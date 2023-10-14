- Home
- California Tacos & Fresh Juices -
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham WA
Bellingham, WA 98226
FOOD
Traditional Dishes
Alambre
Steak scrambled with ham, bacon, onion, green bell pepper, and cheese served with your option of corn or flour tortillas accompanied by its own special green tomatillo sauce
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken marinated and sauté with our homemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and melted cheese served on top of a bed of rice
Birria
A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side. Serving options are Soup, Tacos, or Quesadillas.
Bistek Rancheron
Chopped grilled steak sauté in homemade sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno served with a side of rice & beans along with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled steak marinated with our secret seasoning accompanied with a side of beans, rice, guacamole, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Mole
Chicken smothered in our homemade traditional mole sauce topped with sesame seeds and grilled onion served with a side rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Relleno
Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese and fried with an outside layer of egg whites accompanied with a side of rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Relleno A la Carte
Chile Verde
Pork sliced in cubes marinated with its own special spicy green sauce served with a side of rice & beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Crispy Taquitos
Five thinly rolled tacos fried until crispy filled with potato or shredded chicken and topped with sour cream, cabbage, Pico De Gallo, cheese, Fries, and its own special green & red sauce
Enchiladas a la Crema
Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of filling topped with homemade creamy white sauce served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling
Enchiladas en Mole
Two mole enchiladas filled with chicken, and topped with onion, sesame seed, and our delicious homemade mole sauce. Comes with one piece of chicken, with beans & rice on the side
Enchiladas Suizas (Green)
Three Enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and melted cheese served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling
Fajitas
Shrimp, Steak, or chicken fajitas sauté with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and our homemade Fajita sauce served with a side of rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Sope
Thick homemade tortilla topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
Tamale
Ground maize filled with seasoned meat wrapped in a corn husk cover in red tamale sauce. Filling options are Pork, Chicken, or Veggie
Burritos
California Burrito
Large flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut fries, sour cream, and avocado slices
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs grilled with homemade fries, bacon, cheese, and grilled ham wrapped together in a large flour tortilla
Regular Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro
Super Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Texas Burrito
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, and homemade potato chips wrapped together in a large flour tortilla
Chile Relleno Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with one whole Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and Pico de Gallo
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, cheese, and beans then deep fried and smothered with tomato sauce and topped with cabbage, and sour cream
Fish Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice, avocado slices, and homemade seafood sauce
Shrimp Burrito
Seasoned shrimp topped with rice, cabbage, cilantro, onion, homemade seafood sauce, and avocado slices wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices
Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro with the outside layer smothered in our special red sauce with melted cheese on top
Chorizo Burrito
Large flour tortilla wrapped in homemade chorizo and fries
Mole Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, and beans topped with our homemade mole sauce with sesame seeds and grilled onion
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with homemade beans and cheese
Tacos
#1 Bellingham Taco
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, and topped with whole beans, avocado slices, grilled onion, and Pico De Gallo wrapped in two corn tortillas
#2 Fish Taco
Grilled fish with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and homemade seafood sauce
#3 Super Taco
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
#4 Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla filled with rice, beans, Pico De Gallo, avocado slices, cabbage, cheese, and sour cream
#5 Regular Taco
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, and cilantro
#6 Crunchy Taco
Crunchy corn tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, cabbage, cheese, sour cream, and onion
Taco de Birria
Homemade pulled lamb with onion & cilantro wrapped inside a corn or flour tortilla
Combos
Combo #1
Two Regular Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Combo #2
One Regular Taco and one Tamale filled with your choice of filling accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Bellingham Taco Combo
Two Bellingham Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Crunchy Taco Combo
Two Crunchy Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Tamale Combo
Two Tamales with your choice of filling served with a side of rice and beans
Veggie Combo
Two Veggie Tacos, or Two Veggie Tamales, or 1 Veggie Taco & 1 Veggie Tamale accompanied with a side of rice & beans
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream
Gordita Quesadilla
Handmade thick tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cabbage, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream
Meat Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream
Quesadilla de Birria
Two quesadillas dipped in their own broth for additional flavoring then filled with Lamb & Goat meat accompanied with a side of its own broth for you to use as dip
Seafood / Mariscos
Camarones a La Crema
Seasoned shrimp sauté in homemade cream sauce with mushroom, garlic, bell pepper, and cheese served with a side of rice
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sauté with mushroom and spicy homemade sauce accompanied with a side of rice
Grilled Fish
Grilled seasoned Fish smothered in our homemade special sauce accompanied by a small side of salad, rice , and topped by a slice of orange
Tacos de Camaron
Three seasoned shrimp tacos filled with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and special shrimp sauce
Tortas & Appetizers
Asada Fries
Fresh cut fries made to order with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeno, guacamole, and sour cream
Torta Regular
Bolillo bread filled with your choice of meat, beans, cabbage, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, sour cream, and guacamole
Torta Ahogada w/ 1 Taco Dorado
Guadalajara bread submerged in spicy red sauce then filled with homemade Carnitas, beans, and seasoned onion accompanied by 1 Taco Dorado
Side Orders
1oz Chimichurri (Spicy)
1oz Red Salsa
1oz Green Salsa
Salsa 8oz/ 16oz / 32oz
Homemade salsas! Always fresh and made from scratch using only real fresh ingredients Options are Salsa Verde (Green), Salsa Roja (Red), and Chimichurri (Spicy)
Tortilla Order (3)
Sour Cream
Grilled Jalapenos & Onion
Four grilled and seasoned jalapenos
Rice & Beans Side
Side of Rice
Large order of Mexican rice
Side of Refried Beans
Large side of homemade refried beans
Homemade Fries
Pico de Gallo & Chips
Homemade Pico de Gallo
Guacamole & Chips
Freshly made guacamole to order
Chips & Salsa
Handmade tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa
Soups
Birria (Lamb Soup)
A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side.
Chicken Soup
Chicken breast cooked with vegetables, onion, rice, tortilla strips, and topped with avocado slices
Kid's Menu
Weekly Special
Ready to cook Mole
1 LB of authentic imported Mole hand picked for its quality all the way from Mexico INSTRUCTIONS: To cook the whole pound of Mole you will need to mix it with 1 liter of chicken or beef soup until it thickens, and afterwards you may pour it onto your meat and rice. The pound of Mole will serve 8-10 people, or you can cook smaller amounts and adjust the soup mixture as needed.
Beef Milanesa Sincronizada
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef milanesa, ham, and cheese then stacked on top of each other accompanied by a side of salad
Party Entrees
California Party Box
20 Tacos with your choice of meat served with a side of Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, and Grilled Peppers in the middle
Fiesta Platter
A mixture of Tamales, Crispy Taquitos, Quesadilla Sliders, and mini burritos sprinkled with Cotija Cheese on top
Grizzly Burrito
A massive burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro smothered in homemade sauce topped with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and diced tomato bedded in fresh cut cabbage accompanied by a large side of homemade fries
Tamale Dozen
Tamale Filling Options are Chicken, Pork, & Vegetarian. Please specify how many of each kind would you like in the comment section
DRINKS
Freshly Squeezed Juices & Smoothies
Green Smoothie
Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, green apple, orange, pineapple, and fresh orange juice
Mango Smoothie
Fresh cut mango and banana blended with fresh squeezed orange juice
Peach Smoothie
Fresh cut peach and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice
Protein Smoothie
Fresh sliced avocado and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice
Combo Juice (Orange & Carrot)
Fresh made Carrot & Orange Juice squeezed together
Carrot Juice
Natural and made to order
Orange Juice
Natural and made to order
Pineapple Juice
One whole pineapple squeezed for all its juice
Shot of Ginger
Fresh Squeezed Ginger
Adult Beverages
Beer & Cider
Classic Margarita
California Margarita
A Classic Margarita with a Coronita tilted inside
Organic Margarita
Handmade Margarita Mix made to order
Flavor Margarita
Michelada
Mixed with your choice of beer
Mimosa
Champagne mixed with homemade squeezed orange juice
Pina Colada
With alcohol or Virgin
Wine Glass
Tequila Shot
Whiskey Shot (Blanton's)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Authentic Mexican Food put together using old family recipes and California inspired meals
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham WA, Bellingham, WA 98226