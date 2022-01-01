Zeppole Bakery - S Apple St

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pastries

Lemon Bar

$2.75

A tangy all-natural lemon flavor atop a shortbread base

Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Our Brownie features two delicious chocolates and a hint of decaffeinated espresso.

Chocolate Chip Brookie

$2.99

Chocolate chip cookie dough baked on top of our double-chocolate Brownie.

Raspberry Oat Bar

$2.75

Our traditional oat bars topped with Raspberry preserves

Pumpkin Bread

$3.25+

Available September through February by the slice or 24 ounce loaf.

Banana Bread

$3.25+

Our very popular Banana Bread is chock full of sweet and delicious over-ripe bananas.

Irish Soda Bread

$6.99

Traditional Irish Soda Bread with golden raisins.

Croissant

$2.75+

A selection of Butter, Ham & Cheese, Almond or Berry Croissant.

Lemon Bundt Cake

$3.25+

Scottish Shortbread

$2.75

Zeppole owner Alison was born and raised in Scotland. These delicious traditional Scottish “cookies” are made from Alison’s family recipe.

Muffins

Morning Glory

$2.75

Zeppole’s most popular muffin is the Morning Glory. The Morning Glory muffin contains Whole Wheat Flour, Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Flax, Millet, Cinnamon, and Eggs.

Coffee Cake

$2.75

The same recipe as our popular Pumpkin Bread, topped with chocolate chips

Banana Walnut

$2.75

Traditional banana muffin topped with walnut chunks.

Blueberry

$2.75

Traditional banana muffin topped mixed with blueberries

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Our Pumpkin Bread topped with Chocolate Chips.

Black Bottom

$2.75

A Chocolate Muffin with a Cream Cheese Filling.

Cranberry

$2.75

Scones

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.75

Lemon Blueberry

$2.75

Cranberry Orange Walnut

$2.75

Maple Walnut

$2.75

Butterscotch Coconut

$2.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Peanut Butter

$1.75

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.75

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$1.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Breakfast sandwich served on a panini roll with egg, cheese, and sausage.

Breakfast Panini

$6.99

Breakfast Panini served on a brutti roll with spinach, tomato, onion, egg, and spinach artichoke spread.

Add Bacon, Ham, Sausage

$1.75

Sausage, bacon, or ham.

Add Spread

$0.75

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99Out of stock

Our house-made plain or cheesy biscuits smothered in a sausage gravy.

Big Biscuit

$7.99Out of stock

Biscuits with egg and a Sausage Patty smothered in Sausage Gravy and topped with Cheddar cheese.

Bacon Biscuit

$6.99Out of stock

Biscuit smothered in sausage gravy and topped with crispy bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Add Cheddar Cheese to Biscuits & Gravy

$0.50Out of stock

Add Bacon to Biscuits & Gravy

$0.75Out of stock

Hot and Cold Sandwiches

Turkey and Provolone

$5.79+

Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$5.79+

Roast Beef and Cheddar on Village Loaf

Ham And Brie

$6.49+

Ham and Brie served on French Baguette.

Ham and Swiss

$5.79+

Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.

Roasted Red Pepper

$5.79+

Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Lettuce, Provolone, and Spinach on Village Loaf.

Tuna Salad and Cheddar

$5.79+

Tuna Salad and Cheddar served on a Challah Bun.

Chicken Salad

$5.79+

Chicken Salad and Provolone served on a Challah Bun

Club

$5.79

Tuna Melt

$7.99+

Our house-made Tuna Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled on our sliced Sourdough.

French Dip

$8.99+

Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on our naturally leavened Sourdough Roll. Order your Roll no dip, half dip or full dip in our tasty au jus.

Extra Dressing

$0.00+

Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.

Chips

$1.25

Soup

Daily-Tomato Soup

$4.79+

Mon - Thai Chicken

$3.49+

Tues - Roasted Poblano and Cheese

$4.79+

Wed - Paked Botato

$3.49+

Thur - Broccoli Cheddar

$4.79+

Fri - Clam Chowder

$3.49+

Sat - Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

$4.79+

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$7.49+

Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.

TableRock

$6.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and Pesto on Sourdough Bread.

Northender

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.

Lolo

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough

Jalapeno Popper

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Jalapenos, and Bacon on Sourdough.

Boise

$6.99+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Bacon, and tomato on sourdough.

Add Meat

$1.75

Add Garlic Butter

$0.50

Add Veggie

$0.50

Add Spread

$0.75

Classic No Soup

$6.00

Extra Soup Bread

$0.90

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.79

Mixed green salad with carrots, peppers, and cucumbers.

Chinese Chicken

$7.49

Chinese Noodles, Sliced almonds, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ceaser Dressing.

Four Seasons Salad

$7.99

Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Chicken Salad Salad

$7.79

Garden Salad with a cup of Chicken Salad.

Tuna Salad Salad

$7.79

Garden Salad with a cup of Tuna Salad

Cup of Chicken Salad

$2.75

Cup of Tuna Salad

$2.75

Pasta Salad

$2.59

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Combinations

Half Sandwich and Soup

$6.49+

Your choice of half and sandwich and soup.

Whole Sandwich and Soup

$8.49+

Your choice of a whole sandwich and soup.

Brown Bag

$7.99+

Combination that includes a full Sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink.

Salad & Soup

$9.49+

Your Choice of Salad and a cup or bowl of Soup.

Cold Case

Perrier Water

$1.99

Spring Water

$0.94

Soda

$1.25

Snapple

$2.25

Cold Brew Can

$3.75

Irn Bru Scottish Soda

$3.49

Scotland's very popular soda, imported by Zeppole from Scotland.

Kombucha

$4.00

LaCroix

$1.25

Peace Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea/Juice

$1.99

Bottled Milk

$2.25

Coffee

Alt Milk

$0.50

Americano

$2.75

Breve

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chai/tea Latte

$3.75

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Drip

$2.25

Doppio

$2.50

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Extra Shot

$0.50

Flavored Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50

London Fog 16 Oz

$5.25

Mexi Mocha

$4.00

Milk

$2.25

Mocha

$4.00

Shot in the Dark

$2.75

Steamer/Hot Choc

$2.75

White Mocha

$4.00

Sourdough

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$5.19

Levain is bread made by the natural “wild yeast” sourdough method, levain being the French word for sourdough. It is a dense bread made with local whole wheat flour, which shows complex flavors, and textures. The crush is thicker and chewier than other yeasted breads, and the sourdough flavor is milder than the American counterpart. Wheat Levain is excellent as toast and for sandwiches.

Demi Sourdough

$3.19

A Smaller version on our Sourdough Batard.

Sourdough Round

$5.15

Our Sourdough Round is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Round is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches.

Sourdough Batard

$4.99

A bâtard is a shorter version of the popular baguette. Our Sourdough Bâtard is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Bâtard is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches. This bread is also available in a convenient Demi loaf, ideal for single households.

Sourdough Baguette

$3.79

Village Dough Loaves

Village Loaf

Village Loaf

$7.49+

Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.

Ossa De Morti "Bones"

$4.99

The English translation for Ossa Dei Morti is “Bones of the Dead,” the nickname coined for this bread, which resembles a femur bone. “Bones” are made from the same dough as the Village Loaf but are not basted with olive oil, which creates a crispier crust than that of their square-shaped counterpart. Beneath the crust is an airy, light, soft, chewy and slightly sweet crumb that is excellent as an accompaniment to any food.

Village Round

$4.99

Our very popular Village Loaf also comes in a convenient round, perfect as a table bread with spaghetti, stew, soup and other hearty dishes. It’s light and airy, with a delicious crust that has been basted with olive oil and lightly dusted with salt before baking. It has a light, open texture.

Sandwich Loaves

Italian White

$4.59

This bread is wonderful for sandwiches or toast, with a crisp crust and a soft, porous texture. It’s made of the best ingredients, including unbleached white flour, semolina flour, water, salt and yeast.

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$5.25

This naturally leavened bread is cold-fermented to enhance the flavor, which comes from a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter. It’s a taste treat for toast, and it makes fantastic sandwiches.

Rustic Wheat

$5.19

This loaf is a dense mixed flour loaf containing organic whole wheat, unbleached wheat and rye. This bread is very popular with our European customers, who say it reminds them of bread from their native countries. It’s delicious for sandwiches, or toasted and served with butter and jam.

Honey Multigrain

$5.49

Pure honey, rolled oats, 10 stone-ground whole grains and sunflower seeds equal natural goodness in this hearty bread. Use it for sandwiches that won’t be easily forgotten.

Double Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$8.49Out of stock

Daily Special Breads

Monday-New York Rye

$5.49

Monday - New York Rye Sandwich Loaf

$5.79

Wednesday - Cheddar Scallion Sandwich

$5.49

Fresh scallions and Cheddar cheese give this sandwich loaf a delicious flavor. Perfect for cold sandwiches, grilled cheese, tuna melts or served as toast. Available only on Wednesdays.

Garlic & Thyme Sourdough

$5.49Out of stock

Friday-Braided Challah

$5.19

Best known as the traditional Sabbath bread of the Jewish faith, this beautiful braided loaf has become a mainstream bread. It is slightly sweet in flavor and is delicious with butter or preserves. It makes a very good sandwich, and it’s perfect for French toast. We bake these loaves on Friday only.

Grissini

$1.75Out of stock

Buns and Rolls

Brutti Rolls

$0.90+

Made of the same dough that we use for our well-known Village Loaf, these rolls are light and airy, with a wonderful crust and rich flavor. They’re ideal for any kind of sandwich. Now also available in a “Hoagie” size.

Challah Buns

$0.90+

One of our most popular products, our Challah Buns have the same slightly sweet flavor and appealing soft texture as our Challah bread. In fact, Boise Weekly awarded Zeppole’s Challah Buns “Boise’s Best Buns” in 2008. They’re perfect for sandwiches and burgers, giving them extra flavor.

Sourdough Hoagie

$0.90

Growing in popularity first in Italy, Panini sandwiches are now enjoyed by many fans in this country, too. And these rolls are especially created for your Panini press or toasted sandwich press, holding up to the heat while tasty fillings melt beautifully.

4 Pack SD Hoagies

$3.29

Other Artisan Breads

Pane Rustica

$4.99

Pane Rustica is a dense mixed-flour loaf containing wheat, white and rye. Pane Rustica has a semi-thick crust and is delicious as toast or for sandwiches.

Honey Multigrain Round

$5.29

Zeppole Ciabatta

$4.99

Our most popular bread, Zeppole Ciabatta is a long, flat loaf, slightly puffy with a dimpled surface. Prior to baking, it’s lightly basted with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and rosemary. This is a very versatile bread, a perfect complement for soup, salad, pasta and meat dishes, or delicious on its own dipped in olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Serve it with a great wine and an artisan cheese and you have the perfect combination.

Garlic Bread

$3.29

Ready to cook garlic bread made from our handmade breads.

Crostini

$3.29Out of stock

Our Pane Francese sliced and bagged. Perfect for Bruschetta.

Pane Di Como

$4.99

Pane di Como loosely translates to "bread from the Lake Como region of Italy," which is an area in northern Italy not far from France. Bread from the region is heavily influenced by the French style of baking. Its thin, crisp crust and soft, moist center makes a hearty European-style sandwich and a delicious French toast.

Easter Orders

Hot Cross Buns - Half

Hot Cross Buns - Half

$5.79Out of stock

Lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, raisins, and lemon zest. The rolls are cut on top in the form of a cross, brushed with an apricot glaze and lightly iced with fondant icing.

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Friday

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Friday

$2.99+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Hot Cross Buns - Saturday

Hot Cross Buns - Saturday

$7.95Out of stock

Lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, raisins, and lemon zest. The rolls are cut on top in the form of a cross, brushed with an apricot glaze and lightly iced with fondant icing.

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Saturday

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls - Saturday

$2.99+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Whole Carrot Cake - Friday

$24.99Out of stock

Easter 2021 marks the return of our delicious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, but this time prepared as a three-tier, open-sided 8-inch round cake. Perfect for a family gathering!

Whole Carrot Cake - Saturday

$24.99Out of stock

Easter 2021 marks the return of our delicious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, but this time prepared as a three-tier, open-sided 8-inch round cake. Perfect for a family gathering!

Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

$6.49Out of stock

Hot Cross Buns

$8.59Out of stock

Walnut Sourdough

$6.29Out of stock

Dinner

Lasagna Combo Dinner for Four

$24.99Out of stock

Lasagna Combo Dinner for Eight

$34.99Out of stock

Soup, Bread, Salad Combo

$19.99+Out of stock

Small Lasagna

$14.99Out of stock

Large Lasagna

$29.99Out of stock

Christmas Holiday Breads

Wed Chocolate Sourdough Tue 12/22 Pick-up

Wed Chocolate Sourdough Tue 12/22 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Thurs Chocolate Sourdough Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

Thurs Chocolate Sourdough Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Fri Chocolate Sourdough Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Chocolate Sourdough Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Tues Dresden Stollen Tues 12/21 Pick-up

Tues Dresden Stollen Tues 12/21 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Wed Dresden Stollen Wed 12/22 Pick-up

Wed Dresden Stollen Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Thurs Dresden Stollen Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

Thurs Dresden Stollen Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Fri Dresden Stollen Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Dresden Stollen Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Wed Cranberry Walnut Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up

Wed Cranberry Walnut Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.

Thurs Cranberry Walnut Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

Thurs Cranberry Walnut Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with walnuts and sweetened dried cranberries.

Fri Cranberry Walnut Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Cranberry Walnut Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.

Wed Cranberry Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up

Wed Cranberry Levain Tue 12/22 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Thurs Cranberry Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

Thurs Cranberry Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Fri Cranberry Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Cranberry Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Hot Cross Buns Tue 12/22 Pick-up

Hot Cross Buns Tue 12/22 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Thurs Hot Cross Buns Thurs12/23 Pick-up

Thurs Hot Cross Buns Thurs12/23 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Fri Hot Cross Buns Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Hot Cross Buns Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Wed Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Tue 12/22 Pick-up

Wed Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Tue 12/22 Pick-up

$6.49+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Thurs Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

Thurs Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

$6.49+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Fri Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Fri 12/24 Pick-up

Fri Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.49+

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Retail Items

Cafe D'arte Bags of Coffee

$10.99

Boise Bees Honey Jar

$7.00+

MFT BBQ Sauce

$5.99+

Waterwheel Jams

$8.00

Assorted Flavors.

City Peanuts

$5.50+

Assorted Nuts and Caramel Corn.

Pasta Salad

$2.59

Tasty, house-made pasta salad.

Olive Oil - 1 litre bottle of Greek Olive Oil

$13.99Out of stock

Reed's Dairy Ice Cream - Pint

$7.99

Assorted flavors.

Zeppole T-Shirt

Zeppole T-Shirt

$15.00

Yesterday's Soup

$5.99+

A quart of yesterday's tasty soup. Quantities may be limited.

Box Lunches

Box Lunch

$9.49

Box Lunch includes your choice of sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.

Box Lunch No Cookie

$8.99Out of stock

Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Box Lunch No Drink

$8.99Out of stock

Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a cookie.

Salad Box Lunch

$9.79Out of stock

Your choice of a salad, chip, cookie, and a drink.

Executive Lunches

Executive Lunch

$8.99Out of stock

Executive Lunch Tax Exempt

$8.49Out of stock

Executive Lunch No Cookie

$7.99Out of stock

Executive Lunch No Drink

$8.49Out of stock

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter/person

$4.99

Coffee Tote

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Indvidual Salad No Chicken

$1.75Out of stock

Indvidual Salad With Chicken

$1.95Out of stock
