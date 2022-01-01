Go
Toast

Papalote Mexican Grill - NoPa

Whenever you're craving delicious Mexican food, there's no better place to go to than Papalote Mexican Grill. We mean business when it comes to mouth-watering dishes. All of our ingredients are fresh and will blow you away. Clean and healthy eating has always been the best option for great health, that's why we offer vegetarian and vegan dishes to offer you more choices to fit your lifestyle, whether if you're eating in with us, picking up from our truck, or ordering with our delivery service.

1777 Fulton Street

No reviews yet

Location

1777 Fulton Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro Gambrinus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel Head Brewhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Toy Boat by Jane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston