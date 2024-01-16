Wabi Sabi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Wabi Sabi is a Japanese restaurant and bar offering grilled skewers (Kushiyaki), sushi hand rolls (Temaki), rice bowls (Donburi), Japanese beer, cocktails, sake, & more!
Location
135 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
No Reviews
39 South Main Street West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford