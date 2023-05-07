- Home
Urban Thai & Sushi
No reviews yet
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
All Day Menu
Soups
Miso (Japanese)
Delicate soy bean broth with tofu, scallions & seaweed
Wonton Soup
Shrimp dumplings in clear broth with bok choy
Tom Yum Soup
Thailand favorite soup, rich flavor of lemongrass & galanga gives authentic delicious taste, tomatoes, culantro & cilantro
Tom Kha
Base with tom yum broth added freshly coconut milk
Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp) Noodle Soup
Salads
Green Salad
Lettuce, ice berg, purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes, your choice ginger or peanut dressing
Papaya Salad
Most famous Thai salad, green papaya, garlic, cherry-tomatoes, lime, tamarind, ground peanut & thai dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with green salad your choice ginger or peanut dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
4 oz grilled salmon served with green salad your choice ginger or peanut dressing
Thai Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Fried jumbo calamari rings served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Gai Satay
Grilled chicken skewers marinated with touch of milk curry served with peanut sauce
Homemade Thai Spring Roll
Deep fried roll served with sweet chili sauce
Bag of Gold
Marinated shrimp with chicken wrapped with rice paper deep fried served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Shrimp in the Blanket
Deep-fried marinated shrimp in spring roll pastry with Thai sweet chili sauce
Cheese Sticks
Served with Thai sweet chili sauce
Fried Tofu
Krab Rangoon
Chicken Wings
Fresh Summer Roll
Hot Japanese Appetizers
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soy bean
Garlic Emadame
Lightly salted steamed soy bean with garlic
Rock Shrimp App (5)
Deep fried breaded jumbo shrimp, topped with spicy mayo, sesame seeds, bedded with spring mix
Shrimp Tempura with Vegetable
Deep-fried jumbo shrimp with assorted vegetable
4 Shrimp Tempura Only
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Crispy & lightly battered of mix vegetable with tempura dipping
Soft Shell Crab
Crispy fried, served with ponzu sauce
Gyoza Steamed
Gyoza Fried
Shumai Steamed
Shumai Fried
Cold Appetizers From Sushi
Wakame Salad
Cold seasoned green seaweed salad
Krab Avocado Salad
Krab salad mixed with avocado, flakes, & masago bedded with cucumber & spring mix
Tuna Tataki
Thin sliced of seared tuna, scallion, sesame seeds with ponzu sauce
Hamachi Jalapeño
Thin sliced of yellow tail fish, serrano chili, scallion, tobiko & special yuzu sauce
Urban Thai Tower
Diced tuna, avocado & krab mixed, masago, bed of sushi rice served with crispy wonton chip & Eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Salad
Diced tuna, avocado, masago, mixed with signature kimchee sauce, bed of cucumber & spring mix
Sashimi Appetizer
Not with sushi rice ball 3 salmon, 3 tuna & 3 white fish
Sushi Appetizer
Sushi rice ball topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, ebi & krab
Kanisu
Krab, avocado, masago, wrapped with thin cucumber paper & rice vinegar
Tuna Su
Tuna, krab, wrapped with thin cucumber paper, with ponzu
Salmon Su
Salmon, krab, wrapped with thin cucumber paper, with ponzu
Salmon Tataki
Catch On Fire
Traditional Rolls
Beauty & the Beast Roll
Half roll of tuna & eel, scallion, avocado, asparagus, i/o, masago & sesame seeds
Caliente Roll
Fried white fish, avocado & spicy mayo, cucumber, masago
California Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, i/o, masago & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, flakes, scallions, i/o & sesame seeds
JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o
JB Tempura Roll (Fried)
Deep fried jb roll. No scallion inside
Vegetable Roll
Assorted vegetables
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Vegetable tempura, i/o, sesame seed & spicy mayo
Dynamite Roll
Baked fish with spicy mayo and masago, onion with Japanese
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with dynamite and scallion
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallions & masago
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white fish & avocado
Unagi Roll
Eel, cucumber, i/o, sesame seeds & eel sauce
Katsu Roll
Deep-fried breaded chicken, asparagus, cucumber, spicy mayo, i/o & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, sesame seeds, i/o & masago
Dragon Roll
14 shrimp tempura roll, asparagus, sesame seeds, i/o topped with avocado
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with eel & avocado
Orange Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with salmon & avocado
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with tuna & avocado
Kani Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura roll, i/o topped with krab
Urban Thai Signature Rolls
Banana Leche Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, topped with toasted sweet plantains, mango sauce, i/ o, & sesame seeds
Benedict Roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, masago, i/o & sesame seeds
Blue Ocean Roll
Shrimp tempura, Blue Crad mixed with spicy mayo & masago, scallion, scallion, avocado, i/o topped with torched salmon, Spicy mayo, eel sauce and serrano chili
Crispy Rock Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, Krab mixed avocado topped with crispy rock shrimp, i/o, masago, & sesame seeds
French Canadian Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab mixed, avocado, cream cheese, seeds, masago, i/o topped with torched salmon, eel sauce & spicy mayo add flakes
King & I Roll
King & i 19 seaweed salad, spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seed, i/o topped with salmon
Krabby Krab Roll
Krab mixed, cream cheese, i/o deep fried, topped with krab mixed with flakes, masago & flakes
Lady in Red Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallion, flakes, topped with tuna, serrano chili, cilantro, i/o & sesame seeds
Lobster Roll
Lobster, krab mixed, spring mixed, avocado, spicy mayo, i/o, seeds topped with masago
Monster Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, krab mixed, i/o, topped with avocado & flakes
N & R Roll
Tuna, salmon, escolar, cucumber, flakes, riceless, topped with avocado served with ponzu sauce
Robio Roll
Hamachi, salmon, tuna, cucumber, asparagus, topped with avocado, ,serrano chili, sriracha sauce, i/o & tempura flakes
Russell Roll
Salmon, krab, cream cheese, asparagus, tobiko, i/o, scallion, deep-fried roll topped with dynamite
Slippery Salmon Roll
Salmon, spicy krab mix, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seed, i/o topped with toasted salmon with eel sauce & spicy mayo
The Exit Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, masago, topped white fish, flakes, tobiko, cilantro, fried shallots, i/o & sesame seeds
The King of Lava Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, tobiko, krab mix, spicy mayo, masago, i/o topped with scallop & dynamite, scallion & sesame seeds
The Moon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab mix, cream cheese, masago, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce, i/o & sesame seeds
Tornado Twist Roll
Salmon cream cheese, scallion, i/o topped with salmon, tuna, escolar, mixed with signature kimchee sauce
Triple Treat Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, masago, topped with eel, tuna & salmon
Two Sister Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, asparagus, scallion, sesame seeds, i/o topped with salmon, flakes & masago
Vegan Lover Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, seaweed salad, fried sweet potatoes, onion, topped with avocado
Sushi Sashimi & Roll Combo
Noodle
Pad Thai
Rice noodle, egg, spring onion, bean sprouts & ground peanuts
Pad See-ew
Brown sauce stir-fried with flat noodle, Chinese broccoli & egg
Pad Kee Mao
Flat noodle, egg, bamboo shoots, onions, bell pepper & basil leaves
Padt Woonsen
Clear noodle, onion, spring onion, egg, tomatoes, mushroom and baby corn
Fried Rice
Stir-Fried Dish
Cashew Nut
Brown sauce, cashew nut, bell pepper, celery, mushroom & onions
Basil Sauce
Bell pepper, onions, bamboo shoots & basil leaves
Garlic Sauce
Garlic & black pepper, bed of steamed carrot, cabbage, broccoli & carrot
Ginger Sauce
Brown sauce, gingers, onions, bell peppers, shitake mushrooms, pineapple & onions
Mixed Vegetables
Stir-fried mixed vegetable & brown sauce
No Rice
Urban Thai Curry
Green Curry (Mild)
Green curry paste, bamboo shoots, Thai egg plants, bell pepper & basil leaves
Red Curry (Mild)
Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell pepper & basil leaves
Panang Curry (mild)
Panang curry paste, bell pepper, green pea & kaffir lime leaves
Massaman Curry Very Little Spice
Yellow paste, potatoes, onions, avocado & cashew nut
Specialty Dishes
Deep-fried Snapper S
Your choice: ginger sauce, basil sauce, garlic sauce or curry sauce
Deep-Fried Snapper M
Deep-Fried Snapper L
Urban Thai Crispy Duck
Deep-fried half duck with curry sauce, bell peppers, lychee, pineapple, basil leaves & cherry tomatoes
Shrimp Curry Pasta
Angel hair style pasta with authentic delicious green curry sauce, bell pepper & basil leaves
Urban Thai Crab Fried Rice
Crab meat, onion, spring onions, grounded white pepper, eggs
Japanese Dinner
Sushi & Sashimi
Side Orders
Small Egg Fried Rice
Brown Rice
Jasmine Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Rice Noodle
French Fries
Chili Sauce
Chili Flakes
Peanut Dressing
Sauce & Pickled Ginger
Sriracha
Ginger Dressing
Sushi Rice
16oz. Ginger Dressing
32oz. Ginger Dressing
Small Roll
Hand Roll
Beverages
Thai Drink
Alcohol
Wine
Sake
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:10 pm
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 10:10 pm
Come in and enjoy!
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009