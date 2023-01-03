Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parking Lot Pizza

281 Pearl Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Our amazing Pizza

Marinara basic

$10.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, oregano, EV olive oil, see salt

Grandma's Margarita

$11.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, EV olive oil, see salt

Pepperoni revolution

$11.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, shredded mozzarella

Sausage delights

$12.00

Ricotta base, Fresh garlic, Spicy Italian sausage, shaved red onions, Roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

Pizza of the week

$12.00

Each week we will featured different delicious pizza as PIZZA OF THE WEEK. Check our digital media for update

Panuozzo (pizza dough bread) sandwich

The Meatball Factor

$10.00

Delicious meatballs with fresh mozzarella and basil in fresh baked pizza bread.

Casertana panuozzo

$10.00

Roasted Italian sausage, broccolini, garlic sauce

Panuozzo Italiano

$10.00

Italian salami mix, arugula, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, see salt

Healthy veggie bowls and salads

Greek power

$10.00

Brown rice, grape tomatoes, cucumber(chopped), thinly sliced avocado, halved Kalamata olives, crumbled feta, salt pepper, oregano. Yogurt and garlic dressing

Avocado tango

$10.00

Quinoa and brown rice, shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled beets, sliced avocado, Sriracha mayonnaise, fresh cilantro

Beverages

Ice tea

$5.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Neapolitan style pizza in your neighborhood, steps from your house. Corner of Pearl Street and Hungerford Terrace

Website

Location

281 Pearl Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

