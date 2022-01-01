Maple.Bar na
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee • Energy • Goodies <br> A fun and light hearted place to get your morning or mid-day boost and start the day with joy
Location
4252 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
No Reviews
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4.7 • 440
4151 Meridian Street Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham