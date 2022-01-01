Old School Pizzeria
The inspiration for Old School Pizzeria came from fond memories of a time when pizza was impressively delicious, everything was made in-house and wholesome, and the chef and cooks were dedicated professionals. Our dough is made from 100% sourdough culture; no commercial yeast is EVER used. The entire process takes 120 hours. The flours we use are always unbleached and unbromated, and when possible, organic. The tomatoes we use for our sauce NEVER contain citric acid or potassium chloride. We make all of our own desserts, from rolling out the pastry for the cannoli shells, to churning our own gelato. We believe in sourcing local produce, and do so as much as possible. The cooks Giovanni (chef), Derin, and Maria have dedicated their lives to the culinary arts. In short, we are Old School!
8045 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite #110
Location
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
