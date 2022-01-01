Maple.Bar na

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4252 Cordata Parkway

Bellingham, WA 98226

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.70+

Latte

$3.50+

Maple Bar Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.25

Hot Chocolate/Steamer

$3.00+

Chai

$3.25+

London Fog

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Frappe

$4.50+

Eggnog Latte

$4.00+

Energy Drinks

Gold Lotus

$4.75+

Blue Lotus

$4.75+

Pink Lotus

$4.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Bottled Beverages

Bundaberg

$3.25

Celsius

$3.50

Bubbly

$2.00

Aquafina

$1.75

Purelf Tea

$3.50

Naked Juice

$5.00

Kombucha Town

$4.75

Crush\Squirt

$2.00

Proud Source Water

$2.00

NY Seltzer

$2.25

CBD - WYLD

$4.75

Pastries/Baked Goods

Donut

$1.50

Savory Croissant

$4.25

Muffin

$3.75

Scone

$3.75

GF spice loaf

$3.40

Breakfast Cookie

$4.50

Little cookies

$1.00

MB cookie

$5.00

Packaged Foods

RX Bar

$2.50

CLIF Bar

$2.50

KIND Bar

$2.50

Pop Chips

$2.00

Cashews

$2.00

Meatstick

$2.50

Yogurt

$1.00

Oatmeal Cup

$3.50

Skittles

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.50

Big Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

Stickers

Small

$0.50

Large

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Coffee • Energy • Goodies <br> A fun and light hearted place to get your morning or mid-day boost and start the day with joy

4252 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98226

