Breakfast

"Our Famous 222 or III"

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, and 2 Bacon
$10.49
2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, and 2 Sausage Links
$10.49
2 Eggs, 2 French Toast, and 2 Bacon
$10.49
2 Eggs, 2 French Toast, and 2 Sausage Links
$10.49
1 Egg, 1 Pancake, 1 Bacon
$7.49
1 Egg, 1 Pancake, 1 Sausage Link
$7.49
Egg Sandwich

Bagel & Butter
$2.69
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.69
Egg Sandwich
$6.49

Two eggs cooked to order on choice of kaiser roll, bagel, whole wheat, white, rye or English muffin, does not include beverage. Add swiss, American or Cheddar cheese..... $.99 with bacon, ham, turkey bacon or sausage.....$2.99

From the Griddle

3 Buttermilk Pancakes
$8.99
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
Bowl of Fresh Fruit Salad
$5.99
Challah French Toast
$8.99
Short Stack
$7.49

Omelettes and More

Avocado Toast
$9.99

With 2 eggs any style

Bacon & Cheese Omelette
$11.99

Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Cheese Blintzes
$10.49

With sour cream and choice of fruit topping

Cheese Omelette
$10.99

American, swiss or cheddar. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Greek Omelette
$11.99

Feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette
$11.99

Crisp bacon (or diced ham) with a choice of American, swiss or Cheddar cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Healthy Egg White Omelette
$11.99

Egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Matzo Brie Scramble
$10.49

With applesauce or sour cream

Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Omelette
$11.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Nova & Onion Omelette
$13.49

Nova and sautéed onions. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Salami Omelette
$13.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Spanish Omelette
$11.99

With salsa. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Spinach with Feta Omelette
$11.99

Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Veggie Omelette
$11.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

Western Omelette
$11.99

Ham, peppers, tomato, and onion. Served with choice of home fries, oatmeal, fruit or sliced tomato and a choice of bread with butter or cream cheese.

On the Side

3 Sausage Links
$3.99
3 Slices of Bacon
$3.99
3 Slices of Turkey Bacon
$3.99
Bowl of Oatmeal
$3.49
French Fries
$4.99
Ham Steak
$4.29
Home Fries
$2.99
Homemade Muffins
$3.49
Onion Rings
$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
Sausage Patties
$3.99

Smoked Nova Platter

Cheese Blintzes

Pastry

Blueberry Muffin
$3.49
Blueberry Danish
$3.49
Black & White Cookie
$3.49
Chocolate Cigar
$3.49
Cinnamon Cigar
$3.49
Cherry Danish
$3.49
Cheese Danish
$3.49
Bran Muffin
$3.49
Corn Muffin
$3.49
Choc Chip Muffin
$3.49
Cinnamon Muffin
$3.49
Cranberry Muffin
$3.49

Lunch

David's Overstuffed Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich
$10.99

All sandwiches are served with lettuce & tomato, a pickle, a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Egg Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Egg Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Frankfurter & Fries
$7.99

Frankfurter & Fries
$7.99

Kosher Salami
$11.99

Kosher Salami
$11.99

Roasted Turkey - Off the Frame
$14.99

Roasted Turkey - Off the Frame
$14.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.99

Turkey Club
$15.49

Turkey Club
$15.49

Whitefish Salad Sandwich
$13.99

Whitefish Salad Sandwich
$13.99

From the Grill

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
$12.99

With lettuce and tomato on a roll. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Cheeseburger
$11.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Cheeseburger Patty Melt
$12.99

With swiss cheese and grilled onions served on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Cheese
$8.49

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Reuben
$14.99

With swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Grilled Turkey Reuben
$15.49

Turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Hamburger
$10.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Key West Chicken Sandwich
$11.99

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Sunshine Chicken Sandwich
$11.99

Grilled chicken, sliced portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and red peppers. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Tuna Melt
$14.99

White albacore tuna, melted American cheese on grilled rye. Includes David’s famous french fries.

Turkey Burger
$10.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Veggie Burger
$9.99

Includes David’s famous french fries.

Paninis!

