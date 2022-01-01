Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Salmon
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve salmon
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Caribbean Mango Salmon
$17.00
More about W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
TACOS
Cayenne
4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(718 reviews)
Uncle Salmon
$4.99
More about Cayenne
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria Heights
Chicken Salad
Pretzels
Chips And Salsa
Nachos
Waffles
More near Peoria Heights to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(168 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston