The Rising Sun

1356 Palmetto Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles

Po'boys

Breakfast Po’Boy

$14.00

scrambled eggs, andouille sausage, remoulade, aged cheddar, ciabatta

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$17.00

fried chicken, remoulade, pickles, arugula, Louisiana red, ciabatta

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$18.00

breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, pickles, remoulade, arugula, ciabatta

Egg Salad Po'Boy

$14.00Out of stock

egg salad, remoulade, crispy tots, house made pickles, arugula, ciabatta A generous portion of house-made egg salad served on warm ciabatta.

Mains

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

grits, shrimp etouffée, sunny eggs

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

brandied honey butter, Louisiana red, maple syrup *all sauces served on the side

Fried Okra Mac

$14.00

spiral mac & cheese with a kick of blackening spice, house hot sauce, fried okra bites

Biscuit Waffle & Gravy

$15.00

Perfect coverage for every bite! A bubble waffle made with our house biscuit batter, sawmill gravy, Louisiana red, scallions

Thieves Gold Salad

$11.00

Baby heirloom greens and arugula, persimmons, goat cheese, spiced candied walnuts, house made Thieves Gold vinaigrette

Sides

Sauce

Cornbread Waffle

$10.00

jalapeño, charred corn, served with a side of brandied honey butter and strawberry gin jam

Southern Fried Corn

$7.00

deep fried, buttered, house blend blackening spice

Southern Egg Salad

$6.00Out of stock
Tots

$5.00

tater tots served with a side of ketchup

Cheesy Grits

$7.00
Waffle

$7.00

brandied honey butter, maple syrup

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Andouille

$6.00

Sweets

Boozy Beignets

$10.00

five of our signature beignets sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with your choice of strawberry & gin preserves or sweet brandy syrup

Beignet Duet

$4.00

two of our signature beignets sprinkled with powdered sugar

Drinks

Café Du Monde Chicory Coffee

$2.00

Coffee and Chicory from Café Du Monde in New Orleans

Iced Café Du Monde Chicory Coffee

$2.50

Coffee and Chicory from Café Du Monde in New Orleans

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$3.50

made with Café Du Monde Coffee and Chicory

Iced Hibiscus Tea (Sugar Free)

$3.50

house brewed hibiscus tea blend, sweetened with monkfruit

Iced Mint Sweet Tea

$3.50

house-brewed black mint tea blend

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

our house-made hibiscus tea mixed with lemonade

Cheerwine

$3.50

a refreshing wild cherry cola made in Salisbury, North Carolina

Abita Root Beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Southern-style sidewalk brunch with a boozy bent

1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

