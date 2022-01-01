Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeppole Bakery

641 W McGregor Dr

Boise, ID 83705

ARTISAN

French Baguette

$2.20

Mini French Bag

$0.60

Mini French Bag DZ

$7.20

Sourdough Baguette

$0.60

Mini SD Bag DZ

$7.20

Sourdough Round

$3.15

Must be ordered 2 days prior

SD Bread Bowls

$1.50

SD Bread Bowls DZ

$16.50

Pane Di Como

$2.85

Pane Rustica

$2.85

Zeppole Ciabatta

$3.15

Braided Challah

$3.60

NY Rye

$3.20

Sourdough Batard

$2.60

Demi Sourdough

$2.00

Honey Mulitgrain

$3.60

Traditional Ciabatta

$3.25

Kalamata Olive Ciabatta

$3.55

Whole Wheat SD

$3.25

FOCACCIA

Savory Focaccia

$11.99

Rosemary Focaccia

$12.40

Honey Multigrain Focaccia

$12.90

BRUTTI DOUGH

Village Loaf

$4.99

Ossa Dei Morti

$2.65

Brutti Bites

$2.65

Rustic Brutti Rolls

$0.50

Rustic Brutti Rolls DZ

$6.00

SANDWICH LOAVES

SL Sourdough

$5.25

SL Honey Multigrain

$5.75

SL Cheddar Scallion

$5.75

SL Rustic Wheat

$5.25

SL All Natural White

$4.95

SL NY Rye

$6.40

SL Challah

$5.25

BUN & ROLLS

Panini Buns

$0.55

Panini Buns DZ

$6.60

Challah Buns

$0.60

Challah Buns DZ

$7.20

Challah Slider Buns DZ

$2.85

Jalapeno Ch Buns

$0.65

Jalapeno Ch Buns DZ

$7.80

German Sausage Rolls

$0.50

German Sausage Rolls DZ

$6.00

Rustic Brutti Rolls

$0.50

Rustic Brutti Rolls DZ

$6.00

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

$3.98

Pullapart

$9.70

PASTRY

Small Banana Bread

$5.20

Small Pumpkin Bread

$5.20

Large Banana Bread

$12.75

Large Pumpkin Bread

$12.75

Irish Soda Bread

$4.49

Rustic Jumbo Drop Scones

$1.75

Must be in no later than 5pm the day prior to delivery.

Rustic Jumbo Drop Scones DZ

$19.50

Jumbo Muffins

$1.60

Jumbo Muffins DZ

$17.60

Brownies

$1.65

Brownies DZ

$18.75

Cinn Twigs

$1.60

Cinn Twigs DZ

$18.75

Lemon Bars

$1.45

Lemon Bars DZ

$15.90

Raspberry Oat Bars

$1.45

Raspberry Oat Bars DZ

$15.90

Jumbo Cookies

$0.99

Cookies DZ

$11.45

Frosted Sugar Cookies

$1.55

Frosted Sugar Cookies DZ

$17.00

Scottish Shortbread

$1.45

SC Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.50

Biscotti

$1.30
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

641 W McGregor Dr, Boise, ID 83705

Directions

