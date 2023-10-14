Ready to cook Mole

$24.95

1 LB of authentic imported Mole hand picked for its quality all the way from Mexico INSTRUCTIONS: To cook the whole pound of Mole you will need to mix it with 1 liter of chicken or beef soup until it thickens, and afterwards you may pour it onto your meat and rice. The pound of Mole will serve 8-10 people, or you can cook smaller amounts and adjust the soup mixture as needed.