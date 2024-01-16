The Locale- Boca 499 Federal Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
499 Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Saquella Cafe Mizner - NEW - 410 Via De Palmas
No Reviews
410 Via De Palmas Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurant
Matteo's of Boca Raton - 233 S Federal Hwy,
No Reviews
233 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boca Raton
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurant