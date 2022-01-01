Zeppole Bakery - S Apple St
2345 S Apple St
Boise, ID 83706
Popular Items
Pastries
Lemon Bar
A tangy all-natural lemon flavor atop a shortbread base
Double Chocolate Brownie
Our Brownie features two delicious chocolates and a hint of decaffeinated espresso.
Chocolate Chip Brookie
Chocolate chip cookie dough baked on top of our double-chocolate Brownie.
Raspberry Oat Bar
Our traditional oat bars topped with Raspberry preserves
Pumpkin Bread
Available September through February by the slice or 24 ounce loaf.
Banana Bread
Our very popular Banana Bread is chock full of sweet and delicious over-ripe bananas.
Irish Soda Bread
Traditional Irish Soda Bread with golden raisins.
Croissant
A selection of Butter, Ham & Cheese, Almond or Berry Croissant.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Scottish Shortbread
Zeppole owner Alison was born and raised in Scotland. These delicious traditional Scottish “cookies” are made from Alison’s family recipe.
Muffins
Morning Glory
Zeppole’s most popular muffin is the Morning Glory. The Morning Glory muffin contains Whole Wheat Flour, Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Flax, Millet, Cinnamon, and Eggs.
Coffee Cake
The same recipe as our popular Pumpkin Bread, topped with chocolate chips
Banana Walnut
Traditional banana muffin topped with walnut chunks.
Blueberry
Traditional banana muffin topped mixed with blueberries
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Our Pumpkin Bread topped with Chocolate Chips.
Black Bottom
A Chocolate Muffin with a Cream Cheese Filling.
Cranberry
Scones
Cookies
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Our house-made plain or cheesy biscuits smothered in a sausage gravy.
Big Biscuit
Biscuits with egg and a Sausage Patty smothered in Sausage Gravy and topped with Cheddar cheese.
Bacon Biscuit
Biscuit smothered in sausage gravy and topped with crispy bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Add Cheddar Cheese to Biscuits & Gravy
Add Bacon to Biscuits & Gravy
Hot and Cold Sandwiches
Turkey and Provolone
Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf
Roast Beef and Cheddar
Roast Beef and Cheddar on Village Loaf
Ham And Brie
Ham and Brie served on French Baguette.
Ham and Swiss
Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.
Roasted Red Pepper
Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Lettuce, Provolone, and Spinach on Village Loaf.
Tuna Salad and Cheddar
Tuna Salad and Cheddar served on a Challah Bun.
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad and Provolone served on a Challah Bun
Club
Tuna Melt
Our house-made Tuna Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled on our sliced Sourdough.
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on our naturally leavened Sourdough Roll. Order your Roll no dip, half dip or full dip in our tasty au jus.
Extra Dressing
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
Chips
Soup
Grilled Cheese
Classic
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
TableRock
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and Pesto on Sourdough Bread.
Northender
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Lolo
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
Jalapeno Popper
Grilled Cheese with Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Jalapenos, and Bacon on Sourdough.
Boise
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Bacon, and tomato on sourdough.
Add Meat
Add Garlic Butter
Add Veggie
Add Spread
Classic No Soup
Extra Soup Bread
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed green salad with carrots, peppers, and cucumbers.
Chinese Chicken
Chinese Noodles, Sliced almonds, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ceaser Dressing.
Four Seasons Salad
Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Chicken Salad Salad
Garden Salad with a cup of Chicken Salad.
Tuna Salad Salad
Garden Salad with a cup of Tuna Salad
Cup of Chicken Salad
Cup of Tuna Salad
Pasta Salad
Extra Dressing
Combinations
Cold Case
Coffee
Alt Milk
Americano
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Chai/tea Latte
Dirty Chai
Drip
Doppio
Extra Flavor
Extra Shot
Flavored Latte
Hot Tea
Extra Tea Bag
Italian Cream Soda
Latte
London Fog 16 Oz
Mexi Mocha
Milk
Mocha
Shot in the Dark
Steamer/Hot Choc
White Mocha
Sourdough
Whole Wheat Sourdough
Levain is bread made by the natural “wild yeast” sourdough method, levain being the French word for sourdough. It is a dense bread made with local whole wheat flour, which shows complex flavors, and textures. The crush is thicker and chewier than other yeasted breads, and the sourdough flavor is milder than the American counterpart. Wheat Levain is excellent as toast and for sandwiches.
Demi Sourdough
A Smaller version on our Sourdough Batard.
Sourdough Round
Our Sourdough Round is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Round is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches.
Sourdough Batard
A bâtard is a shorter version of the popular baguette. Our Sourdough Bâtard is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Bâtard is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches. This bread is also available in a convenient Demi loaf, ideal for single households.
Sourdough Baguette
Village Dough Loaves
Village Loaf
Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.
Ossa De Morti "Bones"
The English translation for Ossa Dei Morti is “Bones of the Dead,” the nickname coined for this bread, which resembles a femur bone. “Bones” are made from the same dough as the Village Loaf but are not basted with olive oil, which creates a crispier crust than that of their square-shaped counterpart. Beneath the crust is an airy, light, soft, chewy and slightly sweet crumb that is excellent as an accompaniment to any food.
Village Round
Our very popular Village Loaf also comes in a convenient round, perfect as a table bread with spaghetti, stew, soup and other hearty dishes. It’s light and airy, with a delicious crust that has been basted with olive oil and lightly dusted with salt before baking. It has a light, open texture.
Sandwich Loaves
Italian White
This bread is wonderful for sandwiches or toast, with a crisp crust and a soft, porous texture. It’s made of the best ingredients, including unbleached white flour, semolina flour, water, salt and yeast.
Sourdough Sandwich Loaf
This naturally leavened bread is cold-fermented to enhance the flavor, which comes from a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter. It’s a taste treat for toast, and it makes fantastic sandwiches.
Rustic Wheat
This loaf is a dense mixed flour loaf containing organic whole wheat, unbleached wheat and rye. This bread is very popular with our European customers, who say it reminds them of bread from their native countries. It’s delicious for sandwiches, or toasted and served with butter and jam.
Honey Multigrain
Pure honey, rolled oats, 10 stone-ground whole grains and sunflower seeds equal natural goodness in this hearty bread. Use it for sandwiches that won’t be easily forgotten.
Double Sourdough Sandwich Loaf
Daily Special Breads
Monday-New York Rye
Monday - New York Rye Sandwich Loaf
Wednesday - Cheddar Scallion Sandwich
Fresh scallions and Cheddar cheese give this sandwich loaf a delicious flavor. Perfect for cold sandwiches, grilled cheese, tuna melts or served as toast. Available only on Wednesdays.
Garlic & Thyme Sourdough
Friday-Braided Challah
Best known as the traditional Sabbath bread of the Jewish faith, this beautiful braided loaf has become a mainstream bread. It is slightly sweet in flavor and is delicious with butter or preserves. It makes a very good sandwich, and it’s perfect for French toast. We bake these loaves on Friday only.
Grissini
Buns and Rolls
Brutti Rolls
Made of the same dough that we use for our well-known Village Loaf, these rolls are light and airy, with a wonderful crust and rich flavor. They’re ideal for any kind of sandwich. Now also available in a “Hoagie” size.
Challah Buns
One of our most popular products, our Challah Buns have the same slightly sweet flavor and appealing soft texture as our Challah bread. In fact, Boise Weekly awarded Zeppole’s Challah Buns “Boise’s Best Buns” in 2008. They’re perfect for sandwiches and burgers, giving them extra flavor.
Sourdough Hoagie
Growing in popularity first in Italy, Panini sandwiches are now enjoyed by many fans in this country, too. And these rolls are especially created for your Panini press or toasted sandwich press, holding up to the heat while tasty fillings melt beautifully.
4 Pack SD Hoagies
Other Artisan Breads
Pane Rustica
Pane Rustica is a dense mixed-flour loaf containing wheat, white and rye. Pane Rustica has a semi-thick crust and is delicious as toast or for sandwiches.
Honey Multigrain Round
Zeppole Ciabatta
Our most popular bread, Zeppole Ciabatta is a long, flat loaf, slightly puffy with a dimpled surface. Prior to baking, it’s lightly basted with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and rosemary. This is a very versatile bread, a perfect complement for soup, salad, pasta and meat dishes, or delicious on its own dipped in olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Serve it with a great wine and an artisan cheese and you have the perfect combination.
Garlic Bread
Ready to cook garlic bread made from our handmade breads.
Crostini
Our Pane Francese sliced and bagged. Perfect for Bruschetta.
Pane Di Como
Pane di Como loosely translates to "bread from the Lake Como region of Italy," which is an area in northern Italy not far from France. Bread from the region is heavily influenced by the French style of baking. Its thin, crisp crust and soft, moist center makes a hearty European-style sandwich and a delicious French toast.
Easter Orders
Hot Cross Buns - Half
Lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, raisins, and lemon zest. The rolls are cut on top in the form of a cross, brushed with an apricot glaze and lightly iced with fondant icing.
Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Friday
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Hot Cross Buns - Saturday
Lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, raisins, and lemon zest. The rolls are cut on top in the form of a cross, brushed with an apricot glaze and lightly iced with fondant icing.
Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Saturday
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Whole Carrot Cake - Friday
Easter 2021 marks the return of our delicious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, but this time prepared as a three-tier, open-sided 8-inch round cake. Perfect for a family gathering!
Whole Carrot Cake - Saturday
Easter 2021 marks the return of our delicious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, but this time prepared as a three-tier, open-sided 8-inch round cake. Perfect for a family gathering!
Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
Hot Cross Buns
Walnut Sourdough
Christmas Holiday Breads
Wed Chocolate Sourdough Tue 12/22 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Thurs Chocolate Sourdough Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Fri Chocolate Sourdough Fri 12/24 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Tues Dresden Stollen Tues 12/21 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Wed Dresden Stollen Wed 12/22 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Thurs Dresden Stollen Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Fri Dresden Stollen Fri 12/24 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Wed Cranberry Walnut Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.
Thurs Cranberry Walnut Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with walnuts and sweetened dried cranberries.
Fri Cranberry Walnut Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.
Wed Cranberry Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Thurs Cranberry Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Fri Cranberry Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Hot Cross Buns Tue 12/22 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Thurs Hot Cross Buns Thurs12/23 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Fri Hot Cross Buns Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Wed Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Tue 12/22 Pick-up
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Thurs Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Fri Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Retail Items
Cafe D'arte Bags of Coffee
Boise Bees Honey Jar
MFT BBQ Sauce
Waterwheel Jams
Assorted Flavors.
City Peanuts
Assorted Nuts and Caramel Corn.
Pasta Salad
Tasty, house-made pasta salad.
Olive Oil - 1 litre bottle of Greek Olive Oil
Reed's Dairy Ice Cream - Pint
Assorted flavors.
Zeppole T-Shirt
Yesterday's Soup
A quart of yesterday's tasty soup. Quantities may be limited.
Box Lunches
Box Lunch
Box Lunch includes your choice of sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.
Box Lunch No Cookie
Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a drink.
Box Lunch No Drink
Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a cookie.
Salad Box Lunch
Your choice of a salad, chip, cookie, and a drink.
Executive Lunches
Breakfast Platter
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
2345 S Apple St, Boise, ID 83706