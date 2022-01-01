The Little Grand
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
The Little Grand is a cozy alley bar off the H Street Corridor serving pizza, salads, sides, beers, wines, and cocktails.
Location
808 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
