Latin American
Burgers

PANNA Weston Road

Open today 6:01 AM - 5:59 AM

2620 Weston Rd

Weston, FL 33331

Popular Items

Baby Arepitas Mix$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Tequeño Cheese Regular$1.99
Tequeño Mini Cono$6.99
Cone with 6 mini tequeños
Arepa Carne Asada$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
Cachapa s$11.99
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.
Pandebono$1.49
Pandebono
Empanada Argentina Beef$2.99
All hours

Sunday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Monday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Thursday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Friday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am
Saturday6:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 5:59 am

2620 Weston Rd, Weston FL 33331

PANNA Weston Road

