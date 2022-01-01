Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bradbury Cafe

300 East Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Lentil Salad
Fish & Chips

Cafe Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

French Press: Grind of the Month Blend

$5.00Out of stock

French Press: Grid of the Month Single Orgin

$5.00Out of stock

Pourover: Grind of the Month Blend

$5.00

Pourover: Grind of the Month Single Orgin

$5.00

Drip

Hot Tea:

$3.00

Chai

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Iced Tea:

$3.00

Hibicus Mango Iced Tea

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Flat White

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.50

Coffee Disposables

Coffee Disposables

$12.00

Pizza

Classic Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil

Parma & Arugula

$14.00

Parmesan, Prosciutto, Arugula, Olive Oil

Chicken Pesto

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pulled Chicken, Basil Pesto

Sausage & Onion

$13.00

Feta, Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions

Handhelds

Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms with fontina and parmesan cheese on ABC sourdough bread.

Green Eggs & Ham

$12.00

Pesto Egg Salad, Sliced Ham, Gruyere, Mixed Greens, Pizza Bianca

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Artichoke, Spinach, Shiitake Mushrooms, Fontina, Sourdough

Smoked Salmon BLAT

$15.00

Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Tarragon Aioli, Brioche Bun

Tofu Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated Tofu Steak, Caramelized Onions, Romesco, Arugula, Ciabatta

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer-Battered Cod, Ginger Cabbage Slaw, Chili Crisp Cilantro Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dressing Choice

Lentil Salad

$12.00

Lentil Du Puy, Roasted Leek, Asparagus, Arugula, Feta, Honey Dijon Dressing

Southwestern Vegan

Southwestern Vegan

$14.00Out of stock

“Chorizo” Seitan, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Jicama, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing

Sous Chef Salad

$14.00

Beans

Bag of House Blend - 16oz

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kick-start your day with an espresso & hot breakfast sandwich or grab a brick oven pizza for a quick lunch on-the-go, all made fresh from The Bradbury Cafe. Our Cafe offers a convenient location for Vault Virginia guests and locals alike with a variety of drink options including Trager Brothers & Elixir Coffee, flavored lattes, and a selection of hot food items and garden fresh salads. Built on the historic Downtown Mall, The Bradbury Cafe is a welcoming place for possibility, connection, and community. Come join us!

Website

Location

300 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

