Sidral

Manzanita /Sidral

$3.50

Sangria

$3.75

Agua Piña

$3.75

Ponche

$6.00Out of stock

Chelas Y Mas

Rosarito Margarita

Rosarito Margarita

$12.00

Rosarito Margarita Mix Drink Tequila,Maracuya(Passion Fruit)Pineapple,lime,Chamoy Rim

BAJA MARGARITA

BAJA MARGARITA

$12.00

Baja Margarita Drink Purple Lemonade, Tequila,Lime,Tajin Rim Dip

VALLE MARGARITA

VALLE MARGARITA

$12.00

Valle Margarita Mix Drink Tequila,Strawberry,Hibiscus,Lime,Chamoy Rim

MARGARITA JARRA

MARGARITA JARRA

$43.99

1 Gallon Margarita Jarra is perfect to share with friends ! Choose from our house flavors (Rosarito,Baja,Valle) Serves 2-4 people with house paletas. Extra cups are sold separately

PALMA

PALMA

$9.00

Palma One of a kind mix drink Tequila& Squirt preparado

Rosarito Mezcalina

$14.00

Baja Mezcalina

$14.00

Valle Mezcalina

$14.00
TOPOCHICO STRAWBERRY GUAVA

TOPOCHICO STRAWBERRY GUAVA

$8.00

There is nothing more refreshing than the combination of tangy guava and juicy strawberries. CHEERS TODAY! ASK FOR CHAMOY RIM DIP HAND CRAFTED BY CHICAGO LOCALS.

TOPO CHICO RANCH WATER SELTZER

TOPO CHICO RANCH WATER SELTZER

$8.00

RANCH WATER REAL LIME JUICE & TEQUILA FLAVOR WITH A ULTRA-CRISP REFRESHING TASTE.

PACIFICO VIDRIO 12oz

$5.00

MODELO VIDRIO 12oz Glass

$5.00

CORONA VIDRIO 12oz Glass

$5.00

MODELO CAGUAMA

$10.00Out of stock

TECATE CAGUAMA

$8.00

VICTORIA CAGUAMA

$10.00
CORONA FAMILIAR CAGUAMA

CORONA FAMILIAR CAGUAMA

$10.00
CARTA BLANCA CAGUAMA

CARTA BLANCA CAGUAMA

$10.00

PROUDLY SERVING HECHO EN MEXICO BEER.

SOL CAGUAMA

SOL CAGUAMA

$8.00

PROUDLY SERVING HECHO EN MEXICO BEER

JARRITO BORACHOS MANDARINA

$9.00
JARRITO BORACHO TORONJA

JARRITO BORACHO TORONJA

$9.00

Mexico #1 Refresco (soda) with tequila. Includes:Chamoy Rim/Sandia Paleta

JARRITO BORACHO PINA

$9.00

JARRITO BORACHO GUAVA

$9.00

JARRITO BORACHO LIME

$9.00
CORONA SUNRISE

CORONA SUNRISE

$12.00

Corona Sunrise Mix Drink Corona,Orange Juice,Tequila,Granite pulp

Ponche con Piquete(Tequila)

$9.00

EXTRAS(SIDES)

Chips Only

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.59

ORDEN ARROZ

$3.00+

ORDEN DE FRIJOL DE OLLA( POT Beans)

$3.00+

Orden CHILES TOREADOS

$2.00

Orden de Cebollitas

$3.00

CURTIDO ESTILO EL REY (La Bolsita)

$1.25

CURTIDO EL REY INCLUDES PICKLED ONIONS,RELISH & HABANERO GREAT ADD FOR THE SPICY LOVERS.

HOUSE GUACAMOLE SIDE( La Bolsita)

$1.25

INCLUDES DAIRY HOUSE GUACAMOLE GREAT ADD ON TO PAIR WITH YOUR FAVORITES SERVES 1-2 TACOS

Rabanos( La Bolsita)

$1.00

Extra Limon( Limes)Bolsita

$1.00

Salsas Extra

$0.75

Cheese (Per Taco)

$0.75

Crema(per Taco)

$0.50

ROSCA DE TACOS ( TRAYS)

TACOS EL REY ROSCA TACOS IS HERE! Includes 20 Tacos of your choice Cilantro,Onion,Limes & Salsa. ADD ON: RECOMMENDED HOUSE GUACAMOLE FOR A PERFECT TIJUANA STYLE TACO
ROSCA AL PASTOR TRAY

ROSCA AL PASTOR TRAY

$65.00

ROSCA TRAY ASADA ONLY

$69.00

ROSCA TRAY POLLO (CHICKEN ONLY)

$65.00

ROSCA TRAY MIX (ASADA,PASTOR,POLLO)

$65.00

ROSCA TRAY CAMPECHANA (ASADA & PASTOR ) ONLY

$69.00

Postres

CHEESE CAKE MEZCALINO

$6.99

New York Style Cheese cake infused Mezcal Strawberry Jam.

CARNITAS DINNER

CARNITAS DINNER SPECIAL

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

9625 S Ewing, Chicago, IL 60617

