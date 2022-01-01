Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Little Grand

808 7th Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
CHEESE
SPECIAL WHITE PIE

PIZZA

TOMATO

$16.00

crushed tomato , passata, garlic, pecorino (vegan w/o pecorino)

CHEESE

$18.00

whole milk mozz, fior di pizza, tomato sauce, grana padano, basil, pecorino (swap for vegan mozz)

PEPPERONI

$21.00

ezzo pepperoni, tomato sauce, whole milk mozz, fior di pizza, grana padano, basil, pecorino

SUPREME PIE

$24.00

vegan Italian sausage, lacinato kale, cipollinis, peppers, pepperoncini, garlic, tomato sauce, whole milk mozz, fior di pizza, pecorino

SMOTHERED ONION PIE

$23.00

lots of all kinds of onions, tomato sauce, fior di pizza, pecorino, calabrian chili, fresh oregano

SPECIAL WHITE PIE

$23.00

creamy mushroom base, roasted mushroom, arugula, fior di pizza, grana padano, lemon

POTATO PIE

$20.00

crushed potato, rosemary, ricotta, whole milk mozz, fior di pizza, oregano

side creamy green dressing

$1.50

side meatball sauce

$1.50

side chili oil

$1.50

PLATES

RICOTTA

$12.00

caputo brothers ricotta, radishes, kohlrabi, carrots, pickled red onion, pistachios, lemon zest, greek olive oil

EVER GREENS

$13.00

lettuces, creamy green dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs *salads come partially seasoned with separate dressing and garnishes to finish yourself

SEASONAL GREENS

$13.00

chicories, shaved radishes, red onion, herbs, red wine vinaigrette, roasted hazelnuts (vegan) *salads come partially seasoned with separate dressing and garnishes to finish yourself

MEATBALLS

$12.00

grass fed beef, tomato sauce, parsley, pecorino, toothpicks

SOMETHING SWEET

Secret Cacao

$11.00

organic heirloom cacao from Cusco Peru and sun dried maple sap from Vermont, made by Secret Cacao Garden in small batches just for us (vegan)

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
The Little Grand is a cozy alley bar off the H Street Corridor serving pizza, salads, sides, beers, wines, and cocktails.

808 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

