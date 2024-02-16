Teah's Angels Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Teah’s Angels Restaurant is now serving up homestyle Liberian Cuisine. Serving some West African favorites such as Pepper soup and Fufu and Potato Greens over rice! Not feeling like traditional African cuisine, try our crispy fried chicken wings and fries. Take-out and delivery available!
Location
2660 S 67th St, Philadelphia, PA 19142
