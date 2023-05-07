Main picView gallery

Urban Thai & Sushi

660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

All Day Menu

Soups

Miso (Japanese)

Miso (Japanese)

$4.00

Delicate soy bean broth with tofu, scallions & seaweed

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Shrimp dumplings in clear broth with bok choy

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Thailand favorite soup, rich flavor of lemongrass & galanga gives authentic delicious taste, tomatoes, culantro & cilantro

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.00

Base with tom yum broth added freshly coconut milk

Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp) Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp) Noodle Soup

$16.00

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, ice berg, purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes, your choice ginger or peanut dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Most famous Thai salad, green papaya, garlic, cherry-tomatoes, lime, tamarind, ground peanut & thai dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with green salad your choice ginger or peanut dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.00

4 oz grilled salmon served with green salad your choice ginger or peanut dressing

Thai Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried jumbo calamari rings served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Gai Satay

$9.00

Grilled chicken skewers marinated with touch of milk curry served with peanut sauce

Homemade Thai Spring Roll

Homemade Thai Spring Roll

$6.00

Deep fried roll served with sweet chili sauce

Bag of Gold

Bag of Gold

$9.00

Marinated shrimp with chicken wrapped with rice paper deep fried served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Shrimp in the Blanket

Shrimp in the Blanket

$9.00

Deep-fried marinated shrimp in spring roll pastry with Thai sweet chili sauce

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Krab Rangoon

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fresh Summer Roll

$8.00

Hot Japanese Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Lightly salted steamed soy bean

Garlic Emadame

$8.00

Lightly salted steamed soy bean with garlic

Rock Shrimp App (5)

$13.00

Deep fried breaded jumbo shrimp, topped with spicy mayo, sesame seeds, bedded with spring mix

Shrimp Tempura with Vegetable

$12.00

Deep-fried jumbo shrimp with assorted vegetable

4 Shrimp Tempura Only

$12.00

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.00

Crispy & lightly battered of mix vegetable with tempura dipping

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Crispy fried, served with ponzu sauce

Gyoza Steamed

$8.00

Gyoza Fried

$8.00

Shumai Steamed

$9.00

Shumai Fried

$9.00

Cold Appetizers From Sushi

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Cold seasoned green seaweed salad

Krab Avocado Salad

Krab Avocado Salad

$13.00

Krab salad mixed with avocado, flakes, & masago bedded with cucumber & spring mix

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Thin sliced of seared tuna, scallion, sesame seeds with ponzu sauce

Hamachi Jalapeño

$16.00

Thin sliced of yellow tail fish, serrano chili, scallion, tobiko & special yuzu sauce

Urban Thai Tower

Urban Thai Tower

$15.00

Diced tuna, avocado & krab mixed, masago, bed of sushi rice served with crispy wonton chip & Eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$15.00

Diced tuna, avocado, masago, mixed with signature kimchee sauce, bed of cucumber & spring mix

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

Not with sushi rice ball 3 salmon, 3 tuna & 3 white fish

Sushi Appetizer

$13.00

Sushi rice ball topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, ebi & krab

Kanisu

Kanisu

$12.00

Krab, avocado, masago, wrapped with thin cucumber paper & rice vinegar

Tuna Su

Tuna Su

$13.00

Tuna, krab, wrapped with thin cucumber paper, with ponzu

Salmon Su

$13.00

Salmon, krab, wrapped with thin cucumber paper, with ponzu

Salmon Tataki

Salmon Tataki

$16.00

Catch On Fire

$14.00

Traditional Rolls

Beauty & the Beast Roll

$13.00

Half roll of tuna & eel, scallion, avocado, asparagus, i/o, masago & sesame seeds

Caliente Roll

$10.00

Fried white fish, avocado & spicy mayo, cucumber, masago

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber, i/o, masago & sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, flakes, scallions, i/o & sesame seeds

JB Roll

JB Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o

JB Tempura Roll (Fried)

$12.00

Deep fried jb roll. No scallion inside

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Assorted vegetables

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Vegetable tempura, i/o, sesame seed & spicy mayo

Dynamite Roll

$10.00

Baked fish with spicy mayo and masago, onion with Japanese

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with dynamite and scallion

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallions & masago

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white fish & avocado

Unagi Roll

$12.00

Eel, cucumber, i/o, sesame seeds & eel sauce

Katsu Roll

Katsu Roll

$10.00

Deep-fried breaded chicken, asparagus, cucumber, spicy mayo, i/o & sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, sesame seeds, i/o & masago

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00

14 shrimp tempura roll, asparagus, sesame seeds, i/o topped with avocado

Black Dragon Roll

Black Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with eel & avocado

Orange Dragon Roll

Orange Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with salmon & avocado

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with tuna & avocado

Kani Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with krab

Urban Thai Signature Rolls

Banana Leche Roll

Banana Leche Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, topped with toasted sweet plantains, mango sauce, i/ o, & sesame seeds

Benedict Roll

Benedict Roll

$19.00

Salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, masago, i/o & sesame seeds

Blue Ocean Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, Blue Crad mixed with spicy mayo & masago, scallion, scallion, avocado, i/o topped with torched salmon, Spicy mayo, eel sauce and serrano chili

Crispy Rock Shrimp Roll

Crispy Rock Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, Krab mixed avocado topped with crispy rock shrimp, i/o, masago, & sesame seeds

French Canadian Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, krab mixed, avocado, cream cheese, seeds, masago, i/o topped with torched salmon, eel sauce & spicy mayo add flakes

King & I Roll

$19.00

King & i 19 seaweed salad, spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seed, i/o topped with salmon

Krabby Krab Roll

$18.00

Krab mixed, cream cheese, i/o deep fried, topped with krab mixed with flakes, masago & flakes

Lady in Red Roll

Lady in Red Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallion, flakes, topped with tuna, serrano chili, cilantro, i/o & sesame seeds

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lobster, krab mixed, spring mixed, avocado, spicy mayo, i/o, seeds topped with masago

Monster Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, krab mixed, i/o, topped with avocado & flakes

N & R Roll

N & R Roll

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, escolar, cucumber, flakes, riceless, topped with avocado served with ponzu sauce

Robio Roll

Robio Roll

$19.00

Hamachi, salmon, tuna, cucumber, asparagus, topped with avocado, ,serrano chili, sriracha sauce, i/o & tempura flakes

Russell Roll

Russell Roll

$19.00

Salmon, krab, cream cheese, asparagus, tobiko, i/o, scallion, deep-fried roll topped with dynamite

Slippery Salmon Roll

Slippery Salmon Roll

$19.00

Salmon, spicy krab mix, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seed, i/o topped with toasted salmon with eel sauce & spicy mayo

The Exit Roll

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, masago, topped white fish, flakes, tobiko, cilantro, fried shallots, i/o & sesame seeds

The King of Lava Roll

$35.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, tobiko, krab mix, spicy mayo, masago, i/o topped with scallop & dynamite, scallion & sesame seeds

The Moon Roll

The Moon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab mix, cream cheese, masago, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce, i/o & sesame seeds

Tornado Twist Roll

Tornado Twist Roll

$26.00

Salmon cream cheese, scallion, i/o topped with salmon, tuna, escolar, mixed with signature kimchee sauce

Triple Treat Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, masago, topped with eel, tuna & salmon

Two Sister Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, asparagus, scallion, sesame seeds, i/o topped with salmon, flakes & masago

Vegan Lover Roll

Vegan Lover Roll

$19.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, seaweed salad, fried sweet potatoes, onion, topped with avocado

Sushi Sashimi & Roll Combo

Sashimi Mori

$28.00

(3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 hamachi, 3 escolar, 3 white fish)

Hosomaki

Hosomaki

$20.00

California roll, JB, tuna

Single Boat

Single Boat

$32.00

Rainbow roll 6 sushi, 9 sashimi

Double Boat

$60.00

California roll, JB roll, 12 sushi, 15 sashimi

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice noodle, egg, spring onion, bean sprouts & ground peanuts

Pad See-ew

Pad See-ew

$16.00

Brown sauce stir-fried with flat noodle, Chinese broccoli & egg

Pad Kee Mao

$16.00

Flat noodle, egg, bamboo shoots, onions, bell pepper & basil leaves

Padt Woonsen

Padt Woonsen

$16.00

Clear noodle, onion, spring onion, egg, tomatoes, mushroom and baby corn

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with eggs, tomatoes, spring onion and onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Stir-fried rice with eggs, spring onion, onion, cumin powder, pineapple, cashew nut

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir-Fried Dish

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$15.00

Brown sauce, cashew nut, bell pepper, celery, mushroom & onions

Basil Sauce

$15.00

Bell pepper, onions, bamboo shoots & basil leaves

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Garlic & black pepper, bed of steamed carrot, cabbage, broccoli & carrot

Ginger Sauce

Ginger Sauce

$15.00

Brown sauce, gingers, onions, bell peppers, shitake mushrooms, pineapple & onions

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetable & brown sauce

No Rice

Urban Thai Curry

Green Curry (Mild)

Green Curry (Mild)

$17.00

Green curry paste, bamboo shoots, Thai egg plants, bell pepper & basil leaves

Red Curry (Mild)

