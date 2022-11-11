The Spot 210 Shelburne Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

The Rincon
The Triple Crown
The Tsunami

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two over easy eggs served over refried beans with a corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream and guacamole

The Quiver

$14.50

Two eggs served with choice of protein, homefries and toast

The Rincon

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, black beans, salsa and avocado in a wrap served with homefries

The Triple Crown

$8.00

Fried egg, cheddar and choice of protein on a toasted english muffin

Morning Surfari

$11.50

Three egg omelette, wrap or scramble served with homefries and toast

The Channel Island

$14.00

One Pancake, two eggs, protein

The Lopez

$16.00

Yogurt and granola with a cup of fresh fruit and side of bacon

The Tsunami

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and homefries in a wrap topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole

The Ole

$13.00

Two tacos with scrambled eggs, refried beans, cheddar cheese and choice of protiein, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Pancakes

$13.00

Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar served with a cup of fruit

California Toast

$16.00

Toast topped with guacamole, tomato, bacon and two eggs, served with a fresh fruit cup

California Toast NO BACON

$11.00

Toast topped with guacamole, tomato, and two eggs, served with a fresh fruit cup

Lunch

The Peahi

$15.00

Two tilapia fish tacos topped with lettuce and red cabbage, topped with mango salsa and chipotle sauce served with tortilla chips and salsa

Barbacoa Cheesesteak

$15.00

Barbacoa beef, american cheese, onions and peppers on a grilled 8" hoagie roll served with potato chips and a pickle

Smash Burger

$12.00

Laplatte farm 1/4lb beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a sesame bun served with chips and a pickle

Mola Mola Madness

$12.00

House made black bean burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a sesame bun served with chips and a pickle

The Grommet

$13.00

Tuna melt with red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese on choice of grilled bread served with chips and a pickle

The Ground Swell

$13.00

Grilled chicken sandwich with avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo on grilled bread served with chips and a pickle

The Mahalo

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, toamto, avocado sandwich with mayo on grilled bread served with chips and a pickle

The Waimea Bay

$10.00

Cheddar cheese quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream

Beef Tacos

$15.00

Two beef tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo served with chips and salsa

Roasted Pork Tacos

$15.00

Two pork tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

Two cauliflower tacos with lettuce & cabbage, topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa

The Bull

$11.00

Classic grilled cheese with ham on choice of grilled bread served with chips and a pickle

Salads

Livin the Dream

$12.00

Golden and red beets, goat cheese and spiced nuts served over a bed of arugula tossed in citrus vinaigrette

The Sunset

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with fresh orange supremes, red onion and crumbled blue cheese served with citrus vinaigrette

The Cloudbreak

$14.00

Grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato and bacon served on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette

The Half Moon Bay

$14.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, tomato, peppers, onion, avocado and cheddar on a bed of mixed greens served with ranch dressing

The Cabarete

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, peppers, onion served with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago, croutons and creamy caesar dressing

Sides

Fruit cup

$6.00

Fresh tropical fruit cup

Fruit bowl

$10.00

Fresh tropical fruit cup

Soup cup

$4.00

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

Soup bowl

$6.00

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

Sand Dollar

$4.00

One pancake topped with powdered sugar

Toast

$1.50

One slice of buttered toast

Homefries

$4.00

Seasoned with our house spice blend

Side Protein

$5.00

One egg

$2.00

Two eggs

$4.00

Two eggs & toast

$5.50

Two eggs served with a slice of buttered toast

Two eggs & protein

$9.00

Two eggs served with side of protein

Two eggs & homefries

$8.00

Two eggs served with homefries

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with house made granola

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side guacamole-small

$2.00

House made fresh guacamole

Side guacamole-large

$6.00

House made fresh guacamole

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips and salsa

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$14.00

Tortilla chips, salsa & guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Tortilla chips and guacamole

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Kids

Sand Dollar

$4.00

One pancake topped with powdered sugar

Single Fin

$3.75

One slice of buttered toast served with one egg

The Shorebreak

$8.00

Classic grilled cheese on choice of bread served with chips and a pickle

Peanut butter & Jelly

$8.00

PB&J on choice of bread served with chips and a pickle

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with chips and a pickle

Smoothies/ Shakes

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Yogurt based smoothie with spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple and banana

Milkshakes

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream base blended with milk and flavor of choice

Smoothie

$6.00

Yogurt based smoothie with your choice of fresh fruit

Beverages

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream

Virgin Mary

$4.00

ToGo Coffee

$2.00

Maui Coffee brewed by our friends at The Coffee Store in Hawaii

ToGo Juice

$3.00

ToGo Beverage

$2.50

ToGo Hot Tea

$2.00

Dessert

House Made Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate chip cookie

Pineapple Carrot Cake

$6.00

Pineapple carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Brownie

$2.00

Brownie with chocolate chips

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Scoop of Vanilla

$2.00

Breakfast Special

Crostini

$14.00

Crostini topped with blueberry jam, mascarpone, and fresh mint served with a fresh fruit cup

Lunch Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with coleslaw on a sesame bun served with chips and a pickle

Merchandise

Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce

$5.25

Spot Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf themed breakfast and lunch restaurant. Mahalo!

Location

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

