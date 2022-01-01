Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

703 Turqouise Street

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Smoked Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Surf & Turf Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Battered Fish Taco$2.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial (Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp)$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Battered Shrimp Taco$3.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Mixed Ceviche (Fish & Shrimp)$7.50
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
Grilled Fish Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego CA 92109

