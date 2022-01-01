Go
Toast

Old School Pizzeria

The inspiration for Old School Pizzeria came from fond memories of a time when pizza was impressively delicious, everything was made in-house and wholesome, and the chef and cooks were dedicated professionals. Our dough is made from 100% sourdough culture; no commercial yeast is EVER used. The entire process takes 120 hours. The flours we use are always unbleached and unbromated, and when possible, organic. The tomatoes we use for our sauce NEVER contain citric acid or potassium chloride. We make all of our own desserts, from rolling out the pastry for the cannoli shells, to churning our own gelato. We believe in sourcing local produce, and do so as much as possible. The cooks Giovanni (chef), Derin, and Maria have dedicated their lives to the culinary arts. In short, we are Old School!

8045 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite #110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Rosemary Bread Knots
w/mascarpone
Regular Apricot$19.50
Apricot jam, apple-wood smoked bacon, Laura Chanel goat cheese, pine nuts, arugula.
Cannoli
Traditional Sicilian dessert. Crispy tube shaped shell filled with sweetened ricotta and aromatics.
Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
Regular Custom Pizza$12.99
Serves 2-3. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings.
Antipasto
Romaine, tomato, onion, ham, salame, mozzarella, peppers, olives, chickpeas, house vinaigrette
OMG Custom Pizza$27.99
Serves 6-8. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. Monster sized 24" pizza
XX-Large Custom Pizza$18.75
Serves 4-5. Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. 18"
Regular Classic Combo$19.50
Sausage, pepperoni, Mediterranean olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, basil, aged mozzarella.
Monster-Size Slice$8.49
A slice & a side
See full menu

Location

8045 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite #110

Las Vegas NV

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

No reviews yet

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

No reviews yet

Scratch Mexican Kitchen by Chef Aaron Bryan

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston