The Granola Bar of Greenwich 41 Greenwich Ave

review star

No reviews yet

41 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Latte

Latte

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.50
Turkish Latte

Turkish Latte

$4.75
Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$4.75
Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.75
Doppio

Doppio

$2.50

A double shot of espresso

French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$4.75

Flat White

$4.00

Cafe au lait

$3.00
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Red eye

$3.75

Less Caffeine Than Coffee

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Hot Ginger Tea

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.50
Red White & Blueberries

Red White & Blueberries

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Arnold Palmer (Half and Half)

Arnold Palmer (Half and Half)

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Smoothies

Very Berry

Very Berry

$10.00

Strawberry, banana, honey, greek yogurt , milk

Power Matcha

Power Matcha

$12.00

Vanilla, whey protein powder, banana , coconut oil , almond milk

The Good Date

The Good Date

$10.00

Dates, banana, cinnamon, almond butter , almond milk (add espresso +$2)

The Mountain

The Mountain

$12.00

Chocolate whey protein powder, banana , almond butter, almond milk (add espresso +$2)

The Shrek

The Shrek

$9.00

Kale , spinach, banana, apple, almond butter, almond milk

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Granola & Parfaits

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Greek, cashew (vegan) (+2), coconut yogurt ( vegan) (+1). with three toppings

Crunchy Elvis

Crunchy Elvis

$12.00

Parfait with almond granola, almond butter, honey & banana

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Choice of granola and milk with two toppings

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.00

Overnight oats made with dates and coconut milk with two toppings.

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight

$11.00

Parfait with vanilla almond granola, dark chocolate chunks, wild blueberry jam

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Anytime Avo

Served on toasted multigrain
Avo-Toast

Avo-Toast

$9.00

Served on toasted multi-grain bread

Avo Grilled Cheese

Avo Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Served on grilled multigrain with cheddar

Avocado Toast Special

$11.00

Eggs

Bacon, egg & cheese on a brioche bun (replace with sausage or pork carnitas +2)
Egg Scramble

Egg Scramble

$9.00

three eggs scramble with two toppings

The Standard

The Standard

$12.00

Three eggs any style with bacon or sausage served with toast or greens

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

bacon , egg & cheese on brioche bun

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, quinoa, black beans , avocado , American cheese & salsa in a whole wheat grilled wrap

The Heisenberg

The Heisenberg

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon , cheddar cheese & hot sauce in a grilled whole wheat wrap

The Dana

The Dana

$10.00

Egg whites, spinach, avocado & turkey bacon in a whole wheat wrap (add sweet potato & hot sauce +2)

Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Almond Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Kids Yogurt

$6.00

Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$9.00

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$6.00

Between Bread

The 203

The 203

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, heirloom tomato, green goddess on a brioche bun

Blackened Salmon Wrap

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Blackened salmon, warm quinoa, balsamic onion jam , avocado, green goddess in a whole wheat wrap

Almond Chicken Salad Wrap

Almond Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Chicken salad with maple bacon granola, grapes, mixed greens & heirloom tomato in a whole wheat wrap

Paleo Turkey Club

Paleo Turkey Club

$14.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, mixed greens, heirloom tomato, avocado, maple mustard aioli, served open faced on paleo-flax bread

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, cheddar cheese , parmesan jalapeño sauce, hot Sauce, mixed greens, heirloom tomato in a whole wheat wrap

The Rachel

The Rachel

$14.00

Grilled turkey and Swiss with coleslaw and TGB Sauce on marbled rye

Sides

The Carb

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Greens and Things

The Naughty Cobb

The Naughty Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, chicken , hard boiled egg, feta, tomato , cucumber, maple-bacon granola , fig balsamic

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Sauteed spinach , avocado , portobello mushrooms, tomato , soft egg on warm quinoa (add baked salmon +10)

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$16.00

Pork carnitas, avocado, sweet potato, spiced black beans , pickled onion and arm jalapeño sauce over roasted cauliflower

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower, beet hummus, sweet potato,, goat cheese, walnuts , over sauteed kale with tahini vinaigrette

Brussels & Kale Salad

Brussels & Kale Salad

$14.00
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$12.50
Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$10.00

Granola

Toasted coconut granola 9oz

$7.00

Vanilla almond granola 9 oz

$7.00

Cinnamon honey granola 9 oz

$7.00

Lemon cardamom granola 9 oz

$7.00

Dark chocolate granola 9 oz

$7.00

Maple bacon granola 9 oz

$9.00

Grain free granola 9 oz

$9.00

Toasted coconut granola 24 oz

$18.00

Vanilla almond granola 24 oz

$18.00

Cinnamon honey granola 24 oz

$18.00

Lemon cardamom granola 24 oz

$18.00

Dark chocolate granola 24 oz

$18.00

Maple bacon granola 24 oz

$24.00

Grain free granola 24 oz

$22.00

Retail Bakery goods

Almond butter Chocolate Chunk Granola bar

$5.00

Almond butter chocolate chunk Paleo muffin

$4.50

Banana Bread

$6.00

Blueberry chia Paleo Muffin

$4.50

Cookie Dough brownie

$5.00

Energy Bar

$5.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Mezcla Bar

$3.50

Nutella Bar

$5.00

Nutella Brownie

$4.00

OG Bar

$5.00

Paleo Chocolate chunk cookie

$2.75

Pumpkin Bread

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Vegan Cookie

$3.50

Smores bar

$5.00

Vegan Breakfast Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Brownie

$5.50

Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie

$3.50

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Retail

TGB Sunshine Blend Coffee 12oz

$14.00

TGB Mountain Blend Coffee 12 oz

$14.00

Bottled water 16.9 oz

$2.00

Orange juice 10oz

$3.00Out of stock

Apple juice 10 oz

$1.50Out of stock

San pellegrino

$2.25

La croix

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Muffin of the day

$2.50

Scones

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern diner serving breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week at the top of Greenwich Ave.

Location

41 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

