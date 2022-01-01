Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Orland Park

Orland Park restaurants
Orland Park restaurants that serve pies

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub image

 

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub

9655 143rd St, Orland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Veggie Pie$37.99
Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
16" Veggie Pie$32.99
More about Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub
292d8226-ea8c-4253-9248-ee7357abb2fa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Square Celt Ale House & Grill

39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

Avg 4.1 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd’s Pie$19.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about Square Celt Ale House & Grill
Girl in the Park image

 

Girl in the Park

11265 w 159th street, Orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Housemade Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Medley, Topped with Biscuits, Served with Gravy
More about Girl in the Park
Vegan T'ease image

FISH SANDWICH • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Vegan T'ease

14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1, Orland Park

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pie$6.50
More about Vegan T'ease

