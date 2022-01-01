Boise bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Boise
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Huevos Ranchero Burrito
|$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
|Certified Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
2345 S Apple St, Boise
|Popular items
|Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing
|$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
|Classic
|$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
|Northender
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe
Zeppole Bakery Cafe
217 N. 8th St, Boise
|Popular items
|Lolo
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
|Half Sandwich and Soup
|$5.99
Your choice of half and sandwich and soup.
|Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing
|$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
More about Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company
4774 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.75
Water with espresso
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
seasoned potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese