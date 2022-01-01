Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Steakhouses

The Dancing Crane

review star

No reviews yet

11401 Northlake Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Dancing Wings

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Stack

$18.00

Calamari

$14.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Breakfast Wrap

$15.00

Breakfast Wrap

$15.00

Brisket Benedict

$18.00

Brunch Side

BYO Omlete

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken Avo Wrap

$16.00

Crab Cake Benny

$18.00

Crane Plate

$16.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Cubano

$16.00

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Kid Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Kid Chocolate Waffle

$5.00

Lox Platter

$25.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Shrimp + Polenta

$25.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.50

Dessert Special

$6.50

Guinness Cupcake

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kid Sliders

$10.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

ALL DAY MENU

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00

Beef Sliders

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Jumbo Wings

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Stack

$18.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Lobster Bisque Soup

$8.00

Dancing Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fattoush

$12.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

The Crane Cobb Salad

$14.00

Tuscan Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Aaron's Fish Taco

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Blackened Cod Reuben

$18.00

Chicken Avocado Club

$16.00

Club Deluxe

$16.00

Crane Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Dancing Rachel

$16.00

Grab & Go Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot Dog Plate

$9.00

Island Jerk Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Rib-Eye Bahn-Mi

$19.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

TDC Burger

$12.00

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

BLT

$13.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Bricked Chicken

$25.00

Brisket Poutine Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Stir-Fry Bowl

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Grilled Ribeye

$36.00

NY Strip

$28.00

Pistachio Crusted Cod

$28.00

Short Rib Risotto

$29.00

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$18.00

Summer Thyme Salmon

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Half Ribs

$16.00

Full Ribs

$25.00

Grilled Ribeye

$36.00

Surf & Turf

$34.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Garden Mix Salad

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

truffle fries

$8.00

Swt Fries

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Fruit

$2.50

Veggies

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Scoop Of Tuna

$6.00

Specials

Twin Filet Medallions

$38.00

12oz Ribeye

$38.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Celsius

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee and Tea

Cappucino

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

All Day Mimosa

$16.00

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Miami Vice

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Reorder Mimosa

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

White Russian

$11.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Cucumbet Basil Gimlet

$11.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Beer

BTL Angry Orchard

$6.00

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors Lite

$5.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Corona Lite

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$6.00

BTL IPA

$6.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Wynwood LaRubia

$6.00

BTL Yuengling

$6.00

Can Bud

$5.00

Can Bud Light

$5.00

Can Coors Light

$5.00

Can Corona

$6.00

Can Corona Light

$6.00

Can IPA

$6.00

Can Mich Ultra

$5.00

Can Miller Lite

$5.00

Can Stella

$6.00

Can Yuengling

$6.00

Can Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Domestic Special

$25.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Shock Top

$7.00

Draft Stella

$6.00

Draft Yuengling (Copy)

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

High Noon

$6.00

Import Special

$30.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Twisted Trunk IPGA

$7.00

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Corona Light

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$6.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams

$6.00

BTL Yuengling

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$6.00

BTL La Rubia

$5.00

Can Bud

$5.00

Can Bud Light

$5.00

Can Coors Light

$5.00

Can Corona

$6.00

Can Corona Light

$6.00

Can Heineken

$6.00

Can Jai Alai

$6.00

Can Mich Ultra

$5.00

Can Miller Lite

$5.00

Can Stella

$5.00

Can Yuengling

$6.00

Domestic Special

$25.00

Import/IPA Special

$30.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

NEW WINE

Hayes Ranch Cab

Josh Cellars

Haras Pirque

St Michelle Mimi

$52.00

Intrinsic

$64.00

Joseph Carr

$80.00

Meiomi

Rodney Strong PN

Napa Cellars

$60.00

La Crema

$64.00

Hayes Ranch Merlot

Simi

$58.00

Hayes Ranch Red Blend

Nevio Montepulciano

Malbec Luigi Bosca

$72.00

The Prisoner

$102.00

Casa Dei Farive

Avissi

Fleurs De Prairie

Seaglass

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

Wente Morning Fog

Chalk Hill Russian River

$48.00

Hayes Pino Grigio

Barone Fini

Bottega Vinaia

Hayes Sauv Blanc

Ferrari Fume Blanc

Kim Krawford

Liquor

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Absolut Mandarin

$8.50

Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Botanical

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Organika

$10.00

Scot"Tito's"

$12.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$11.50

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bacardi 8

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Gosling

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Aberfeldy 12yr

$11.00

Aultmore 18yr

$39.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Craigalachie

$18.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dahlweenie

$25.00

Dewars

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$50.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

Oban 14yr

$28.00

Royal Brackla

$50.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Casamigo blanco

$12.00

Casamigo repesdo

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Codigo Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Illegal Mezcal

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana repesdo

$12.00

Terenana blanco

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

21 Seeds Jalapeno Tequila

$9.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronna

$10.00

Domaine de Canton

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Martini & Rossi Rosso

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$10.00

Cantera Negra

$7.00

Ammunition Bourbon

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

High West

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Larceny

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Blue Long Island

$12.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Sake Negroni

$11.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Tiger Lily Tea

$12.00

White Chocolate Espresso Martini

$12.00

Catering Bar

Tito's

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Johnny Red

$9.00

Hayes Ranch

$8.00

Pickleball Dinner

White Wine

$10.00

Red Wine

$10.00

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Scotch

$8.00

Bourbon

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Snacks

Protein Bar

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Crackers

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

candy bar

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Golf Club with a Bistro Setting and Gastro Pub.

Location

11401 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
