Boise bakeries you'll love

Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Huevos Ranchero Burrito$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
Chicken Salad$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Certified Egg Sandwich$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

2345 S Apple St, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
Classic$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
Northender$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Zeppole Bakery Cafe image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe

217 N. 8th St, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Lolo$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
Half Sandwich and Soup$5.99
Your choice of half and sandwich and soup.
Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
Zeppole Bakery image

 

Zeppole Bakery

641 W McGregor Dr, Boise

Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company

4774 W State St, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.75
Water with espresso
Bacon Burrito$7.00
seasoned potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$8.00
curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese
More about Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company