Red Curry (Mild)

$17.00

Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell pepper & basil leaves

Panang Curry (mild)

Panang Curry (mild)

$17.00

Panang curry paste, bell pepper, green pea & kaffir lime leaves

Massaman Curry Very Little Spice

Massaman Curry Very Little Spice

$17.00

Yellow paste, potatoes, onions, avocado & cashew nut

Specialty Dishes

Deep-fried Snapper S

$38.00

Your choice: ginger sauce, basil sauce, garlic sauce or curry sauce

Deep-Fried Snapper M

$40.00

Deep-Fried Snapper L

$45.00
Urban Thai Crispy Duck

Urban Thai Crispy Duck

$32.00

Deep-fried half duck with curry sauce, bell peppers, lychee, pineapple, basil leaves & cherry tomatoes

Shrimp Curry Pasta

Shrimp Curry Pasta

$20.00

Angel hair style pasta with authentic delicious green curry sauce, bell pepper & basil leaves

Urban Thai Crab Fried Rice

Urban Thai Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Crab meat, onion, spring onions, grounded white pepper, eggs

Japanese Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$18.00

Chicken thigh

Steak Teriyaki Dinner

$22.00
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$22.00
Chicken Katsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$16.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Hamachi

$8.00

Escolar

$8.00

Ikura

$8.00

Eel

$8.00

Avocado

$3.00

Kani

$4.00

Ebi

$4.00

Masago

$6.00

Side Orders

Small Egg Fried Rice

$6.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Chili Sauce

$1.00

Chili Flakes

$1.00

Peanut Dressing

$2.00

Sauce & Pickled Ginger

$0.75

Sriracha

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

16oz. Ginger Dressing

$10.00

32oz. Ginger Dressing

$17.00

Small Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Tekka Roll

$6.00

Hand Roll

Avocado HR

$4.00

California HR

$5.95

Eel HR

$7.95

Hamachi HR

$6.95

Cucumber HR

$4.00

Krab HR

$5.00

Salmon HR

$5.95

Shrimp HR

$5.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$6.95

Shrimp Temp HR

$6.95

Veggie HR

$4.95

Tekka HR

$5.95

Tuna HR

$5.95

Spicy tuna,HR

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Menu Options

K-Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served with Fries or White Rice

K- Chicken Teriyaki

$6.00

Kids Sushi

$12.00

California Roll, 3 Krab Sushi

Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Thai Drink

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.75

Water

Saratoga Spring

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$3.50

American Coffee

$3.50

Teas

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Alcohol

Beer

Singha

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Wine

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Plum Wine

$8.00

Lychee Sake

$10.00

Red Wine

White Wine

Plum Wine

Lychee Sake

Sake

Small Hot Sake

$7.00

Large Hot Sake

$9.00

Unfiltered Sake (Bottle)

$18.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Nama" Organic 300ml

$22.00

Hakusuru Junmai Organic 300ml

$24.00

Hana Lychee sake Bottle 750ml

$30.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$24.00

Soto Small

$26.00

Soto Large

$36.00

Soto Can

$9.00

Desserts

Dessert Options

Thai Donut

$7.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Banana Tempura w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Cheese Cake Tempura w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream Tempura

$7.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

New online menu

Thai Lunch Special (Deep Copy)

Pad Thai

$14.94

Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanut

Fried Rice

$14.94

Egg, onion, tomatoes, spring onion and onion

Basil Sauce

$14.94

Bell pepper, onion, fresh basil leaves, bamboo shoot

Cashew Sauce

$14.95

Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, spring onion & cashew nuts

Garlic Sauce

$14.94

Garlic, black pepper, bed of steamed carrot, cabbage, and broccoli

Ginger Sauce

$14.94

Ginger, onion bell pepper, pineapple, shiitake mushroom, spring onion

Mixed Vegetable

$14.94

Mixed veggies stir-fried with brown sauce

Red Curry

$14.94

Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, fresh basil leaves, and coconut milk

Panang Curry

$14.94

Panang curry paste, bell pepper, coconut milk & peas

Lunch Bento Combo (Deep Copy)

Su/ Sa Shrimp Temp App

$15.00

Su/Sa Spicy tuna Salad

$16.00

Su/Sa Chix Teriyaki

$15.00

Su/Sa Steak Teriyaki

$15.00

Su/Sa Chix Padt Thai

$15.00

Su/Sa Chix Fried Rice

$15.00

Roll + Thai (Deep Copy)

Shrimp Temp Roll

$17.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.50
California Roll

California Roll

$14.00
J B Roll

J B Roll

$14.00
Sunday1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 10:10 pm
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

