Tossed Togo

Popular Items

Cobb - SMALL
Southwest - SMALL
Carrie's Fav - SMALL

We will be replacing Iceberg with Romaine due to quality and supply issues

We apologize for the inconvenience

Gift Card Promo

I'm Interested!

DO YOU NEED UTENSILS?

"YES" I need Utensils

"NO" I Do Not Need Utensils

SEASONAL SALADS

Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Craisins, Praline Pecans. - Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Tinga - LARGE

Chicken Tinga - LARGE

$18.00

Romaine, Mozzarella, Grape Tomato, Tinga Style Chicken, Crema, tricolor tortilla strips. -Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch)

Chicken Tinga - SMALL

Chicken Tinga - SMALL

$11.00

Romaine, Mozzarella, Grape Tomato, Tinga Style Chicken, Crema, tricolor tortilla strips. -Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch)

LARGE SALADS

Chicken Tinga - LARGE

Chicken Tinga - LARGE

$18.00

Romaine, Mozzarella, Grape Tomato, Tinga Style Chicken, Crema, tricolor tortilla strips. -Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch)

Chef Mike's Signature - LARGE

Chef Mike's Signature - LARGE

$14.00

Spring mix, house made cashew brittle, dried cranberries, pears, Bleu Cheese crumbles - Raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad - LARGE

Taco Salad - LARGE

$17.00

Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing

The Caesar - LARGE

The Caesar - LARGE

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, cajun cornbread croutons, fresh ground pepper - Ceasar dressing

Buffalo Chicken - LARGE

Buffalo Chicken - LARGE

$17.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, celery, carrots topped with Buffalo tossed CRISPY CHICKEN, Bleu Cheese crumbles - Bleu Cheese dressing

The Greek - LARGE

The Greek - LARGE

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano - lemon vinaigrette

Carrie's Fav - LARGE

Carrie's Fav - LARGE

$18.00

Romaine, Fuji apples, strawberries, carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, craisins, croutons, candied pecans, topped with CRISPY CHICKEN - Poppyseed dressing

The Southwest - LARGE

The Southwest - LARGE

$14.00

Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, red peppers,red onions, avocado, and fresh lime. - Santa Fe

The Italian - LARGE

The Italian - LARGE

$13.00

Iceberg and Romaine, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, black olives - creamy Italian vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken - LARGE

BBQ Chicken - LARGE

$18.00

Iceberg and Romaine, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, corn, Cheddar Cheese, grilled BBQ chicken, tortilla strips - Parmesan Peppercorn

The Garden - LARGE

The Garden - LARGE

$13.00

Iceberg, Romaine and Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, Cheddar cheese, croutons - your choice of dressing

The Spinach - LARGE

The Spinach - LARGE

$14.00

Spinach, red onions, strawberries, mushrooms, bacon and egg - Warm bacon dressing

California Cobb - LARGE

California Cobb - LARGE

$18.00

Romaine, Bleu Cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, GRILLED DICED CHICKEN - Bleu Cheese dressing

The Kale - LARGE

The Kale - LARGE

$14.00

Kale, beets, carrots, Ancient grains, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepitas - Lemon vinaigrette

SMALL SALADS

Iceberg and Romaine, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, black olives - creamy Italian vinaigrette
Chicken Tinga - SMALL

Chicken Tinga - SMALL

$11.00

Romaine, Mozzarella, Grape Tomato, Tinga Style Chicken, Crema, tricolor tortilla strips. -Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch)

Signature - SMALL

Signature - SMALL

$9.00

Spring mix, house made cashew brittle, dried cranberries, pears, Bleu Cheese crumbles - Raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad - SMALL

Taco Salad - SMALL

$10.00

Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing

Caesar - SMALL

Caesar - SMALL

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, cajun cornbread croutons, fresh ground pepper - Ceasar dressing

Buffalo - SMALL

Buffalo - SMALL

$10.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, celery, carrots topped with Buffalo tossed CRISPY CHICKEN, Bleu Cheese crumbles - Bleu Cheese dressing

Greek - SMALL

Greek - SMALL

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano - lemon vinaigrette

Carrie's Fav - SMALL

Carrie's Fav - SMALL

$11.00

Romaine, Fuji apples, strawberries, carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, craisins, croutons, candied pecans, topped with CRISPY CHICKEN - Poppyseed dressing

Southwest - SMALL

Southwest - SMALL

$9.00

Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, red peppers,red onions, avocado, and fresh lime. - Santa Fe

Italian - SMALL

Italian - SMALL

$9.00

Iceberg and Romaine, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini peppers, black olives - creamy Italian vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken - SMALL

BBQ Chicken - SMALL

$11.00

Iceberg and Romaine, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, corn, Cheddar Cheese, grilled BBQ chicken, tortilla strips - Parmesan Peppercorn

Garden - SMALL

Garden - SMALL

$8.00

Iceberg, Romaine and Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, Cheddar cheese, croutons - your choice of dressing

Spinach - SMALL

Spinach - SMALL

$9.00

Spinach, red onions, strawberries, mushrooms, bacon and egg - Warm bacon dressing

Cobb - SMALL

Cobb - SMALL

$11.00

Romaine, Bleu Cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, egg, GRILLED DICED CHICKEN - Bleu Cheese dressing

Kale - SMALL

Kale - SMALL

$9.00

Kale, beets, carrots, Ancient grains, red onions, grape tomatoes, pepitas - Lemon vinaigrette

FAMILY SIZE SALADS

Family Signature

Family Signature

$42.00
Family Caeser

Family Caeser

$38.00

Family Buffalo

$48.00
Family Greek

Family Greek

$45.00
Family Carrie's Fav

Family Carrie's Fav

$50.00
Family Southwest

Family Southwest

$45.00
Family Italian

Family Italian

$38.00

Family BBQ

$50.00
Family Garden

Family Garden

$34.00
Family Spinach

Family Spinach

$42.00
Family Cobb

Family Cobb

$50.00
Family Kale

Family Kale

$42.00
Holiday Salad

Holiday Salad

$40.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Bleu Cheese, Fuji apples, craisins, and praline pecans - Lemon Vinaigrette SERVES 6 - Includes 6 corn cakes

STARTERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

EXTRAS

Corn Cakes (1)

$1.00

Corn Cakes (3 pack)

$2.50

Corn Cakes (6 pack)

$4.50

Praline Pecans

$6.50

Cajun Cornbread Croutons

$5.00

Roasted Pepitas

$6.00

Honey Bee Trail Mix

$5.25

KIDS OPTIONS

Chicken Bites

$5.50

6 Chicken Bites served with Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch,) carrot sticks, apple slices, and a corn cake

Mac N Chz

$5.50

Macaroni and Cheese served with carrot sticks, apple slices, and a corn cake

Kid Salad

$5.50

Romaine, carrots, Cheddar, croutons - Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch) Served with a corn cake

HAPPY ENDINGS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.75

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.50
Cashew Brittle

Cashew Brittle

$6.50
English Toffee

English Toffee

$6.50Out of stock

PROTEINS

ADD Grilled Chicken

$5.00

ADD Crispy Chicken

$5.00

ADD Tinga Chicken

$6.00
ADD Shrimp

ADD Shrimp

$5.00
ADD Salmon

ADD Salmon

$8.00

ADD Vegan Chicken Tender

$6.00

Toss in BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Toss in Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

DRESSINGS

12 oz. Dressing

Add an Extra Balsamic Vin

$0.75

Add an Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Add an Extra Creamy Italian

$0.75

Add an Extra French

$0.75

Add an Extra Lemon Vin

$0.75

Add an Extra Vegan Lemon Vin*

$0.75

Add an Extra Parmesan Peppercorn (Ranch)

$0.75

Add an Extra Poppyseed

$0.75

Add an Extra Raspberry Vin (Vegan)

$0.75

Add an Extra Santa Fe

$0.75

Add an Extra Warm Bacon

$0.75

Add an Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

SOUPS (when available)

Add Soup - Acorn Squash

Add Soup - Acorn Squash

$4.00

12 Oz Soup - Acorn Squash

$5.50

16 Oz - Acorn Squash

$6.75

Beverages

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.00

16.9 oz Coke

$2.00

16.9 oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16.9 oz Sprite

$2.00

16.9 oz Coke Zero

$2.00

16.9 oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

16.9 oz Cherry Coke Zero

$2.00

20 Oz Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Pepsi Soda Shop - Cream Soda Cola

20 oz Pepsi Soda Shop - Black Cherry Cola

$2.50

20 oz Cherry Pepsi Zero

$2.50

20 oz Mt Dew

$2.50

20 oz Diet Mt Dew

$2.50

Peace Tea - Peach

$2.25

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$2.25

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Cherry Bubly

$1.50

Lime Bubly

$2.25

Peach Bubly

$1.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit Bubly

$1.50

Aquafina

$1.50

Life Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Vitamin Water Zero - XXX

$2.00

Vitamin Water Zero - Squeeze

$2.00

Vitamin Water Zero - Rise

$2.00

Hint - Watermelon

$2.00

Hint - Blackberry

$2.00

Hint - Pineapple

$2.00

Thrive Activate

$2.00

Arnold Palmer 11.5oz

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend, IN 46637

Directions

