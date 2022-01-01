Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve cucumber salad

11Hauz image

 

11Hauz

1241 Center Dr L140, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUCUMBER SALAD$11.00
CUCUMBER SALAD JERK CHICKEN$19.00
More about 11Hauz
Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad GF$6.00
thinly sliced cucumber, carrot, daikon, tosazu dressing
More about Yuki Yama Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

Fish Tacos

Chicken Curry

Curry

Curry Chicken

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Cupcakes

Cappuccino

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston