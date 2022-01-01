Zeppole Bakery - S Apple St

Village Loaf

Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.