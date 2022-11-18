BG picView gallery

Volli Bellingham

review star

No reviews yet

4190 Cordata Parkway

Bellingham, WA 98226

Order Again

Pickleball

2 RAFFLE TICKETS

$0.92

1 Hour Per Person

$10.00

2 Hours Per Person

$20.00

3 Hours Per Person

$30.00

4 Hours Per Person

$40.00

5 Hours Per Person

$50.00

6 Hours Per Person

$60.00

Golf Simulator

1 Hour Per Person

$20.00

2 Hours Per Person

$40.00

3 Hours Per Person

$60.00

4 Hours Per Person

$80.00

Add Half Hour Per Person

$10.00

Sodas/Juice/Sports Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Water/Energy/Coffee/Tea/Protein

Water

$2.50

Tea

$2.75

Energy Drink

$3.50

Coffee

$4.50

Muscle Milk

$3.50

Alcohol

Beer

$5.00

Packaged

Chips

$1.50

Candy Bar

$2.00

Protein Bar

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

Large Candy

$3.00

Small Gummy

$0.50

Beef Jerky/Meat Sticks

$3.50

Big Dill Party Packages

Additional Hour

$500.00+

Big Dill Pickle Party Deposits

$600.00+

Mezzanine + 1 court

$650.00

Mezzanine + 2 courts

$800.00

Mezzanine + 3 courts

$950.00

Mezzanine + 4 courts

$1,100.00

Mezzanine + 5 courts

$1,200.00

3 Pickleball courts located in the front of the facility.

Misc

$350.00

Sweet Pickle Party Packages

Additional Hour

$150.00+

Front 2 courts

$300.00

Front 3 courts

$400.00

5 Pickleball Courts, The Mezzanine and both Shuffleboard Tables.

Sweet Pickle Party Deposits

$200.00+

Mezzanine

The Bread & Butter Pickle Party Package

$500.00

Exclusive Mezzanine Rental

Additional Hour

$200.00

The Bread and Butter Pickle Party Deposit

$250.00

Add-ons

Golf Simulator for 2 Hours

$100.00

Darts for 2 Hours

$40.00

Cornhole for 2 Hours

$40.00

Shuffleboard tables for 2 Hours

$40.00

Additional Hour Golf Simulator

$75.00

Additional Hour Darts

$20.00

Additional Hour Cornhole

$20.00

Shuffleboard tables

$20.00

Back Room

Special rate for Cornhole rental of back 5 courts for tournament

Cornhole Rental

$500.00

Without Mezzanine

5 courts

$700.00

4 courts

$600.00

3 courts

$450.00

2 courts

$300.00

1 court

$250.00

Monday

Men's Doubles 3.5+ @ 8am - 10am

$250.00

Men's Doubles 3.0+ @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Men's Doubles 3.5+ @ 6pm - 8pm

$250.00

Tuesday

Mixed Doubles 2.0+ @ noon - 2pm

$250.00

Women's Doubles 2.0+ @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Men's Doubles 4.0+ @ 6pm - 8pm

$250.00

Wednesday

Men's Doubles 2.0 @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Mixed Doubles 4.0+ @ 6pm - 8pm

$250.00

Thursday

Women's Doubles 3.0+ @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Mixed Doubles 3.0+ @ 6pm - 8pm

$250.00

Friday

Women's Doubles 4.0+ @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Saturday

Mixed Doubles 3.5+ @ 10am - noon

$250.00

Balls

Beginner (Yellow)

$2.00

Advanced (Neon)

$3.00

Pickleball Gear

Paddle Rental

$5.00

Beginner Paddle

$69.00

Advanced Paddle

$139.00

Pickleball

1 hour

$10.00

Golf Simulator

1 hour

$20.00

Cornhole

1 hour

$5.00

Shuffleboard

1 hour

$5.00

Darts

1 hour

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Website

Location

4190 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98226

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