Fire Roasted Veggies with Mozzarella
$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French fries

Roasted Turkey with Swiss
$11.99

Roasted Turkey with Swiss
$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David's Famous French fries

Tomato & Mozzarella with Pesto
$11.99

Tomato & Mozzarella with Pesto
$11.99

All paninis served with a choice of fresh fruit, potato salad, cole slaw or David's Famous French fries

Salads

Chicken Salad Platter
$12.99

Two scoops of chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Combo Salad Platter
$12.99

Combo Salad Platter
$12.99

Choice of two scoops of tuna, egg or chicken salad. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Egg Salad Platter
$12.99

Egg Salad Platter
$12.99

Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Asian Chicken Salad
$12.49

Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, carrots, chicken, crunchy noodles, and sesame dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Caesar Salad
$11.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Chef Salad
$12.99

Large Chef Salad
$12.99

Turkey, ham, or roast beef and swiss cheese with hard boiled egg. Add a scoop of tuna, egg, chicken salad or grilled chicken...$3.99Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Cobb Salad
$12.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Large Greek Salad
$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

One Scoop Mini Platter
$10.49

One Scoop Mini Platter
$10.49

Your choice tuna, egg, or chicken salad and pita bread. Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Tuna Salad Platter
$12.99

Tuna Salad Platter
$12.99

Served with choice of dressing and pita bread.

Taco Salad
$14.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle
$5.99
Cup of Soup & Half Sandwich
$10.99
Matzo Ball Soup
$5.99
Salad & Half Sandwich
$10.99
Soup of the Day
$5.99

Wraps!

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
$11.99

With cranberry sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David’s Famous French Fries

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
$11.99

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
$11.99

Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David's Famous French Fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.99

Served with a choice of fresh fruit, , potato salad, cole slaw or David's Famous French Fries

Cheese Blintzes

Beverages

Beverages

Apple Juice
$2.89
Chocolate Egg Cream
$2.89
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
$2.89
Cranberry Juice
$2.89
Dr. Brown's Soda - Assorted Flavors
$2.89
Fountain Soda
$2.89
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
$2.89
Hot Chocolate
$2.89
Iced Coffee
$2.89
Milk
Orange Juice
$2.89
Tea
$2.89

Beer

Mic Ultra
$3.50
Heineken
$4.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Corona
$3.50
Stella Artois
$4.50
Budweiser
$3.50

Wine

Sutter Home Red
$6.00
Sutter Home White
$6.00

To Go

To Go Entrees

Chicken Parmesan
$18.99
Eggplant Parmesan
$17.99
Flounder Francese
$19.99
Meatloaf
$15.99
Pork Tenderloin
$15.99
Stuffed Cabbage
$15.99

To Go Soups

Minestrone
$8.99
NE Clam Chowder
$8.99
Split Pea
$8.99

Seafood Night

Entrées

Baked Stuffed Lobster
$34.99

With our homemade seafood stuffing

Baked Stuffed Seafood
$32.99
Broiled New Bedford Scrod
$26.99

Topped with bread crumbs and butter

Broiled Sea Scallops
$29.99
California Lobster Roll
$33.99

Lobster salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Connecticut Lobster Roll
$31.99

Served warm with drawn butter

Ipswich Steamed Clams
$34.99
Lobster Newburgh
$34.99

In our lobster bisque sauce topped with seafood stuffing

NY Strip
$29.99
Ribeye
$34.99

16 oz

Shrimp Alfredo
$28.99

Classic white wine and cheese sauce over pasta

New England Lobster Roll
$32.99
Maryland Lobster Roll
$33.99
The Bisque Lobster Roll
$34.99
La Garlic Lobster Roll
$33.99

Sides

Baked Potato
Coleslaw
French Fries
Vegetable

Happy Hour

Rainbow veggie platter for 4
$16.99
Rainbow veggie platter for 2
$8.99
Caprese Platter
$10.99
Fried Calamari
$10.99
Onion Rings
$4.99
Hamburger
$10.99
Hot Dog
$7.99
Portobello Stack
$10.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99
Veggie Quesadilla
$10.99

Asian Night

Buffet

Buffet
$30.00

Rosh Hashanah Dinner

Dinner
$42.50

Break the Fast

Break the fast
$35.00