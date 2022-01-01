Pies in Orland Park
Orland Park restaurants that serve pies
More about Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub
Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub
9655 143rd St, Orland Park
|18" Veggie Pie
|$37.99
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.99
|16" Veggie Pie
|$32.99
More about Square Celt Ale House & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Square Celt Ale House & Grill
39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$19.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about Girl in the Park
Girl in the Park
11265 w 159th street, Orland park
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Housemade Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Medley, Topped with Biscuits, Served with Gravy