A map showing the location of The Lobby 811 E Wetmore RoadView gallery

The Lobby 811 E Wetmore Road

review star

No reviews yet

811 E Wetmore Road

Tucson, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella
Tator Tots
Pomme Frites

Snacks

Pomme Frites

$7.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Tator Tots

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Local Greens Salad

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

Cheddar

$15.00

Mozzarella

$15.00

Herb Creamed Cheese

$15.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$17.00

Barbecued Pulled Pork

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tortilla

Beef Barbacoa Street Tacos

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

$15.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Burgers

Classic

$17.00

Just Good

$17.00

Shroom

$17.00

South

$17.00

Sweet

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

S’mores Milkshake

$8.00

Rice Crispy Treat Sandwich

$8.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Dipping sauces

Side ranch

$0.75

Side sweet chilli

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Spicy honey mustard

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side sour cream

$0.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Tea

Ice Tea

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

811 E Wetmore Road, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tucson Fat Noodle
orange starNo Reviews
811 E Wetmore Road Tuscon, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Villa Peru
orange starNo Reviews
1745 E River Rd Ste 165 Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Churrasco de Brasil - Tucson Mall
orange star4.6 • 1,345
150 W Wetmore Rd Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Fatboy Sandos Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4004 North Stone Avenue Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Proof
orange star4.2 • 197
4340 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Union Public House
orange star3.8 • 1,547
4340 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston