Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive
20 Plantation Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
Salads & Soups & Dressings
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
Small Pizza
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
Large Pizza
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
Pizza by the Slice
Subs and Wraps
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
Vinny’s Specialties
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
Kids Menu
Comes with meat sauce
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
Served with marinara
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
Served with fries and honey mustard
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
Deserts
Sides
Gluten Free
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
20 Plantation Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406