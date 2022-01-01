A map showing the location of Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company 4774 W State StView gallery
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company 4774 W State St

No reviews yet

4774 W State St

Boise, ID 83703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Black coffee

Pour Over

$4.00+

Single serving of black coffee

Aero Press

$4.00

Single serving of black coffee brewed via pressure

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Black coffee brewed with cold water on Draft

Steam milk add

$0.75

12oz bottled cold brew

$5.00

Espresso

Americano

$3.25+

Water with espresso

Latte

$3.75+

Steamed milk with espresso

Mocha

$4.25+

Steamed milk, your choice of chocolate and espresso

Fit Mocha

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso topped with foam

Breve

$4.25+

Steamed half and half with espresso

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Steamed milk and espresso with Vanilla and caramel drizzel

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso with a small dollop of foam

Shot in the Dark

$3.50+

Black coffee with a shot added

Doppio

$2.50

2 Shots of espresso

Cortado

$3.75

8 oz latte on the foamy side

Eggnog Latte

$5.50+

Steamed eggnog with espresso

Espresso Spritzer

$4.50+

Espresso topped with sparkling water

Frappe

$5.75+

Blended with ice cream, espresso and your choice of flavor.

Steam milk add

$0.75

Whip cream add

$0.50

Affogato

$5.50

Extras

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Avocado

$1.00

Shot

$0.75

Syrup

$0.75

Butter

$0.50

Peanut butter/almond butter

$1.00

Turkey/ham

$1.00

Eggnog

$0.75

To-Go Cup

$0.75

Non Caffeinated

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk with your choice of chocolate

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Cold chocolate milk

Milk

$1.25+

Cold milk

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Italian Cream Soda

$4.50+

Soda water with your choice of flavor topped with cream

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Soda water with your choice of flavor

Soda Water

$2.00

A glass of plain soda water

Orange Juice

$2.00+

A glass of orange juice

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamed milk with Hugo Chai Tea

Blended Matcha

$6.25+

Blended ice cream with matcha.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Steamed milk, Hugo Chai Tea with added espresso

Long Kou Mao/GREEN

$3.75

Mao feng style green tea with medium body and delicate blond liquor. Notes: pear, oat straw and caramelized pineapple

Gao Wen/BLACK

$3.75

Black tea with velvety body. Notes: milk chocolate, cassia bark and peat

Hugo Grey/EARL GREY

$3.75

Yunnan black tea with southern italian bergamont oil. Notes: greapefruit peel, applewood smoke and lemon zest.

Rainier/MINT

$3.75

Peppermint leav with lemongrass stalk. Notes: Andes mints, eucalyptus and wintergreen. DECAF

Bouquet/CHAMOMILE

$3.75

Honey-sweet roman chamomile flower with citrus and mint. Notes: Almond milk, honeycomb and granny smith. DECAF

Currant/BERRY

$3.75

Juicy zante currants, hibiscus flower and rooibos. Notes: Pomegranate seed, roasted cashew and raspberry preserves. DECAF

Iced Tea Mango Black

$3.75+

Unsweetend black tea infused with mango.

Iced Tea Berry Hibiscus

$3.75+

Decafinated and unsweetend berry tea.

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Steamed milk and matcha sweetend with your choice of flavor.

London Fog

$4.00+

Ice tea refill

$1.00

Kombucha

Kombucha Draft

$5.25+

Rotating

Kombucha 16oz Can Pom Gin

$5.00

House made kombucha infused with pomegranate and ginger.

Kombucha 16oz can blackberry sage

$5.00

Unflavored house made kombucha.

Kombucha 16oz can cranberry rosemary

$5.00

House made kombucha infused with mint and rosemary.

Kombucha 16oz can seasonal

$5.00

32oz Growler Refill

$15.00

64oz Growler Refill

$25.00

Smoothies

Mango Ginger

$6.50+

chai,banana, almond milk, yogurt, almond butter

Mixed Berry Antioxidant

$6.50+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, yogurt, almond milk, honey

Strawberry Banana Chia

$6.50+

pineapple, coconut milk, banana, almond milk, honey

Chocolate Mocha

$6.50+

cocoa, espresso, yogurt, almond milk, peanut butter, banana

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50+

matcha tea, banana, spinach, almond milk, yogurt, honey

The Harvest

$6.50+

spinach, kale, apple, blueberry, yogurt, honey, lemon

Alcohol

Brew on Brew

$7.00

Sins of Our Father with a shot of espresso

Hard Cider

$6.00

Tap 1

$5.00

Tap 2

$5.00

Tap 3

$5.00

Tap 4

$5.00

Tap 5

$5.00

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Angeline Pinot Noir

$6.50

Angeline Rose

$6.50

Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Gravel Bar Cabernet

$9.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Champagne Brut

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

J Bookwalters Chardonnay

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$10.00

Snake River Merlot

$9.00

Oscuro Beer (8/06ONLY)

$3.00

Food

Bacon Quiche

$8.00

bacon, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella baked in cream custard

Vegetable Quiche

$8.00

spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella baked in cream custard

Bacon Burrito

$8.00

seasoned potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese

Supreme Burrito

$8.00

seasoned potatoes, eggs, jalepeno, bacon, cheddar cheese

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

seasoned potatoes, spiced sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese

Black Bean Burrito

$8.00

seasoned potatoes, spiced black beans, eggs, cheddar cheese

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese

Pork Verde Burrito

$8.00

slowed roasted pulled pork, brown rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers

Achiote Chicken Burrito

$8.00

slowed roasted verde chicken, brown rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers

Bacon Bowl

$8.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, seasoned potatoes, eggs, onion, peppers

Sausage Bowl

$8.00

sausage, cheddar cheese, seasoned potatoes, eggs, onion, peppers

Black Bean Bowl

$8.00

beans, cheddar cheese, seasoned potatoes, eggs, onion, peppers

Vegan Bowl

$8.00

curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Daily soup selection served with warm baguette bread

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic reduction, seasoning

Hummus n' Toast

$7.00

Hummus, sprouts, tomato, pistachios, seasoning

Veggie Bagel

$7.00

Veggie cream cheese, marinated cucumbers, red onion, tomato, sprouts

Bagel and cream cheese

$4.00

Served with plain, veggie or jalepeno cream cheese

Bagel and Lox

$8.00

Choice of bagel with lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Hummus, roasted peppers, pickled cucumbers/onion, spinach, feta, olive tapenade

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Toasted bagel with choice of cream cheese spread, egg and cheese- may add Turkey, ham, avocado, tomato, red onion, alpha sprouts

Caffeina Special

$8.00

Granola bowl

$6.00

Oatmeal bowl

$6.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Chicken Panini

$8.50

Ham Panini

$8.50

Bakery

GF Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

tofu, potatoes, black beans, cashew cheese, onions, peppers

Special Muffin

$3.50

three chocolate with espresso

Almond Poppy Muffin

$3.50

almond poppy sour cream muffin

Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Bran, blueberries, buttermilk muffin

Vegan Cowboy Cookie

$3.25

Vegan

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Traditional Butter Cookie

Brown butter Sugar Cookie

$3.75

butter cookie with cream cheese and toppings

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.50

traditional buttermilk cream scone with fruit

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.50

traditional buttermilk cream scone with fruit

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

brioche cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting

Banana Bread mini

$3.25

banana bread with traditional streusal

Protein Bar

$4.00

gluten free, honey sweetened

Graham cracker Brownie

$4.50

gluten free fudgy brownie and cream cheese blend and graham cracker crust

Danish

$4.00

Biscotti

$2.75

Hand pie

$4.00

Protein Balls

$3.50

Bulk Coffee

12 oz Whole Beans

$14.00+

A 12 oz bag of whole beans of your choice.

Growler Whole Bean

A 32 oz glass growler filled with our seasonal whole beans.

Growler Cold Brew

$20.00

A growler full of cold brew

Growler Kombucha

$12.00

A growler full of our house made kombucha on draft

Christmas Pack

$17.00

KONA growler 12oz beans

$40.00

CAFFEINA CARES Coffee packs

$20.00

Catering

Airpot

$16.00

96 oz of your choice of coffee

Airpot Catered

$19.00

96 oz of your choice of coffee. Served with sugars, cream, cups and lids on the side.

Cambro Catered

$105.00

Of your choice of coffee. Served with sugars, cream, cups and lids on the side.

Coffee Merch

12oz black/gold to go mug

$25.00

20 oz Cold To go Mug

$20.00

Camp Mug

$25.00

Capresso Electric Grinder

$120.00

Electrical Fellow Gooseneck Kettle

$180.00

French Press

$35.00

Metal Straw

$0.50

Miir Pint Cup

$15.00

Monin Syrup

$9.00

Toddy Cold brew maker

$55.00

Travel Lid

$2.00

Replacement lid for our to go cups.

Miir 32oz hydration mug

$30.00

Miir 12oz traveler

$25.00

Miir Copper coffee canister

$30.00

Fellow Ode grinder

$299.00

Fellow EKG kettle

$189.00

Fellow Stagg Gooseneck kettle

$189.00

Fellow Stagg pour-over set

$99.00

Fellow Stagg pour-over dripper small

$60.00

Fellow Stagg pour-over dripper large

$70.00

16 oz Clear Cold Cup

Honey Jar

$22.00

Asst Merch

A While Ago in Idaho Book

$16.00

Sticker

$4.00

Clothing

Blend out Patch Hat

$25.00

Local Beanie

$20.00

Womens Flannel

$85.00

Mens Flannel

$85.00

Local Long Sleeve

$35.00

Socks

$15.00

Brown lotus hat

$25.00

Lotus muscle Tee

$25.00

Lotus Hoodie

$62.00

Lotus 3/4 sleeve

$25.00

Old Merch Items (8/06 only)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4774 W State St, Boise, ID 83703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

